Iowa Athletic Club - REBUILDING

900 East 9th Street

Coralville, IA 52241

Starters

Cheese Fries

$9.95

Chips & Queso

$9.95

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

Spin Dip

$13.95

Chips & Combo

$10.95

Wings - BONE - IN

$9.95+

Wings - BONELESS

$9.95+Out of stock

Harissa Cauliflower

Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

Out of stock

Loaded Nachos

$15.95

Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Onion Rings

Out of stock

Spicy Shrimp

Out of stock

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni

$18.70

Italian Sausage

$18.70

Taco

$22.95

All Star (Supreme)

$22.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.25

Buffalo Chicken

$21.25

Hawaiian

$21.25

Carnitas

Out of stock

CUSTOM Pizza

$0.00+Out of stock

Smash Burgers

Americana

$14.95

Southerner

$13.95

El Diablo

$14.95

Big Island

$13.95Out of stock

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.95

Croque Madame

Out of stock

Salad

House Salad

$5.95

A.C. Cobb

$13.95

Blue Cheese Wedge

$12.95

Chopped

$13.95

Kale

$13.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

$13.95

Athletic Club

$11.95

Carnitas Torta

$13.00Out of stock

Quesadilla Crunch Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.95

Chicken Fried Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Mediterranean Hummus

$15.00Out of stock

Soup

French Onion

Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

Out of stock

Sides

Extra Chips

$2.00

Cup of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger - Kids

$7.25

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$7.25

Mac & Cheese - Kids

$7.25

Pizza - Kids

$7.25Out of stock

Boneless Wing - Kids

$7.25

Desserts

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.95

Burger Tee

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Beer Tee

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Ringer Tee

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Hoodie

S

$35.00

M

$35.00

L

$35.00

XL

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

S

$30.00

M

$30.00

L

$30.00

XL

$30.00

XXL

$30.00

Blue Trucker

Blue Trucker

$25.00

White Trucker

White Trucker

$25.00

Black Dad Cap

Black Dad Cap

$25.00

Cards

Basketball

$4.00

Baseball Baseball Topps Big Card

$4.00

Baseball Topps

$4.00

Chewables

Big League

$4.00

Bazooka

$3.00

Koozie

Light Blue

$2.00

Dark Blue

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Coming soon to the Iowa River Landing.

Location

900 East 9th Street, Coralville, IA 52241

Directions

