Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iowa Western Community College - Student Center

review star

No reviews yet

2700 College Road

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SOUPS

French onion soup

$4.00

SALADS

Greek Salad

$6.50

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

$6.00

Entrees

Brunch

$10.95

DESSERTS

Apple Tarte Tatin

$3.50

Chocolate torte

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$4.00

BEVERAGE

Lemonade

Iced Tea

Coffee

Soda

Sweet Tea

App

Gougers

$4.50

Foie Gras & Toast Points

$5.00

Escargot Mushrooms

$6.00

SPECIALS

Gumbo

$2.00+

Shrimp Louie

$6.75

Cajun Ziti

$7.00

Jambalaya

$7.50

Cajun Catfish

$7.50

FRUIT PIES

2 CRUST APPLE

$12.00

CRUMB TOP APPLE

$12.00

2 CRUST PEACH

$12.00

CRUMB TOP PEACH

$12.00

2 CRUST MIXED BERRY RHUBARB

$12.00

TENNESSEE LEMON

$12.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$12.00

BANNANAS FOSTER

$12.00

PECAN PIE

$14.00

COCONUT CREAM

$12.00

CHEESECAKES

VANILLA SOUR CREAM CHEESECAKE

$15.00

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$15.00

PUMPKIN

$15.00

CAKES

BLACK FOREST CAKE

$12.00

COFFEE, WALNUT & APRICOT 6 LAYER CAKE

$14.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE DECADENCE

$15.00

GRANDMA COCONUT CAKE

$12.00

SACHER TORTE

$12.00

BISCOTTI

ALMOND, LEMON & DRIED CRANBERRY

$12.00

HAZELNUT ORANGE & DARK CHOCOLATE

$12.00

EUROPEAN LINZER TORTE

MIXED BERRY

$12.00

APRICOT

$12.00

CHERRY

$12.00

YULE LOGS

CHOCOLATE & COFFEE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE & CHERRY

$12.00

WHITE CHOCOLATE VANILLA MOUSSE & CHERRY

$12.00

TAKE&BAKE

6 MEAL

$75.00

12 MEAL

$155.00

8 MEAL

$100.00

Open side

Side

$5.00

Spring dinner

dinner

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We do ToGo now!! Order and have your food ready by the time you get here!

Location

2700 College Road, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Directions

Gallery
Iowa Western Community College image
Iowa Western Community College image
Iowa Western Community College image
Iowa Western Community College image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lansky's - Council Bluffs
orange star4.3 • 746
1131 N Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
103 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Pretzels on the Go - 1851 Madison Ave Ste 702
orange starNo Reviews
1851 Madison Ave Ste 702 Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
orange star4.6 • 401
157 W. Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
3rd Base Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 24
800 N 8TH ST Council bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Council Bluffs

The Salty Dog
orange star4.6 • 1,337
2411 S 24th St Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Lansky's - Council Bluffs
orange star4.3 • 746
1131 N Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 11 - Council Bluffs
orange star4.2 • 408
3617 Denmark Dr Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
orange star4.6 • 401
157 W. Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Bar & Grill - 1322 N 16th St
orange star4.6 • 291
1322 N 16th St Council Hourse, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Council Bluffs
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston