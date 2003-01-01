Ipswich River Provisions
57 East St
Ipswich, MA 01938
Grocery
Half And Half
$1.99
Sour Cream
$2.59
Heavy Cream
$2.50
Whole Milk
$2.99
Milk 2℅
$2.99
Milk 1℅
$2.99
Milk Fat Free
$2.99
Organic Earl Grey
$9.99
Organic Peppermint
$9.99
Organic Chamomile
$9.99
Organic Breakfast Blend
$9.99
Stash Pomegranate Raspberry
$3.39
Stash Green
$3.39
Jims Aurora Blend
$12.00
Jims Jo-Jos Java
$12.00
Mr Coffee
$1.29
Equal Original
$2.39
Chocolove Toffee & Almonds
$2.50
Chocolove Orange
$2.50
Chocolove Cherry
$2.50
Hershey Cookie Crunch Caramel
$1.50
Dairy Milk
$2.25
Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut
$2.25
Bertie Botts Beans
$2.25
Kit Kat
$2.50
Swoffle Caramel
$2.25
Swoffle Dark Chocolate
$2.25
Swoffle French Vanilla
$2.25
Aero
$2.25
Aero Mint
$2.25
Tootsie Roll
$1.99
Divvies Semi Sweet
$3.50
Divvies Benjamint
$3.50
Beechies Peppermint
$0.25
Nerds Surf & Turf
$1.25
Junior Mints
$1.25
Straweberry Whistle Pop
$1.25
3 Musketeers
$1.25
Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce
$5.99
L & P Worcestershire
$4.29
Jean Ren Olive Oil
$19.99
Kikkoman Teriyaki
$2.59
Sherry Vinegar
$10.50
RI Honey Mustard
$7.99
RI Ginger Plum
$7.99
RI Caesar
$7.99
RI Balsamic
$7.99
Frenchs Mustard
$1.49
Wozz Pear Vinegar
$11.49
Wozz Ginger Dressing
$7.99
Wozz Blueberry Dressing
$11.49
Wozz Orange Chili
$7.99
Wozz Coconut Peanut
$10.00
Wozz Ale Onion
$10.00
Wozz Salsa Verde
$10.00
Wozz Thai Hot Pepper
$10.00
Wozz White Choc Banana
$9.95
Wozz Rum Toffee
$8.95
Gutsey Boston
$3.89
Gutsey New Hampshire
$3.89
Gutsey Maine
$3.89
Smoke Beef Jerky
$6.99
Fire Beef Jerky
$6.99
Honey Beef Jerky
$6.99
Nashoba Brook Raisin
$5.04
Nashoba Brook French Half
$3.53
Nashoba Brook Sourdough
$3.53
Nashoba Brook Wheat
$3.53
Green Mtn Gringo Hot
$4.99
Root Cellar B & B
$6.25
La Fede Tomatoes
$4.89
Cento San Marzano Peeled
$4.45
Herbs Of Provence
$9.50
Gelee Bonne Maman Coings
$4.99
Piment Espelette
$9.98
Verjus Du Perigord
$7.75
Mustard Pommery
$8.99
Moutarde Royale
$10.99
Fruits A La Liqueur
$22.99
Loi Orzo
$4.99
Texmati Rice
$3.59
D'Allesandro Lentils
$5.25
Black Rice From Camargue
$5.15
Baking Powder
$2.60
Teethers
$4.99
Zesty Lemon Rolled Wafers
$4.50
Ma Pate A Pancakes
$4.99
Kosher Salt
$4.50
Iodized Salt
$2.00
Maldon Sea Salt
$7.25
Deep River BBQ 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Sea Salt 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Black Truffle 2 Oz
$1.50
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Cheddar 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Rosemary 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Dill Pickle 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion 2oz
$1.50
Deep River Jalapeno 2 Oz
$1.50
Cape Cod
$0.75
Deep River Original 5 Oz
$3.15
Deep River Rosemary 5 Oz
$3.15
Deep River Sea Salt Vinegar 5 Oz
$3.15
Pierrot Lolipop
$0.75
Vegan Kimchi
$9.00
Peppered Caraway Kraut
$8.00
Ips Chronicle
$2.00
NYT Sunday
$6.00
Sunday Globe
$6.00
Sunday Herald
$4.00
Herald Daily
$2.50
Globe Daily
$3.00
Tate's GF Choc Chip
$5.29
Eggs
$4.50
Cracker Jack
$1.75
Deep River Bbq 5oz
$3.15
Deep River Maui Onion 5oz
$3.15
Deep River Cracked Pepper5oz
$3.15
Deep River Pepper 2oz
$1.50
Cains Relish
$1.50
Heinz Ketchup
$2.75
Frenchs Mustard
$1.50
Scott T.P.
$1.25
Diamond Utensils
$4.75
Dixie Plates
$3.50
Solo Cups
$3.25
Freeze Pop
$1.00
Hamburger Buns
$3.15
Frank Roll
$3.15
Jims Sweet Love
$12.00
Jims Together Decaf
$12.00
Jims Jojo
$12.00
Jims Cosdta Rican
$12.95
Jims Wonderbrew
$12.00
Snickers Ice Cream
$2.25
Deep River Salt Vineagar 2oz
$1.50
Cabot Butter 1lb
$4.50
Onesto Crackers
$2.99
Fiasco Raspberry
$8.50
Fiasco Mango
$8.50
Fiasco S'mores
$8.50
Fiasco Mint choclate Chunk
$8.50
Fiasco Maine
$8.50
Fiasco Choc Raspberry
$8.50
Fiasco Choc Seasalt
$8.50
Fiasco Seasalt
$8.50
Shain's Choc
$6.75
Shain's Coffee
$6.75
Shain's Vanilla
$6.75
Blue Italian Ice
$2.00
Pink Italian Ice
$2.00
TopCare Sunscreen
$8.95
Choc Eclair
$1.75
Chips Galore
$2.50
Strawberry Shortcake
$1.75
Dove Bar
$3.00
Mayfair Almond Cake
$15.00
Mayfair Chocolate Cake
$15.00
Butter Popcorn
$5.75
Herb Popcorn
$5.75
Maple Cinn Toast Popcorn
$5.75
Popzup
$12.99
Ablis Cranberry
$6.00
Skin So Soft
$10.00
Siracha
$5.25
PA Chips
$3.99
Hotdog Bun
$1.00
Solo Cups
$4.00
Toilet Paper
$2.00
Paper Towels
$1.00
Hoodsie Sundae Cups
$1.25
SSS Bug Guard Plus
$14.99
Whole Milk
$2.99
SSS Towelette
$1.50
SSS Wipes 8pk
$12.00
Hood Red Sox Sports Bar
$2.75
SSS Sm Picaridin
$10.00
SSS Sm Expedition
$10.00
SSS Sunscreen Insect Repellent 8 Oz
$20.00
SSS Insect Repellent Spray 8 Oz
$20.00
Sugar In The Raw 2lb.
$4.80
Cotton Candy
$1.75
Slim Jim 28 Oz
$0.35
Noel Truffles
$10.00
KIND Caramel Almond & Sea Salt
$1.80
PA Salsa
$5.50
Egg 6pk
$1.50
Chaco Taco
$2.75
3oz Cheeze It
$1.90
3 Oz White Chedder Cheez It
$1.90
2 Pack Twinkie
$2.30
Nutterbutter
$1.10
AA BATTERY
$5.70
9V BATTERy
$6.00
AAA BATERY
$3.30
Time Out Wafer
$1.25
Smart Food
$0.60
1 Oz Lays
$0.75
Smartfood 5\8 Oz
$0.75
Lays 1.5 Sourcream And Onion
$1.25
Laysb1.5 Oz Barbacue
$1.25
Lays 1.5 Oz Salt & Vinegar
$1.25
CAPE COD 1.5 OZ
$1.25
Lays 1.5 Oz Classic
$1.25
Newspapers
Propane
Beverage
SM Coffee
$1.60
LG Coffee
$2.15
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Whole Milk 16oz
$1.75
Chocolate Milk 16oz
$2.25
Simply Cranberry
$2.75
Minute Maid Apple
$1.85
Minute Maid Cran Apple Rasp
$1.85
Minute Maid Cran Grape
$1.85
Minute Maid Peach Mango
$1.85
Simply Orange
$2.75
Simply Lemonade
$2.75
Lemon Ginger Mash
$2.50
Mango Mash
$2.50
Grapefruit Mash
$2.50
Pomegranate Mash
$2.50
Orangina
$2.00
Joes Black
$2.50
Joes Sweet
$2.50
Joes Peach
$2.50
Joes Ginseng
$2.50
Joes Half And Half
$2.50
Joes Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Joes Mango
$2.50
Ips Soda Watermelon
$1.75
Ips Soda Lemon Lime
$1.75
Ips Soda Diet Root Beer
$1.75
Coke 1L
$2.50
Diet Coke 1L
$2.50
Mexican Coke
$1.85
Dasani
$1.50
Sparkling Original 16.9 Oz
$1.39
Canada Dry Spk Cran Lime
$1.50
Canada Dry Spk Lemon Lime
$1.50
Coke 20 Oz
$1.85
Diet Coke 20 Oz
$1.85
Coke Zero 20 Oz
$1.85
Sprite
$1.85
Fresca
$1.85
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
$1.85
Moxie
$1.85
Powerade Zero Fruit Punch
$2.75
Powerade Fruit Punch
$2.75
Powerade Zero Mixed Berry
$2.75
Powerade Orange
$2.75
Powerade Grape
$2.75
Vit Water Dragonfruit
$2.75
Vit Water Zero Mix Berry
$2.75
Vit Water Zero Dragonfruit
$2.75
Vit Water Zero XXX
$2.75
Vit Water XXX
$2.75
Vit Water Essential
$2.75
Sprite Zero
$1.85
Dr Pepper
$1.85
Polar Seltzer 1L
$1.75
Polar Diet Tonic 1L
$1.75
Polar Tonic 1L
$1.75
Polar Blu Lemonade 1L
$1.85
Polar Cran Lime 1L
$1.85
Smart Water
$2.79
Ips Soda Birch
$1.75
Ips Soda Cherry
$1.75
Ips Soda Cream
$1.75
Ips Soda Grape
$1.75
Jarritos Mandarin
$1.75
Joes LS Green
$2.50
Ips Soda Root Beer
$1.75
Polar Club Soda
$1.75
Polar Cucumber Melon
$1.75
Bluewater Cran Lemon
$2.75
Bluewater Cranberry
$2.75
Harmony Orange
$1.95
Harmony Root Beer
$1.95
Harmony Birch Beer
$1.95
Harmony Lemon Lime
$1.95
Harmony Blue Raspberry
$1.95
Harmony Black Cherry
$1.95
Harmony Cream
$1.95
Joes Lemonade
$2.50
Powerade Zero Blue
$2.75
polar Springs 1L
$1.85
Poland Springs 1L
$1.85
Grape Powerade Zero
$2.75
P.S. Water 20oz
$1.50
Maine Root Beer
$1.95
Poland Spring Water
$1.50
Polar Spring Water
$1.50
Vitamin Water Fire
$2.75
Joes Zero Raspberry
$2.50
Joes Zero Lemon
$2.50
Joes Zero Peach
$2.50
Joes Zero Half N' Half
$2.50
Joes Mango Twa
$2.50
Vit. Water Fruit Punch
$2.75
Mash Pinapple Coconut
$2.50
Mash Watermelon Lemon Lime
$2.50
Strawberry Lem. Joes
$2.50
Joes Lemom
$2.50
Sasp. Harmony Soda
$1.95
Black Raspberry Harmony Soda
$1.95
Peach 1\2 &1\2
$2.50
Bidi Cbd Water Elderberry
$6.00
Bidi Cbd Water Cucumber
$6.00
Poland sparkling Zesty Lime
$1.39
Poland Sparkling Triple Berry
$1.39
Poland Sparkling Pomagranate
$1.39
Small Polar Water
$1.50
Honest Juice
$1.25
P.S. 700ml Sport
$2.00
Hood Eggnog
$6.99
Vitamin Zero Drag F
$2.75
Joe Ras
$2.50
Monster
$2.50
BLUE GATORADE
$0.20
RED GATORADE
$2.00
ORANGE GATORADE
$2.00
YELLOW GATORADE
$2.00
Retail
Saran Wrap
$3.29
Silverware
$1.29
Straws
$0.99
Bday Candles
$0.69
Irish Spring Soap
$0.89
Emery Boards
$0.89
Band Aid
$2.75
Cork Screw
$0.99
Can Opener
$1.39
Jr Liggetts Shampoo
$5.99
Dial Soap
$2.25
SSS Original 25 Oz
$24.95
SSS Original 5oz
$9.95
SSS Original 5oz
$9.95
SSS Expedition 4oz
$11.95
SSS Bug Guard Plus Picaridin 4oz
$11.95
SSS Picaridin Towelettes
$11.95
Meyers Lemon
$8.50
Meyers Lavender
$8.50
Sinus Acetaminophen
$0.85
Pain Reliever
$0.85
Allergy
$0.85
Meyers Laundry Baby Blossom
$15.25
Meyers Multi Surface
$8.75
Meyers Dish Soap Geranium
$5.99
Meyers Room Freshener Lavender
$4.75
Briochin Soap 1L
$7.25
SSS Sunscreen
$12.29
SSS Bug Guard Plus Picaridin
$18.95
Sss 5 Oz
$10.00
Roll Scott Toilet Paper
$2.00
Mini Bic
$1.30
Beer
Ipswich India Pale Ale
$13.00
Notch Session
$11.00
Ipswich Ale Original 6pk Glass
$10.00
Glutenberg IPA Can
$12.00Out of stock
Founders IPA 6pk
$11.00Out of stock
Allagash White 4pk Can
$14.00
Bud Light 6pk
$7.50
Budweiser 6pk
$7.50
Downeast Original 4pk Can
$11.00
Downeast Aloha 4pk Can
$11.00Out of stock
Yuengling 6pk Can
$12.00Out of stock
True North Cerveza 4pk
$14.00
True North Vincianne 4pk
$15.00
True North IPA Double 4pk
$14.00
True North Session 4pk
$12.00
Houblon Chouffe 4pk
$12.00Out of stock
Hitachino Nest
$6.00
Smirnoff Seltz Watermelon
$11.50Out of stock
Smirnoff Seltzer Berry Lemonade
$11.50
Bent Water Thunder Funk 6pk
$14.00
Coors Light 12 Can
$14.00
Miller Lite 12 Can
$14.00
Leinenliugels 12 Can
$23.00Out of stock
Nbpt Joppa Stout 4pk
$12.00Out of stock
Ipswich 101 Ipa 12 Pk
$19.00
Ips 1A Ipa 4 Can
$12.00
Ips Ale 6pk Can
$10.00
Ips Rt 101 6 Pk
$13.00
Grapefruit Spiked Seltz 6 Can
$10.00Out of stock
Cranberry Spiked Seltzer 6 Can
$10.00
Sam Adams Summer 6pk
$12.00
Corona 6 Pk
$13.00Out of stock
Fat Tire 6 Pk
$11.00Out of stock
Bent Water Sluice Juice
$14.00
Bent Water Double Thunder Funk
$15.00
21st Amend. El Sully
$14.00
Lime Spiked Seltz 6pk
$10.00Out of stock
Bud Light 12 Pkt
$13.99Out of stock
Chocolate Quad 4pk
$19.00
Delirium Tremens
$20.00Out of stock
Cigar City Jai Alai
$12.00
Stella Artois 6pk
$12.00Out of stock
Budweiser 12pk
$13.99Out of stock
Mike Lemonade 6pk
$11.00
Dels Shandy 6pk
$12.00
Bent Water Viss Kiss
$14.00
True North Northern Haze
$14.00
Twisted Tea 12pk
$19.99
Lagunitas Ale 12th Of Never 6pk
$11.00
Stormalong
$13.00
Angelica Hazy Ipa
$10.00
Triporteur Wild And Funky
$17.00
Downeast Pumpkin
$11.00
True North Mid Snow
$14.50
Allagash River 4pk Can
$14.00
Dont Worry Worm Town
$13.00
Be Happy Worm Town
$13.00
Natty Strawberry Lemonade
$14.00
Nauti Blberry Lemonade
$22.00Out of stock
Nauti Party Pack
$22.00Out of stock
Nauti Watermelon
$22.00Out of stock
Nauti Blk Cherry
$22.00
Nauti Mixed Berry
$22.00
WC Cherry 6pk
$12.00
WC Mango
$12.00
Wc Variety 12pk
$22.00
Angelica Hazy Orange
$10.00Out of stock
Freebird Ale
$21.00
Bent Water Suborbital Pale Ale
$13.00
Jack's Abby Beer
$13.00
Artifact Wild Thing
$14.00Out of stock
Peach/mango Smirnoff
$2.75
Strawberry/lemon Smirnoff
$2.75
Lime/cherry Smirnoff
$2.75
Arctic Spiked Rasp Lime
$12.00
Arctic Spiked
$12.00
Brown Bomber
$12.00
True North Bright Early
$19.00
Wells Banana Bread
$12.00
Wine
Waterstone Merlot
$19.95
Il Bruciato
$27.95
Bertrand T.J. Rose
$19.95
Broadside Merlot
$15.95
Cousino-Macul Cabreservas
$17.95Out of stock
Lola Pinot Noir
$24.00
Zin-phomaniac
$16.75
El Miracle Garnacha
$10.99
Ollieres Rose
$22.00
B Side Cab Sauv
$21.95
Wait Cellars Pinot Noir
$40.00
Patz & Hall
$50.00
Chambolle Musigny
$45.00
Cornas Les Vieilles Vignes
$64.99
Domaine De Fages
$19.00
Argiano Rosso Toscano
$22.00
Argiano Brunello
$32.00
Sondraia
$32.00
Farmhouse Cider
$12.99Out of stock
The Pinotage
$16.98
Parlay
$21.00
VML Gewurtz
$27.50
Weingut Robert Weil
$16.00
2003er GAE
$26.00Out of stock
Saint Jean Picpoul De Pinet
$12.95
VML Chardonnay
$26.99
Galinette
$19.98
Flora Springs Chardonnay
$16.00
Quasar Chardonnay
$8.99
Moschofilero Boutari
$17.25Out of stock
Domaine Haut Bourg
$17.00Out of stock
Jasnieres
$28.00
Chateau Barbanau
$22.50
Bufani Pinot Grigio
$11.00
Lola Dry Riesling
$12.00
Odisea Unusual Red
$12.00
Ramian Petite Syrah
$42.00
Anjou Leduc Frouin
$14.00
Saracina Chardonnay
$17.98
Bourgogne Chardonnay
$29.99
Chateau DOllieres
$22.00
Isle Saint Pierre
$9.99
Estoublon La Reserve
$15.98
Champagne Thienot
$54.99
L'oiseau D'or
$10.99
Santorini 2016
$27.50Out of stock
Vintage Tunina
$41.00
Forge Riesling
$23.99
Dry Riesling Lola
$12.00
Capa Moscato
$8.99
Spy Valley
$16.00
Lancerre
$28.00
Farnumhill Semi Dry Cider
$13.99
Capriccio Sangria
$9.99
Two Isle Saint Pierre
$15.00
Isle Saint Pierre White
$9.99
Two White Isle Saint Pierre
$15.00
Etna Rosato
$21.50
Riverdell Sauv Blanc
$15.00
Lume Toscana
$12.00
Odisea Albariño
$9.99
Ledduc Frouin Chardonnay
$16.00
Chemin Moscou
$35.00
Any Other Way Rose
$15.00
Wild Thing Cider
$14.00Out of stock
Pampelonne Blood Orange
$13.00
Pampelonne Lime Rosé
$13.00Out of stock
Dom Bergon Chardonnay
$12.99
Jeangullion Bordeaux
$17.00
Mirabella Edea Brut
$22.00
Giovi Etna Rosato
$19.00
Baglio Delle Fate Cerasuolo
$14.00
Aresti Trisquel Sauvigon Blanc
$16.00
Gobelsburg Rose
$16.00
Mirabella
$26.00
Brunello Innocenti
$36.00
Tavo Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Love White
$20.00
Love Rose
$20.00
Lamothe Blanc
$14.00
Richou Chavigne
$17.00
Pampelonne French 75
$13.00
Victorine De Chastenay Cremant De Bourgogne
$20.00
Banyan Gewurz
$14.00
Torres Pomagrana
$17.00
Tiphaine Rosé
$23.00
Athenais Bourgogne Chard
$25.00
Staffa Rosso
$23.00
Big Salt
$17.00
Beck Ink
$16.00
Le Ballon
$12.00
Rose Granit
$19.00
Ameal Loureiro
$16.00
La Marina
$11.00
Ostatu Blanco
$15.00
Terregaie Prosecco
$15.00
LOLA Pino Noir
$24.00
Avinyo Cava
$33.00
Seven Pinot Noir
$18.00
It Rose
$22.00
candy
Doublemint Gum
$1.75
Lindt Truffel
$0.60
Starburst Origanal
$1.40
Extra spearmint
$1.75
Air Head Bites
$1.50
Extra Pepermint
$1.75
Caramel Creams
$1.65
Hershey
$1.35
Milky Way Share Size
$2.50
Crunch King
$2.50
Reeses Stixx
$1.50
Rip Roll
$1.30
Starburst All Pink
$1.50
Bubblicious
$1.00
Snickers
$2.50
Sq Worms
$0.25
Dubble Bubble
$0.10
Reeses
$1.35
breaky
Cold Sandwiches
1/2 Italian
$5.75
1/2 TCBLT
$5.00
1/2 Chicken Salad
$5.00
1/2 Egg Salad
$4.50
1/2 Greek Wrap
$4.50
1/2 Dirty Hippie
$4.75
1/2 Honey Turkey Apple Wrap
$5.00
1/2 Tuna Chipwich
$4.75
1/2 BLT
$4.50
1/2 Tree Hugger
$4.75
1/2 Continental
$4.50
Whole Italian
$9.75
Whole TCBLT
$9.00
Chicken Salad
$9.00
Egg Salad
$7.50
Whole Greek Wrap
$7.75
Whole Dirty Hippie
$8.00
Whole Honey Turkey Apple Wrap
$9.00
Whole Tuna Chipwich
$8.50
Whole BLT
$7.50
Whole Tree Hugger
$8.50
Whole Continental
$7.50
Sweetie Pie
$8.50
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
57 East St, Ipswich, MA 01938
Gallery
