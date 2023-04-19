Irene's
711B North College Avenue
Columbia, MO 65201
Food
Sandwiches
Wagyu Chopped Beef Torta
Smoked Wagyu chuck, white onion, coffee ancho barbecue sauce, fried jalapeño
Pulled Spiced Chicken
Chorizo rubbed and smoked chicken, black beans, lime mayo, cilantro, pickled red onions, cojita cheese
Chorizo Torta
chorizo, black beans, lime mayo, cilantro, pickled red onions, cojita cheese
Pulled Pork
smoked pulled pork, mustard bbq sauce, rajas, slaw
Irene's Platter
Dessert
Sides, Add Ons, and Extras
Cocktails
Our Favorites (Cocktails)
Margarita
Nothing wrong with a classic? Tequila, lime, triple sec, and agave syrup - shaken up and poured over rocks in a salt rimmed glass. Sorry, we're not going to make it frozen... yet 😉
Heart of Fire
Somewhere between a "Last Word" and a "Spicy Margarita", the Heart of Fire brings together our love of tropical sweetness, roasted agave, and chiles to make a refreshing sipper with a bit of a kick to it. Ingredients: Mezcal, Pineapple Liqueur, Ancho Reyes Verde, and Lime Juice - served over rocks with a salt and Tajín rim.
Paloma
If you're not a Paloma drinker yet, todays your day. The simplicity of a margarita, but with grapefruit and soda to make a juicy and bubbly tequila cocktail. Ingredients: Tequila, Grapefruit Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice, Club Soda, served over ice
Old Fashioned
Liquor, Sugar, Bitters, Ice - many have referred to it as "the original cocktail", our old fashioned isn't here to reinvent the wheel, but rather appreciate it. Strong and cold, with your favorite spirit, stirred then served over a large rock.
Hey Biscus!
Reminiscent of a Manhattan, this mezcal forward drinks brings the florality of hibiscus to the bitter fruit of Xila and Cappelletti (two liqueurs similar to Aperol, but more bitter complexity and citrus flavor). Ingredients: Mezcal, Cappelletti, Xila, Hibicus Syrup, Grapefruit Bitters, stirred and strained neat into a stemless wine glass.
Palomativo
A slightly bitter and refreshing highball that utilizes our house carbonated agave wine, cappelletti, and grapefruit juice to create a slight variation on a classic Paloma with a bit of an Irene's twist to it. Ingredients: Agave Wine, Cappelletti, Grapefruit, Splash of Club, served over ice in our high ball glass.
Coyote Breath
Where's our Negroni lovers at?? Here comes a delicious tequila based Negroni riff with the added flair of nixta, a Mexican corn based liqueur that imparts a flavor of fresh masa. Seriously.. you should try this. Ingredients: Tequila Reposado, Cocchi Americano Blanco Vermouth, Cappelletti, Nixta Liqueur.
Chupacabra
Daiquiri
There is no wrong time to drink a daiquiri, it is the perfect cocktail - add a flavor if you'd like, but this is where we really prefer the classic, made with aged rum and served on the rocks. Ingredients: Aged Rum, Lime Juice, Sugar
Frozen
Mango Fuengo
Frozen Mango, Mezcal, Tequila, Lime, and Pineapple Liqueur - blended - served with a Tajín rim and a dollop of Irene's chamoy
Piña Colada
Frozen Pineapple and Coconut Cream, Light Rum, Dark Pineapple Rum, Charanda Blanco (a funky Mexican rum we are obsessed with), Pineapple Liqueur, Lime
Draft Cocktails
Ranch Water
Agave Seltzer (Cocktail)
Beer/Wine
Draft
20,000 Legguas Amber Wine
Amber, Organic, is made with white grapes and fermented with their skins. It’s night harvested & cold macerated before fermenting. It show a pale orange color. Aromas of tropical fruit, hazelnut, apple & dried orange rind on the palate. Well structured with sweet tannins & good acidity. Located in Spain's largest wine region, Castilla-La Mancha, Dominio de Punctum is certified in both biodynamic and organic viticulture. Resulting from a pellicular maceration of Chardonnay, this wine is perfect get acquainted with the world of orange wines. Its nose evokes beautiful accents of walnuts, applesauce and orange zest carrying through a supple, slightly tannic and refreshing mouth.
Agave Seltzer (Glass)
Slight carbonation lends to releasing the aromatics of this delicious agave wine. Reminiscent of a tequila and sprite, this is a refreshing and deceptively boozy beverage great for any day drinker. Try adding a flavor to enhance your agave seltzer experience! House carbonated Can de la Calle agave wine, a "wine" based from the fermented agave juice used to make tequila. Can de la Calle is fermented out to around 7% before it is then fortified at 24%. At Irene's, we proof that wine back down, by adding water until it's around 13% abv. We then charge it with CO2 to create a "Sparkling Agave Wine" that we are proud to serve off of our draft line.
Firestone Walker Mole Merkin
7.8% - ABV Only at Irene's (Exclusive to Missouri) In 2018, our Barrel Program Manager Eric Ponce was tinkering with a variant of Velvet Merkin involving Brandy barrels and spices – soon to be named Molé Merkin. Eric selected some higher proof Velvet Merkin Barrels from our warehouse. Drawing upon his own Mexican heritage and family mole recipes inherited from his grandmothers to create a blend of Puya chile peppers, cocoa nibs, and cinnamon. The cinnamon adds a hint of sweet spice, the cocoa nibs bring a luscious balance to the medium lingering heat of the peppers, and the brandy barrel adds its own element and a little more kick.
Firestone Walker 805
4.7% ABV A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish. 4.7% ABV and available wherever beer is sold if they don't have it, demand it.
Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA
Wave Semi Dry Cider
6% ABV - 4g Sugar Notes of ripe apple, mandarin orange, grapefruit and tropical fruit, White wine yeast was used to ferment juice from Peterson Farms.
Waves Pineapple Cider
6% ABV - 10g Sugar Our Pineapple Cider is bursting with juicy pineapple flavor and balanced by a crisp apple finish.
Logboat Snapper IPA
ALC. 7.2% BY VOLUME Snapper is an easy drinking dry-hopped American IPA brewed with four variet- ies of American hops. Volume all the way up, turtles all the way down. Hops: CENTENNIAL • ELDORADO CHINOOK • COLUMBUS
Logboat High Tide
ALC. 5.5% BY VOLUME AMERICAN WHEAT WITH ORANGE ZEST Easy drinking, bright, light and zesty. Enjoy orange peels? We put in all of them. Whether it's a bull ride your after or just a casual surf, assume this wheat ale delivers however the tidal force is arranged. Hops: MAGNUM • CITRA CRYO
Logboat Lei-a
ALC. 5% BY VOLUME BERLINER WEISSE STYLE ALE WITH GUAVA This particular berliner is in a galaxy far beyond anything we can quite com- prehend with our limited human taste buds. With that said, what you can ex- pect is a juicy and flavorfully tart as you'd wish for after popping this top. MALT BILL: RAHR 2 ROW • RAHR WHITE WHEAT • WEYERMAN ACID MALT • WEYERMAN CARAFOAM
Civil Life Belgian Wit
5% ABV "Our Belgian Wit returns and we fine tuned it a bit. Dustin here took it upon himself to toast the coriander in our shiny kitchen and thanked each bitter orange peel individually for their service to this tasty Belgian White Beer. Drink this beer, and think good happy spring thoughts."
4 Hands Foam First Czech Pilsner
ABV: 4.8% Available: February Our tribute to the imminently drinkable, simple yet complex Czech-style pilsner, Foam First pours a pale golden color with brilliant clarity. Mt. Hood hops added during the boil and whirlpooling lend spicy, herbal and subtly floral notes to the aroma and flavor in this super clean lager that finishes light and incredibly crisp.
4 Hands State Wide APA
ABV 5.5% Pouring a glowing hazy golden hue, State Wide bursts with bright notes of orange, grapefruit, apricot and resinous pine contributed by a blend of Simcoe and Amarillo hops to balance this soft, slightly sweet pale ale. $1 from every case sold in Missouri will be donated to the Veterans Community Project with the ultimate goal of raising $50,000, the cost to build a home for veterans in their new village.
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Bold reputation. Soft disposition. Surprising Balance. Behold an iconic and unexpectedly complex porter that’s more than meets the eye. ALC/VOL 5.5% IBUs - 30 MALT 2 Row, Chocolate, Wheat, Crystal, Carapils HOPS Cascade, Tettnang
Brewdog Hell Cat IPA
6% ABV BrewDog and Iron Maiden unite to launch Hellcat—a feisty 6% ABV Cold IPA where hops and malts collide. Hellcat rages with a citrus-forward flavor with a no less aggressive malty backbone. The result is a hazy-gold color with an epically complex balance.
Melvin Hey Zeus Mexican Lager
5% ABV Resist! As in, ”how can you resist this crisp & refreshing Mexican style lager, specifically made for mortals?“ It’s heaven on earth, a place where love comes first. It’s like thunder & lightning, the way it drinks is frightening. Say ”adios“ to beer geeks and ”opa!“ to cerveza Greeks. Listen to the sound of Heyzeus’ mariachi Zeppelin cover band, Martillo de los Dioses, they are breaking down walls in craft beer.
Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout
9.5 YETI IMPERIAL STOUT is an onslaught of the senses. It starts with big, roasty malt flavor that gives way to rich caramel and toffee notes. YETI gets its bold hop character from an enormous quantity of American hops. It weighs in at a hefty 75 IBUs.
Stone Delicious Double IPA
ABV 9.4% It’s hard to improve on something with a well-deserved name like Stone Delicious IPA… unless of course you could double the Deliciousness. We’re talking serious depth of flavor and an explosive aroma of lemon & tropical fruit from Centennial and Amarillo hops, all with less bitterness than a typical double IPA. The result is extra fruity, extra satisfying and extra Delicious.
Third Wheel Feel The Sun Berliner Weisse
4.9% This fruited, easy drinking sour has been loaded up with sweet oranges, a hint of vanilla and a healthy dose of lactose. The result is the tartest and juiciest dreamsicle. Happy Summer!
Broadway Brewery Flor Blanca
5.3% ABV and 9 IBUs Flor Blanca Mexican sea salt. This beer begs to be drank with a lime to welcome the warmer weather! The crisp 2-row and flaked yellow corn malts make for light and easy drinking.
Shiner Bock
Tip back a bock. Brewed with rich roasted barley malt and German specialty hops, this lightly hopped American-styled dark lager always goes down easy. Originally a seasonal beer, fans have demanded it year-round since 1973.
Negra Modelo
Negra Modelo, better known as "the cream of the beer", is a Munich-type beer with 5.3% of alcohol that offers a balanced flavor and a delicate aroma of dark malt, caramel and hops.
Cans
2nd Shift Dissatisfied DIPA
8% New England IPA
4 Hands City Wide
5.5% An American pale ale that showcases a blend of Centennial, Citra and Simcoe hops in the kettle and during dry-hopping, City Wide bursts with aromas of citrus, melon and tropical fruit tapering to a crisp, juicy finish.
Athletic Brewing Cerveza (Non-Alchoholic)
Non-Alchoholic Cerveza Atletica is a refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper, made with summertime refreshment in mind. A unique blend of Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma of delicate bread crust that is balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker. It’s balanced with a dry finish, and pairs perfectly with spicy salsa and fish tacos.
Boulevard Tank 7
8.5% Saison Beginning with a big surge of fruity aromatics and grapefruit-hoppy notes, the flavor of this complex, straw-colored ale tapers off to a peppery, dry finish.
Busch Light
Delirium Tremens
8.5% Belgian Pale Strong Ale Feels like the sound shot of alcohol is igniting the mouth. In reality the tongue and palate are warmed. The taste is characterized by its roundness. The aftertaste is strong, long-lasting and dry bitter.
Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Break
11.5% Imperial Stout The Roman Empire had a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ - festive food culture, extravagant architecture and spectacular live entertainment. Some might argue the Emperors were brutal, mad and hungry for power, and the people vain when taking baths and working out all day. Listen - that’s still all part of the secret Imperial ingredient - keep it cool, clean, confident, arrogant and flamboyant. Forza Imperiale.
Founders All Day IPA
4.7% Session IPA The beer you’ve been waiting for. Keeps your taste satisfied while keeping your senses sharp. An all-day IPA naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish. The perfect reward for an honest day’s work and the ultimate companion to celebrate life’s simple pleasures.
Hamm’s
4.6 The beer refreshing - born in the land of Sky Blue Waters
High Life
4.6% The Champagne of Beers
Logboat Bobber Lager
5% Missouri Lager Bobber is an unfiltered all-malt lager with Noble Hops that provide floral notes and lager yeast that delivers that clean finish. Best of luck with the cat- fishin'!
Main and Mill Lil’ Jifforia
5.5% Stout brewed with peanut butter, cacao nibs, and lactose
Melvin NZ Pilz
6% - Dry-hopped Pilsner with Motueka, Wai-iti and Nectaron. Brewed in collab with NZ Hops
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
4.4% Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste.
Montucky Cold Snack
4.1% Snackable light beer
Off-Color Beer for Golf
4.5% Wit Beer with Lemon and Black Tea This classic wheat beer tees up with fresh lemon and nutty black tea aromatics. The mid palate is augmented with sparkling lemon freshness combined with bright acidity. Black tea contributes a mild tannic finish leaving you thirsting for another 9.
Pacifico (24oz)
Perennial Saison de Lis
5% Saison A straw colored Belgian-style Saison brewed with chamomile flowers. It is fermented with a traditional saison yeast strain that imparts fruity and spicy notes that dovetail perfectly with the tea-like quality of the chamomile. Finishes dry, tart, and refreshing.
Pipeworks Ninja vs Unicorn
7.73% - Ninja vs. Unicorn celebrates the epic battle between two of the biggest hop-heads of lore. Brewed with over five pounds of hops per barrel, this unfiltered double IPA is sure to please the most discerning hop lover. Whether you’re rooting for the mythical horned horse or the deadly assassin of the east, we hope you’ll enjoy Ninja vs. Unicorn.
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet (19.2oz)
5.2% Rainbow Sherbet is sweet, sour, and is exactly as advertised. A sour ale that tastes like a melted rainbow sherbet ice cream cone.
Stag
Stone Arrogant Bastard
7.2% This is an aggressive beer. You probably won’t like it. It is quite doubtful that you have the taste or sophistication to be able to appreciate an ale of this quality and depth. We would suggest that you stick to safer and more familiar territory—maybe something with a multimillion-dollar ad campaign aimed at convincing you it’s made at an independent brewery, or one that implies that their tasteless seltzer / fizzy yellow beer / whatever-the-hell will give you more sex appeal. Perhaps you think multimillion-dollar ad campaigns make all that junk taste better. Perhaps you’re mouthing your words as you read this.
Tecate (12oz)
4.5% Born in and inspired by the land we are proud to share our name with: Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. A magnificent borderland that embraces what it means to be "de aquí y de allá."
Tox Brewing Eft IPA
7% - Eft is not only a cute lil’ Newt with toxic skin (don’t eat one), but it’s also the name of our rotating hop IPA series. Consistent whirlpool hops paired with Nelson Sauvin followed by a sizeable dry hop dominated by Nelson Sauvin. Big Notes of Wine Grape, Berries, and Ripe Melon!
Urban Chestnut Zwickle
Waves Rose Cider
6% and 8g of Sugar A bright and refreshing rose cider made with the juice of red flesh apples
Wine
Terra Madi Brut Reserva (Bottle)
