Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ireys Deli LLC

review star

No reviews yet

15333 Schafer Ave

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Soul Food, on the GEAUX

Location

15333 Schafer Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd
orange star4.6 • 780
12740 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View restaurantnext
Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd
orange star4.3 • 224
14041 Coursey Blvd BATON ROUGE, LA 70817
View restaurantnext
Pho 97 - 15540 George O'neal
orange starNo Reviews
15540 George O'neal Baton Rouge, LA 70817
View restaurantnext
Portobello's Grill - Jones Creek
orange starNo Reviews
15440 George O'Neal Road Baton Rouge, LA 70817
View restaurantnext
Pho Cafe
orange star4.5 • 458
3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View restaurantnext
Bistro Italia
orange starNo Reviews
11903 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston