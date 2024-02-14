Iriana's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Italian food made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Location
201 E Markham St 100, Little Rock, AR 72205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flora Jean's - 433 East 3rd Street
No Reviews
433 East 3rd Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant