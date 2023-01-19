BG picView gallery

Irie Island 233-12 Merrick Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

233-12 Merrick Boulevard

Queens, NY 11422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Acai Bowls

Tropical Fantasy Bowl

$8.80+

Irie Island Bowl

$8.80+

Caribbean Acai Bowl

$8.80+

Paradise Plum Pitaya Bowl

$8.80+

Bottled Beverages/ Water

Evian Natural Spring Water (500ml)

$3.00

OKF Farmer's Aloe Vera Pomegranate (500ml)

$2.50

Poland Spring Water (500ml)

$1.50

Smart Water (591ml)

$3.00

Sparkling Ice (502.8ml)

$2.50

Vitamin Water Dragon-C (591ml)

$3.00

Vitamin Water XXX (591ml)

$3.00

Wonder Melon Organic Watermelon (250ml)

$3.00

Zen WTR (1L)

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Heat

$4.00+

The Weekender

$4.00+

Twisted Lemonade

$4.00+

Natural Juices

Buss Yuh Gut

$6.50+

Irie Aide

$6.50+
Maintain It

Maintain It

$6.50+

Make Your Own Juice

$6.50+

My Sunshine

$6.50+

Shades & Advil

$6.50+

Super Green

$6.50+

The Roots

$6.50+

Ultimate Detox

$6.50+

Power Shakes

Bedroom Bully

$12.00+

Zulu Warrior

$12.00+

Strong Back

$12.00+

Mandingo Warrior

$12.00+

Make Your Own Power Up Shake

$12.00+

Protein Shakes

Blueberry Heaven

Blueberry Heaven

$12.00+
Energy God

Energy God

$12.00+

Ital Jockey

$12.00+

Make Your Own Shake

$12.00+

Oats of Glory

$12.00+
Stamina Body

Stamina Body

$12.00+

Work It Out

$12.00+

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Herbal Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Fruit Smoothies

N/A

$8.25+
Immune Booster

Immune Booster

$6.50+

Irie Detoxifier

$7.15+

Irie Man

$6.50+

Island Breeze

$6.50+

Make Your Own Smoothie

$6.50+

Happy Heart

$6.50+

Purple Rain

$6.50+

Reggae Girl

$6.50+
Strawberry Pina Colado

Strawberry Pina Colado

$6.50+
Very Berry

Very Berry

$6.50+

Wonder Melon

$6.50+

Salads

Green Goddess Cobb Salad

$8.00+

Irie Island Salad

$8.00+

Island Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Make Your Own Salad

$8.00+

Rice Bowls

Oxtail

$18.00+

Curry Goat

$13.00+

Jerk Chicken

$12.00+

Stew Chicken

$12.00+

Crispy Chicken

$12.00+

Curried Chicken

$12.00+

Curry Shrimp

$16.00

Jamaican Patties

Ackee Patty

$4.50

Callaloo Patty

$4.00

Beef Patty (Real Beef)

$3.00

Salmon Patty

$4.50

Veggie Fish Patty

$4.00

Veggie Chicken Patty

$4.00

Burgers

turkey burger deluxe

$8.00

vegan burger beyond

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Oxtail Cheesesteak

$14.00

jerk chicken sandwuch

$6.00

the jamaican

$10.00

chop cheese egg roll

$10.00

veggy spring roll

$6.00

Tacos

Oxtail Tacos

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Breakfast Meals

Ackee & Saltfish

$8.00+

Callaloo & Saltfish

$8.00+

Okra & Saltfish

$8.00+

Pastry

Banana Pound Cake

$4.00

Blueberry Pound Cake

$4.00

Bun & Cheese

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Coconut Drop

$2.00

Corn Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Muffin

$3.00

Nature Valley Protein Bar

$2.50

Oatmeal-Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Cake

$2.00

Raspberry Cheese Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Jamaican Rum Cake

$6.00

Soups

Seafood Soup

$6.00+

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Red Peas Soup

$6.00+

Roti

Curry Goat Roti

$16.00

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.00

Curry Shrimp Roti

$16.00

Curry Vegetable Roti

$14.00

Fish of the Day

Fish of the Day

$18.00

Fried Baskets

Bammy

$2.00

Cassava Fries

$4.00

Fried Breadfruit

$2.00

Fried Dumplings

$1.00

Saltfish Fritters

$2.00

Shrimp Basket

$8.00+

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Wings

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

233-12 Merrick Boulevard, Queens, NY 11422

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caribbean Soul
orange starNo Reviews
234-04 Merrick Blvd Rosedale, NY 11422
View restaurantnext
A Live Kitchen - 227-16 Merrick Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
227-16 Merrick Blvd Laurelton, NY 11413
View restaurantnext
Southern Girls
orange starNo Reviews
218 28 merrick Blvd Springfield Gard, NY 11413
View restaurantnext
Cheers
orange starNo Reviews
144-14 243rd Street Rosedale, NY 11422
View restaurantnext
HOLY COW - ELMONT -
orange star4.6 • 430
240-09 Linden Blvd Elmont, NY 11003
View restaurantnext
Oxygen Bar & Lounge - 194-01 Linden Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
194-01 Linden Boulevard St. Albans, NY 11412
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Bayhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,508
15557 Bayview Ave Rosedale, NY 11422
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
Cedarhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Queens Village
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston