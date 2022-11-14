Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn imageView gallery

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn

No reviews yet

4162 Pearl Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109

Popular Items

JERK CHICKEN BOX
JERK CHICKEN BOWL
HALF AND HALF CHICKEN BOX

LIMITED TIME OFFERS

JERK CHICKEN WINGS BOWL (4 Whole Wings)

JERK CHICKEN WINGS BOWL (4 Whole Wings)

$10.99
JERK WINGS BOX (6 Whole wings)

JERK WINGS BOX (6 Whole wings)

$13.99
SIDE OF 4 JERK Whole WINGS

SIDE OF 4 JERK Whole WINGS

$8.99

ISLAND BOWL

JERK CHICKEN BOWL

JERK CHICKEN BOWL

$8.99
CURRY CHICKEN BOWL

CURRY CHICKEN BOWL

$8.99
STEWED CHICKEN BOWL

STEWED CHICKEN BOWL

$8.99
JERK SHRIMP BOWL

JERK SHRIMP BOWL

$12.99
CURRY SHIRMP BOWL

CURRY SHIRMP BOWL

$12.99
OXTAIL BOWL

OXTAIL BOWL

$17.25Out of stock
JERK BEEF BOWL

JERK BEEF BOWL

$12.99
VEGAN BOWL

VEGAN BOWL

$9.99
CURRY VEGETABLE BUDDHA BOWL

CURRY VEGETABLE BUDDHA BOWL

$8.99

TRIO BOWL (RICE AND TWO TOPPINGS)

$6.75

JAMAICAN BOX

JERK CHICKEN BOX

JERK CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
STEWED CHICKEN BOX

STEWED CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
CURRY CHICKEN BOX

CURRY CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
HALF AND HALF CHICKEN BOX

HALF AND HALF CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
JERK SHRIMP BOX

JERK SHRIMP BOX

$15.99
CURRY SHRIMP BOX

CURRY SHRIMP BOX

$15.99
JERK BEEF BOX

JERK BEEF BOX

$15.99
OXTAIL BOX

OXTAIL BOX

$20.99
CURRY BUDDHA VEGGETABLE BOX

CURRY BUDDHA VEGGETABLE BOX

$11.99

RASTA PASTA AND MAC AND CHEESE

Rasta Pasta - No Meat

Rasta Pasta - No Meat

$6.75
Rasta Pasta w/ Chicken

Rasta Pasta w/ Chicken

$10.75
Rasta Pasta w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

Rasta Pasta w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

$10.75
Rasta Pasta w/ Shrimp

Rasta Pasta w/ Shrimp

$13.75
Rasta Pasta w/ Oxtail

Rasta Pasta w/ Oxtail

$17.75Out of stock
Rasta Pasta w/ Jerk Beef

Rasta Pasta w/ Jerk Beef

$15.75
Mac & Cheese w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

Mac & Cheese w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

$10.75
Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken

Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken

$10.75
Mac & Cheese w/ Jerk Beef

Mac & Cheese w/ Jerk Beef

$15.75
Three Likkle Birds

Three Likkle Birds

$12.75
Loaded Plantains

Loaded Plantains

$9.75

Mac & Cheese w/ Oxtail

$17.75Out of stock

Desserts and Sides

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.25Out of stock
Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$3.25
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.10
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$1.00
Side Jerk Salsa

Side Jerk Salsa

$1.00
Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

$1.00
Side Spicy BBQ Sauce

Side Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.00
Side Fire Hot Sauce

Side Fire Hot Sauce

$1.00
Side Mango Chili Hot Sauce

Side Mango Chili Hot Sauce

$1.00
Chicken

Chicken

$4.99
Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$3.00
Cabbage

Cabbage

$3.00
Plantains

Plantains

$3.00
Curry Vegetables

Curry Vegetables

$3.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.75
Salad (No Meat)

Salad (No Meat)

$6.00
Bowl of Cabbage

Bowl of Cabbage

$6.00
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$6.50
Jerk Beef

Jerk Beef

$8.50
Oxtail

Oxtail

$15.50Out of stock
Pineapple Coleslaw

Pineapple Coleslaw

$3.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa

Black Bean & Corn Salsa

$3.00
Mango Salsa

Mango Salsa

$3.50
CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE, SINGLE PIECE

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE, SINGLE PIECE

$4.00
CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE 2 FOR 7 DEAL

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE 2 FOR 7 DEAL

$7.00

DRINKS

Wata

Wata

$1.25
Pineapple Mango IrieAde

Pineapple Mango IrieAde

$4.10
Strawberry IrieAde

Strawberry IrieAde

$4.10

BerryAde

$4.10
Passion Fruit IrieAde

Passion Fruit IrieAde

$4.10
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Authentic Jamaican Tastes + Fusion Flava served up in a fast-casual setting. Feel the island vibes and get lunch, in a breeze!

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109

