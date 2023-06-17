  • Home
  Cleveland
  Irie Jamaican - Shaker Heights - 16600 Chagrin Blvd
Irie Jamaican - Shaker Heights 16600 Chagrin Blvd

Irie Jamaican - Shaker Heights 16600 Chagrin Blvd

No reviews yet

16600 Chagrin Blvd

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Bratwa Combos

Basic Bowl+Drink

Basic Bowl+Drink

$10.00

Your Choice of Single, Double or Triple Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Stewed Chicken or Buddha Vegetables

Three Likkle Birds+Drink+Cornbread or Rumcake

Three Likkle Birds+Drink+Cornbread or Rumcake

$18.00

Jerk, Curry and Stewed Chicken over Jamaican Rice

Half and Half Box+Drink+Cornbread or Rumcake

Half and Half Box+Drink+Cornbread or Rumcake

$18.99

Deluxe Half and Half Chicken Combo with your choice of Jerk, Curry or Stewed Chicken, Cabbage, Plantains, your choice of two more topping and a sauce of your choice. Come with a Drink and your choice or Rumcake or Cornbread

BBQ Brisket Box+Drink+Cornbread or Rumcake

BBQ Brisket Box+Drink+Cornbread or Rumcake

$25.99

Island Bowl

Jerk Chicken Bowl

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$8.99
Curry Chicken Bowl

Curry Chicken Bowl

$8.99
Stewed Chicken Bowl

Stewed Chicken Bowl

$8.99
Buddha Vegetable Bowl

Buddha Vegetable Bowl

$8.99
Curry Shrimp bowl

Curry Shrimp bowl

$13.99
Jerk Shrimp bowl

Jerk Shrimp bowl

$13.99
Jerk Beef bowl

Jerk Beef bowl

$13.99
Oxtail bowl

Oxtail bowl

$18.99

Jamaican Box

Jerk Chicken Box

Jerk Chicken Box

$11.99
Curry Chicken Box

Curry Chicken Box

$11.99
Stewed Chicken Box

Stewed Chicken Box

$11.99
Buddha Vegetable Box

Buddha Vegetable Box

$11.99
Jerk Shrimp box

Jerk Shrimp box

$16.99
Curry Shrimp box

Curry Shrimp box

$16.99
Jerk Beef box

Jerk Beef box

$16.99
Oxtail box

Oxtail box

$21.99
1/2 and 1/2 Chicken Box

1/2 and 1/2 Chicken Box

$11.99

with Jamaican Rice, Cabbage and Plantains

Mac&Cheese

Jerk Chicken Mac&Cheese

Jerk Chicken Mac&Cheese

$12.99
Stewed Chicken Mac&Cheese

Stewed Chicken Mac&Cheese

$12.99
Curry Chicken Mac&Cheese

Curry Chicken Mac&Cheese

$12.99
Buddha Vegetables Mac&Cheese

Buddha Vegetables Mac&Cheese

$12.99
Jerk Beef Mac&Cheese

Jerk Beef Mac&Cheese

$17.99
Oxtail Mac&Cheese

Oxtail Mac&Cheese

$22.99

Rasta Pasta

Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta

Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta

$13.99
Curry Chicken Rasta Pasta

Curry Chicken Rasta Pasta

$13.99
Stewed Chicken Rasta Pasta

Stewed Chicken Rasta Pasta

$13.99
Buddha Vegetables Rasta Pasta

Buddha Vegetables Rasta Pasta

$13.99
Jerk Beef Rasta Pasta

Jerk Beef Rasta Pasta

$18.99
Shrimp Rasta Pasta

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$18.99
Oxtail Rasta Pasta

Oxtail Rasta Pasta

$23.99
Rasta Pasta No protein

Rasta Pasta No protein

$13.73

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50
iRiE Aide- Strawberry

iRiE Aide- Strawberry

$5.00
iRiE Aide Mango Pineapple

iRiE Aide Mango Pineapple

$5.00
BOTTLED wATA

BOTTLED wATA

$1.50

Desserts and Sides

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE, SINGLE PIECE

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE, SINGLE PIECE

$4.00
CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE 2 Pieces

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE 2 Pieces

$7.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.89
Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$3.89Out of stock
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.25
Side 4 oz Mac & Cheese

Side 4 oz Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$1.00
Side Jerk Salsa

Side Jerk Salsa

$1.00
Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

$1.00
Side Spicy BBQ Sauce

Side Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.00
Side Mango Chili Hot Sauce

Side Mango Chili Hot Sauce

$1.00
Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$5.00
Side Rice & Peas

Side Rice & Peas

$3.00
4 oz Cabbage

4 oz Cabbage

$3.00
Side of Plantains

Side of Plantains

$4.00
4 oz side Cucumber Salad

4 oz side Cucumber Salad

$3.00
4 oz Black Bean & Corn Salsa

4 oz Black Bean & Corn Salsa

$3.00
4 oz Mango Salsa

4 oz Mango Salsa

$3.00
Bowl of Cabbage

Bowl of Cabbage

$6.00

Side Buddha Vegetables

$5.00
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$8.50
Jerk Beef

Jerk Beef

$8.50
Oxtail

Oxtail

$15.50
SIDE BBQ JERK BRISKET

SIDE BBQ JERK BRISKET

$10.00

Chef Omars Features and Favorites

CHEF OMAR'S BBQ JERK BRISKET BOWL

CHEF OMAR'S BBQ JERK BRISKET BOWL

$15.99

Over Jamaican Rice with Cabbage and Plantains

CHEF OMAR'S BBQ JERK BRISKET BOX

CHEF OMAR'S BBQ JERK BRISKET BOX

$20.99
Three Likkle Birds

Three Likkle Birds

$13.00

Jerk, Curry and Stewed Chicken over Jamaican Rice

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Directions

Photos coming soon!

