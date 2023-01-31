Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irie Smoke Shack 325 Riverfront Drive

No reviews yet

325 Riverfront Drive

Lansing, MI 48912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pre Game

Curry Spiced Smoked Wings

$17.00

Tamarind Aioli, Curry Powder, Olive oil, Cilantro, Tamarind, Garlic, S&P, slaw dressing, tamarind

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.00

Tamarind Aioli, Fresco Cheese, Cauliflower, drakes, Cheese, Cilantro, slaw dressing, beer, chef max spicy blend Tamarind

Irie Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Bacon Jam- onion, bacon, syrup, cilantro, garlic, S&P, Pimento Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pimento, garlic, Minced onion, House Pickles, Avocado Mayo Mayo, Garlic, Lime Juice

Low and Slow

Irie Sausage Duo

$18.00

Chef Max Irie Sausage, -Garden Pickled Medley, Mango Guava BBQ Sauce

Jerk Rubbed Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked St Louis for 6 hours, Garden Pickled Medley -Mango Guava BBQ Sauce, Ribs, Jerk, Lime Juice, Garlic

Harissa Smoked Turkey Breast

$17.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar & Dijon glazed, Harissa, basil, shallots

Shack Signature Beef Ribs

$23.00Out of stock

Mango Guava BBQ Sauce - Garden Pickled Medley, Beef rib Garlic Italian dressing Rosemary

Barn Yard Pimp-1/2 Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Mango Guava BBQ Sauce Garden Pickled medley Half chickens, jerk marinate,

*Trinidad Curry Glazed Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Cedar Plank Smoked Salmon-Smoked Chickpeas - Chickpeas, garlic, basil, butter, thyme

Butterd Garlic & BBQ Prawns

$18.00Out of stock

Sweet baby ray BBQ, garlic, unsalted butter

Pulled pork

$16.00

Brisket

$18.00

Rum Glaze Pork Belly

$16.00Out of stock

Every ting Irie

White Cheddar Return of the Mac

$6.00

White Cheddar Return of the Mac -White cheddar cheese sauce, Shredded with cheddar, elbow noodles, heavy cream, milk, old bay

Irie Collared Greens

$6.00

Greens, onion, garlic, Jalapenos, vinegar, sugar, s&P, Vegetable stock, vegetable oil

Kick Ass Baked Bean

$6.00

baked beans, Brown sugar, Cinnamon, onions, peppers, pineapple, garlic, BBQ sauce, mustard, Burnt ends

Caribbean Corn

$6.00

Garlic Aioli, Cilantro , Coconut flakes, queso Fresco Cheese, Old Bay

Coleslaw

$4.00

Jalapeño Cornbread

$4.00Out of stock

Carribean Fries

$6.00

Merchandise

T-shirts

$10.00

Sauces

$10.00

Books

$10.00

Spices

$10.00

Drinks

Orange Pineapple

$6.00

Guava Lemonade

$6.00

Carrot Ginger

$6.00

Carribean Punch

$6.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

