Latin American
Seafood
Burgers

Irie Ting

2,025 Reviews

$$

100 E Cary St

Richmond, VA 23219

Popular Items

Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patty
Curry Chicken
Oxtail

Yaad Breakfast

Butterbean & Saltfish

$7.50+

Cornbeef & Cabbage

$7.50+

Callaloo & Saltfish

$7.50+

Okra & Saltfish

$7.50+

Ackee & Saltfish

$15.50

Liver & Onion

$7.50+

Yaad Breakfast Sandwiches

Mighty Croissant

$6.75

Ital Croissant

$6.00

Scrambled Egg Bacon & Cheese

$6.75

Likkle Bites (Appetizers)

Yeah Mon! Wings

$7.00+

“Mash-Up” Wings

$7.00+

“Bless Up” Wings

$7.00+

Irie Calamari

$8.00Out of stock

Waah Gwaan Saltfish Fritters

$7.50

Soups

Pumpkin Soup (Mon, Tue, Thurs)

$6.00+

Red Peas Soup (Weds, Sat)

$6.00+

Crab & Callaloo Soup

$7.00+

Salads

Bolt Garden Salad

$8.00

Irie Ting House Salad

$8.00

Burgers and Sliders

Jerk Beef Sliders

$7.50

Marley Burger

$10.00

Jerk Salmon Burger

$14.50

Irie Ting Fish Sliders

$7.50

Jerk Chicken Sliders

$7.50

Irie Jerk Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.00+

Irie Jerk Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$8.00+

Kids Meals

Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)

$5.50

Island Fried Chicken & Fries

$5.50

Creamy Mac n’ Cheese

$4.00

Irie Ting Signature Entreés

Brown Stew Chicken

$9.00+

Curry Chicken

$9.00+

Island Fried Chicken

$9.75+

Jerk Chicken

$12.25+

Curry Goat

$13.75+

Oxtail

$14.75+

Pepper Steak

$12.00+

Jerk Pork (Fri)

$9.75+

Combo Platter

$23.00

Rasta Pasta

$13.50

Grill Salmon

$17.00

Cream Curry Coconut Salmon

$17.00

Seafood (Hellshire Picks)

Roasted Red Snapper

$18.00

Escovitch

$18.00

Brown Stew Red Snapper

$18.00

Curried Shrimp

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Jerk Red Snapper

$18.00

Vegetarian (Ital Vital)

Jah Love Platter

$12.00

Curried Lentil Stew

$12.00

Rasta Pasta

$13.50

Sides n’ Tings

Roti

$5.50

Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patty

$3.10

Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patty (with warm coco bread)

$7.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Fried Plantains

$3.70

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac n’ Cheese

$4.50

Fried Dumpling

$1.75

Boiled Dumpling

$1.75

Coco Bread

$3.80

Fries

$4.00

Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Side Jerk Chicken

$6.70

Side Jerk Pork

$6.70

Rice & Pea / Cabb

$6.00

Jelly/Jam

$1.00

Side Saute'ed Cabbage

$4.00

Side Oxtail

$13.25

Desserts (Sweet Tings)

Jamaican Rum Cake

$4.50

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Rum n' Raisin Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Salads /ital

Bolt Garden Salad

$8.00

Irie Ting House Salad

$8.00

Drinks (Wash It Dung Tings)

Kola Champagne Soda

$2.00

Pineapple Soda

$2.00

Ting Grapefruit Soda

$2.00

Ginger Beer Soda

$2.00

Coke, Sprite, Pepsi

$2.00

Tropical Rhythm

$2.00

Sorrel

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.79

Pellegrino

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Cream Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Grape Soda

$2.00

Ritas

$4.00

Cup Ice

$1.75

Hot Teas

Jamaican Hibiscus

$3.50

Cerasee

$3.50

Bissy

$3.50

Mint

$3.50

Flavored Teas

$3.50

Energy Drinks

Nutrament

$3.00

Supligen

$4.00

Peanut Punch

$4.00

Irish Moss

$3.00

Vit Malt

$3.00

Waters

Coconut Water

$2.00

Deer Park

$1.50

Perrier Water

$2.00

Tonie Water

$1.50

Homemade D.

Carrot Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea/Lemonade

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Poultry

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$190.00+

Jamaican Jerk Chicken ( White Meat )

$195.00+

Curried Chicken

$190.00+

Slow Cooked Brown Stewed Chicken

$166.00+

Bless Up Wings

$120.00+

Fried Chicken

$120.00+

Seafood

Escoverited Fish

$200.00+

Coconut Shrimp

$190.00+

Curred shrimp

$190.00+

Grilled Shrimp

$166.00+

Escovitch

$18.00

Grill Salmon

$18.00

Vegetarian

Jah Love

$98.00+

Curry Lenilt

$98.00+

Rash a Pasta

$60.00+

Pork

Jamaican Jerk Pork

$70.00

Beef

Oxtail

$200.00+

Pepper Steak

$225.00+

Speciality

Rasta Pasta

$45.00

Side Dishes

Rice & Pea

$60.00+

Fried Ripe Plantains

$70.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$70.00+

Steam White Rice

$55.00+

Sauteed Mixed Cabbage

$60.00+

Goat

gaot

$90.00

Juices Gal

Carrot Juice Gal

$18.00

Lemonade

$16.00

Sliders

Jerk Chicken Slidr

$300.00+

cake

lg Cake Whole

$40.00

Sm Cake Whole

$30.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

100 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

