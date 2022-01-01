Latin American
Seafood
Burgers
Irie Ting
2,025 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
100 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Richmond
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Downtown Richmond
4.7 • 1,417
901 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurant
More near Richmond