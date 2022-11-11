Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irie Diner

review star

No reviews yet

1177 Park Avenue

Orange Park, FL 32073

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Curry Chicken
Curry Goat

Starters

Tobago Coconut Shrimp

$7.50+

5 count, 10

Irie Jerk Wings

$9.50+

5 count, 10

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Caribbean Favorites

Brown Stew Chicken

$13.00Out of stock
Curry Chicken

$13.00
Curry Goat

$17.00
Jerk Chicken

$15.00
Jerk Pork (Tenderlion)

$15.00
Jerk Ribs

$15.00+
Oxtail

$28.00
Roti Meal

$13.00

Lunch Special

$10.00

Seafood

Puerto Rico Shrimp

$17.00
Red Snapper

$26.00

Vegetarian

Dominica Veggie Station

$13.00

Akee and Saltfish

$13.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Callaloo

$5.00

Sides

Butter Rolls

$1.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Festivals

$5.00

Irie Slaw

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Jerk Fries

$5.00

Mac Pie

$5.00

Pepper Sauce

$1.00+

Regular Fries

$4.00

Rice & Red Beans

$4.00

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Extra Shrimp

$1.00

Juices & Sodas

Caribbean Juices

$3.75
Caribean Sodas

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coke to go

$1.75

Coke Products

Caribbean Inspired Coffee (HOT)

$2.75

Bottle water

$1.75

Sparkling water

$2.75

Fruit Infused Water (water may contain seeds)

$1.00

Dessert

Conconut Vanilla Cake

$6.00
Rum Cake

$6.00
Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00
Mango Mousse

$5.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50
Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$5.00

Caribbean Punch

Guinness Punch

$10.00

Peanut Punch

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Irie Diner Caribbean Restaurant in Orange Park is a dream come true for two Caribbean immigrants, Peter and Marko. Here at our restaurant, we’re committed to providing delicious Caribbean food in a family-friendly environment. Every dish on our menu is made from scratch using traditional recipes and top-quality ingredients. Not only that, but our friendly staff loves people and loves to cook. So stop on by or order online to experience a truly authentic Caribbean dining experience.

