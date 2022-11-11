Irie Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Irie Diner Caribbean Restaurant in Orange Park is a dream come true for two Caribbean immigrants, Peter and Marko. Here at our restaurant, we’re committed to providing delicious Caribbean food in a family-friendly environment. Every dish on our menu is made from scratch using traditional recipes and top-quality ingredients. Not only that, but our friendly staff loves people and loves to cook. So stop on by or order online to experience a truly authentic Caribbean dining experience.
Location
1177 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073
