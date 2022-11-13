IRIEJAM ISLAND GRILL 1500 POLARIS PKWY
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Iriejam island grill is a family-owned Afro-Caribbean restaurant that fuses the authentic flavors of Jamaican guaranteed to excite your taste bud. Specialties include Jerk Chicken,Oxtail,Curry Chicken,Jerk Brisket
Location
1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240
