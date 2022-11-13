Restaurant header imageView gallery

IRIEJAM ISLAND GRILL 1500 POLARIS PKWY

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Polaris Parkway

Columbus, OH 43240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

STARTERS

Beef Patty

$4.00

Festival

$4.00

Jamaican fried cornbread

Coco Bread

$3.00

Jerk Wings ( 10 pc)

$14.00

POULTRY

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$12.00
Brownstew Chicken

Brownstew Chicken

$12.00
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

MEAT

Oxtail

Oxtail

$20.00
Jerk Beef Brisket

Jerk Beef Brisket

$16.00
Jerk Pork

Jerk Pork

$12.00

Pepper Steak

$14.00

JERK TACOS

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.50

Jerk BrisketTaco

$5.50

Jerk Pork Taco

$4.50

Pepper Steak Taco

$5.25

JERK OVER MAC

Jerk Brisket Over Mac

Jerk Brisket Over Mac

$15.00
Jerk Pork Over Mac

Jerk Pork Over Mac

$14.00
Jerk Chicken Over Mac

Jerk Chicken Over Mac

$13.00

JERK BURRITO

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Jerk Pork Burrito

$9.70

Pepper Steak Burrito

$9.99

Jerk Brisket Burrito

$10.99

JERK SANDWICH

Jerk Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Yardie Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tostone Sliders

$12.00

SIDES

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Jollof Rice

$5.00

Cornbread

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Callaloo ( Jamaican spinach)

$5.00

Collard Green

$5.00

Candied Yam

$5.00

DESSERT

Sweet Potato Pudding

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Cornmeal Pudding

$5.00

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Mango Mousse

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.00

KIDS MENU

2pc Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Chicken Sliders

$6.00

DRINKS

Jamaican Sorrel (Hibiscus)

$3.69

Classic Lemonade

$3.49

Passionfruit Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Guava Lemonade

$3.99

Ting Sparkling GrapeFruit

$4.00

Tropical Rhythms Pineapple Ginger

$3.69

Tropical Rhythms Mango Carrot

$3.69

D & G Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch

$3.69

Water

$1.45

Ice Tea ( sweet)

$2.99

D & G Orange Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.99

Red bull

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.99

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Fried Fish Plate

$14.99

Jerk Chicken wings Plate

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Iriejam island grill is a family-owned Afro-Caribbean restaurant that fuses the authentic flavors of Jamaican guaranteed to excite your taste bud. Specialties include Jerk Chicken,Oxtail,Curry Chicken,Jerk Brisket

Location

1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Polaris Fashion Place
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Polaris Parkway Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
The Royce - Columbus
orange star4.3 • 1,019
8791 Lyra Drive Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2 Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Mobile 2 - 59 Spruce Street
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Polaris Parkway Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Polaris
orange star3.1 • 194
1041 Gemini Place Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Atlas Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,363
8944 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston