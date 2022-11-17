Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iris Eats

419 Harpswell Island Road

Harpswell, ME 04079

Order Again

Popular Items

Great Island

Breakfast

Damariscotta *New*

$8.95

Fried Egg, Melty provolone, housemade bacon jam, arugula, mango pepper jelly, on a buttered and griddled brioche bun

Winslow

Winslow

$9.95

Egg, two sausage patties, tomatoes, micro greens, house made garlic and herb boursin on grilled sourdough

FlyingMack

FlyingMack

$9.50

Veggie Hash of Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes Broccolini, Onion, Kale, Garlic, 2 Eggs (scrambled or fried), Cherry Tomatoes, Micros

Great Island

$5.95

Build your own Breakfast Sandwich. We'll start you with a Griddled Brioche Bun, Fried Egg, Cheddar and Special Sauce You choose the rest!

Isle au Haut

Isle au Haut

$7.95Out of stock

our version of a Monte Cristo breakfast sandwich: Brioche bun, fried egg, swiss cheese, freshly sliced black forest ham, dijon, blueberry jam.

Munjoy

Munjoy

$9.95

Breakfast Reuben Marble Rye, Fried Egg, Corned Beef, Swiss, Special Sauce

Northeast Harbor

Northeast Harbor

$11.95

Avocado Toast! Boursin, smashed avocado, citrus pickled red onion, radish, micro greens, everything bagel seasoning, on a soft griddled baguette.

Side o bacon

$3.00

Side o sausage

$2.50

Side o Veggie Hash

$3.95

Side Single Egg Fried

$2.00

Side Single Egg Scramble

$2.50

Side Sourdough griddled

$2.00

Weekend Special

$13.95

11/6 egg nog French toast with strawberries

Lunch

Blue Hill

Blue Hill

$13.75Out of stock

Local Bacon, Tomato, Micro Greens, chipotle mayo on grilled sour dough.

Brunswick

Brunswick

$13.25

Ham, melty swiss, pickles and pickled red onion, arugula, hot honey dijonaise, on a brioche bun

Chebeague

$7.95

Sourdough, Iris's Blend of Cheeses

Higgins

$14.25Out of stock

Provolone, Salami, roasted reds, banana peppers, arugula, pesto aioli, thick cut white bread *Cold sandwich

Iris

$13.50

Griddled Marble Rye, Melted Swiss, Smoked Turkey, Morse's Beet Slaw, Half Sour Pickles, Special Sauce

Jewell

Jewell

$12.00

Griddled Sourdough, Melty Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, Arugula, Pesto Aioli

Lookout Point

Lookout Point

$32.00Out of stock

fresh lobster meat piled high tossed in a light lemony mayo, topped with microgreens, and pickled red onions, on a butter and griddled brioche bun

New Meadows

$11.75Out of stock

Spinach, Arugula, Micro greens, Avocado, Carrots, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumbers, Swiss cheese, Pesto aioli on a Plain or Spinach wrap. Not into a wrap? Make it a bowl!!

Northhaven

$7.00

Our version of a Fluffernutter. Marshmallow Fluff, Peanut butter, Chex mix, on griddled brioche.

Purpoodock Club

$14.00Out of stock

Our version of a Turkey club: Griddled sourdough, house made boursin, tomatoes, avocado, smoked turkey, crispy bacon, pickled red onions, micro greens.

Sal

$14.25

Iris's farewell to summer and hello to fall! Melty provolone, roasted turkey, rosemary and olive oil croutons, arugula, blueberry mayo on a griddled Baguette

Sebasco

$11.95

Our take on Caesar wrap (or bowl) iceberg and kale, parmesan, crispy chickpeas, za'atar bread crumbs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, tossed in a garlicky vinaigrette

Surry

$12.75Out of stock

Quinoa base, hummus, Morse's beet slaw, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Banana peppers, Kalamata olives, Leek Microgreens, Crunchy falafel chickpeas

Waldoboro

$13.75

Classic Reuben Marble Rye, Thin Sliced Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Morse's Kraut, Housemade Russian Dressing (special sauce)

But first, Dessert

Apple Pie

$26.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$26.00

Pumpkin swiss roll

$26.00

Cranberry Curd Pie

$26.00

Everything but the bird

Pumpkin Sage Mac N' Cheese 4-6

$28.00

Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots 4-6

$22.00

Classic Celery Stuffing 4-6

$25.00

Wasabi Mash 4-6

$25.00

Charcuterie

Charcuterie for 6-8

$75.00

Donate

One Meal

$15.00
Born in Maine, Inspired globally

