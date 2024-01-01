Iris Mezze Iris Mezze
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
HEALTHY MEDITERRANEAN MEETS ITS PLAYFUL MATCH Iris Mezze presents Chef John Fraser’s casual take on his acclaimed New York City restaurant, to an even broader audience through a modern and healthy take-out experience. Build your own Mediterranean salad bowl or house-made sourdough pita filled with Greek-inspired ingredients and mezze inspired by Chef John’s Greek heritage. Treat yourself to a sweet moment with our signature pistachio baklava, or kick things up with a shot of Metaxa 5-star – opa!
Location
240 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA 02110
