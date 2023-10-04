IRIS 1740 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
AN INTIMATE JOURNEY THROUGH THE EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN Chef John Fraser transports guests from Manhattan to the Eastern Mediterranean through his exploration of the Aegean region.
Location
1740 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tribhaanga Indian-Nepali Restaurant - 234 West 56th Street
No Reviews
234 West 56th Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurant