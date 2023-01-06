Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Irish Pub & Grill

920 Reviews

$

6459 Hwy 42

Suite 10

Rex, GA 30273

WINGS

6 WINGS

$6.00

10 WINGS

$10.00

20 WINGS

$20.00

TENDERS

THREE TENDERS

$8.00

FOUR TENDERS

$9.00

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

FRIED OKRA

$8.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Your Friendly Neighborhood Pub To Go.

6459 Hwy 42, Suite 10, Rex, GA 30273

