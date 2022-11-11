Wild Iris Cafe Downtown Dunedin
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
All recipes made from scratch and made to order. Indoor and Outdoor seating. Come in and enjoy!
434 Virginia Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698
