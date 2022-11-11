Wild Iris Cafe Downtown Dunedin

Wild Iris Cafe imageView gallery

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO HOME FRIES
CALI BLT
TURKEY MELT

BREAKFAST

CLASSIC FAMILY BREAKFAST

$11.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.00

BISCUIT-WICH

$10.00

BACON &SAUSAGE SKILLET

$12.00

VEGETARIAN SKILLET

$12.00

ROAST BEEF HASH

$12.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$12.00

HASH BENEDICT

$13.00

NOVA LOX BENEDICT

$14.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

AVOCADO TOAST W/ BACON

$14.00

NOVA TOAST

$13.00

SAVORY CREPES

$12.00

SUNRISE BREAKFAST

$11.00

Veggie QUICHE

$14.00

Ham QUICHE

$14.00

Meat Lovers OMELET

$13.00

BACADO OMELET

$13.00

HAM CHEDDAR OMELET

$12.00

MORNING VEGGIE OMELET

$13.00

SEAFOOD OMELET

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

1 SLICE OF FRENCH TOAST

$2.95

FRUIT CUP

$3.95

BAKED HOUSE MUFFIN

$3.25

MINI MUFFIN

$2.00

HOME FRIES

$2.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95

BACON

$3.95

SAUSAGE

$3.95

HAM

$3.95

SLICED AVOCADO

$2.95

SLICED TOMATO

$1.95

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.50

2 EGGS & TOAST

$5.00

BISCUIT

$1.00

CUP OF SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.95

GRITS

$1.95

1 EGG

$1.00

2 EGGS

$2.00

WHEAT

$1.50

SOURDOUGH

$1.50

ROAST BEEF HASH

$6.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$5.95

QUINOA SALAD

$3.95

LUNCH

TURKEY MELT

$12.00

FRENCH DIP

$13.00

THE FUN GI

$12.00

CHICKEN CHILI SAND

$13.00

IRIS CLUB

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.00

CALI BLT

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

SOUP AND SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

SOUP AND 1/2 SAND

$10.00Out of stock

SALAD AND 1/2 SAND

$10.00Out of stock

CHICKEN SALAD CANTELOUPE

$12.00

BEET SALAD

$13.00

WILD COBB SALAD

$14.00

POWER QUINOA SALAD

$10.00

TOSSED SALAD

$5.95

MACARONI SALAD

$3.95

CUP OF SOUP

$3.00

SWEET POTATO HOME FRIES

$4.95

HOME FRIES

$2.95

QUINOA SALAD

$3.95

FRUIT CUP

$3.95

AVOCADO

$2.00

TOMATO SLICES

GRITS

HAM AS SIDE

2 SLICES OF BACON

$2.00

2 SAUSAGE PATTIES

MUFFIN

$1.95

Bowl Of Soup

$5.00

CUP OF GRAVY

NO SIDE

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$4.95Out of stock

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$4.95Out of stock

Cookie!

$1.25Out of stock

BUTTERSCOTCH PIE

$5.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$5.95Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

$5.50Out of stock

PECAN PIE

$4.95Out of stock

CREME BRULLE

$5.00

KIDS MENU

2 SIDES

$4.95

GREEN EGGS AND HAM

$4.95

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$4.95

KIDS BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$4.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

KIDS PB&J

$4.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

KIDS SANDWICH

$5.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

MILK

$2.00

JUICE

$2.00

SODA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

CHOCO MILK

$3.00

DRINKS

JAVA PLANET COFFEE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

MTN DEW

$3.00

7-UP

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

COLD BREW

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.95

AMERICANO

$4.50

LATTE

$4.95

ICED MOCHA

$6.00

CHAI TEA LATTE

$5.00

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$6.00

SWEET SUNSET

$6.00

COCONUT COCOA MACCHIATO

$6.00

CAFE ESPRESSO

$3.50

HOT TEA

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

PERRIER

$3.00

V-8

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

MILK

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

CHOCO MILK

$4.00

ADD MILK

$1.00

LEMONADE (Copy)

$3.00

BEER

I'LL HAVE THAT IPA

$6.00

MIXED BERRY WHEAT

$6.00

CIRCLE HOOK IPA

$4.50

GOLDEN MANGO

$4.00

FUNKY BUDDHA

$4.50

BEACH BLONDE

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

MILLER LITE

$3.75

MICH ULTRA

$4.00

LABBATT'S

$3.75

COORS LIGHT

$3.75

FLORIDA SELTZER

$4.00

STELLA

$4.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$6.50

MIMOSA

$6.50

RED SANGRIA

$6.50

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

HOUSE WHITE /GLASS

$6.50

HOUSE RED/GLASS

$6.50

WHITE CLAW

$3.00

BOTTLE WINE

$32.00

CHAMP\GLASS

$6.50

Charcuterie

$12.00

Irene Wedding

$400.00

WINE

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

MIMOSA

$6.50

BRUNCH MIMOSA

$5.00

BELLINI

$6.50

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

PROSECCO

$6.00

BRUNCH

MIMOSA

$5.00

BELLINI

$5.00

RED SANGRIA

$6.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$6.00

BLOODY MARY

$6.00

Mardi gras

Turkey melt

Fungi

French dip

Club

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

All recipes made from scratch and made to order. Indoor and Outdoor seating. Come in and enjoy!

Location

434 Virginia Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

Gallery
Wild Iris Cafe image

