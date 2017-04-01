Iron Agave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Tex-Mex fusion restaurant and tequila bar in the heart of downtown Binghamton! 🔥
Location
60 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Courtside Bar & Grill - 56 Court Street
No Reviews
56 Court Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Binghamton
Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream - 45 Lewis Street
4.5 • 48
45 Lewis Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurant