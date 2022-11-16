Iron Bridge Wine Company

***Bodegas Albero "Camelopard" Sauvignon Blanc, 2021, Castilla-La-Mancha, Spain

$11.00

A camelopard is a giraffe. The camel and leopard term was commonly what they were called until the late 1800’s. This wine, from the land of Don Quixote, is farmed organically and blended with a bit of Verdejo to provide some richness and softer citrus fruit. There’s melon and orange citrus, apricot and jasmine. It offers good concentration and balance and will provide enjoyment over the next 1-2 years. What does all that have to do with giraffes? Not sure, really.