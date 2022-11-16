Iron Bridge Wine Company
10435 State Route 108
Columbia, MD 21044
Wine Bargains (Lunch)
Mystery 3 Pack of Wine & Dining Certificate
3 amazing bottles of wine AND a mystery dining certificate for the fabulous Iron Bridge Wine Company. Valued at over $60!
Super Sale - 901 Summit Chardonnay, 2020, California - Was $13 (no further discount)
This Chardonnay displays plenty of tropical fruit (oranges and pineapples), medium body, excellent freshness, no evidence of oak, and a crisp, dry, lusciously fruity finish. Drink it over the next year for its exuberant, satisfying style. It’s an excellent match for rotisserie chicken and grilled salmon.
Super Sale - Jigsaw Pinot Noir, 2019, Willamette Valley Oregon - Was $25
"Classic aromatics of cherry conserve, red rose, and sarsaparilla. The palate is energetic, with fresh flavors of crushed raspberries and cola with a long finish." Best Buy, 91 points Wine & Spirits Magazine Was $25 Now $14.99 Save 40% (no further discount)
Super Sale - Terra d'Oro "Deaver Ranch" Zinfandel, 2017, Amador, California - Was $38
"Handsome oak aromas and intense old-vine fruitiness combine to give this full-bodied wine extra dimension. Cedar, vanilla and new leather tones crowd the nose, while ripe and soothing berry and cherry flavors coat the palate." 93 points, Wine Enthusiast Magazine Was $38 Now $22.80 Save 40% (no further discount)
#1 - Jules Lorén Brut Cuvée Réserve, NV, Vin de France
Made from Ugni Blanc grapes grown in the mountains of southwestern France, this delightful sparkler has notes of red apple, candied lemon zest and pineapple. There’s a hint of marzipan and bread dough on the finish. Perfect for brunch or holiday parties.
#2 - Aichenberg Gruner Veltliner, 2021, Niederösterreich, Austria Liter bottle!!
From a small family winery in eastern Austria, this Gruner is crisp and bright with aromas of lime zest, spice and pepper. On the palate there’s a lovely freshness and lots of white peach and apricot fruit. Enjoy this wine with linguini and clams.
#3 - Kuranui Sauvignon Blanc, 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand
This classically styled New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc has passion fruit, green mango and gooseberry aromas with hints of black currant and fresh sage. Crisp, medium bodied with good concentration and a long finish, it should drink well with salads and fresh seafood over the next year or two.
#4 - Vins El Cep “OT” Xarello, 2021, Penedes, Spain Organically farmed!!
Xarello (pronounced zuh-RELLO) is a classic grape variety used in the making of sparkling Cava. This still version is made from 50 year old vines. Reminiscent of Chablis, the wine has lots of mineral, almond and beeswax aromas along with flavors of citrus, white flowers and green apple. Don’t miss it!!
#5 - Montmarin Viognier, 2021, Languedoc, France
This Viognier is so pretty and exotic with aromas of honeysuckle and peach, flavors of tangerine and apricot and a rich, full bodied mouthfeel. So good with teriyaki chicken and pork chops with mango salsa.
#6 - Vega Sindoa Chardonnay, 2020, Navarra, Spain Organically farmed!!
Sourced from 25 year old organically farmed vineyards in northern Spain, this un-oaked Chardonnay is one of those easy-to-understand, crisp, elegant, pretty wines with lots of green apple fruit, white flowers and a touch of honeyed citrus. It’s a perfect seafood friendly style of wine.
#7 - Cono Sur "Bicicleta" Pinot Noir, Central Valley, Chile
The Cono Sur folks were the first to plant Pinot Noir in Chile and have been focusing on it for the last 20+ years. The Bicicleta is their best value wine and has a pretty nose of cherry blossom, pomegranate and strawberry with some chunky tannins, toasty oak and baking spice. Lovely with mushroom dishes and roast duck.
#8 - Les Darons Grenache, Carignan, & Syrah, 2020, Languedoc, France
Grenache and Carignan have long been cultivated in Southern France and represent the “forefathers” of the Languedoc appellations red wines. Les Darons is an homage showcasing these classic varietals. Named after the forefather grapes, “Les Darons” is the affectionate term for “The Parents” in the Parisian suburbs where winemaker, Jeff Carrel was born. This perennial overachiever & “Best Buy” has black and blue fruits, violets, and peppery spice to go with a medium to full-bodied, elegant, seamless profile on the palate.
#9 - Rocca Bella Negroamaro, 2020, Puglia, Italy
From Southern Italy (Puglia is the heel of the boot), this big, burly, rustic red is an absolute joy to drink. Spices, wild herbs, tobacco, dried cherries and plums all make an appearance as this delicious wine opens in the glass. There is good length and persistence here, both of which contribute to the wine’s overall balance. It will pair perfectly with classic Italian fare; pizza, pasta, & grilled sausages.
#10 - Vina Temprana Old Vine Tempranillo, 2021, Campo de Borja, Spain
This wine is made at the Aragonesas Co-op in Campo de Borja. They have a beautiful, modern winery that buys grapes from lots of family growers in the region. Tempranillo is the king of reds in Spain & this one is designed to be enjoyed now. It’s unoaked & the fruit is all black cherry and raspberry with a note of tea & a hint of spice. We love it with rotisserie chicken and pork chops.
#11 - Château Haut Bicou, 2018, Bordeaux, France Organically farmed!!
Having beef or lamb on your Thanksgiving table? Bordeaux is the wine for you! A blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, Haut-Bicou is a family owned, organically farmed estate located in the northern part of Bordeaux. Ruby color with a nose of blackberry, strawberry, toasted oak, and a touch of dusty cocoa and spice, the finish has ripe tannin and nice freshness.
#12 - Los Haroldos Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020, Mendoza, Argentina
This 100% Cabernet is quite classical in its approach. Aromas of blackberries, graphite, black pepper and cedar soar from the glass. Rich and opulent, the palate is medium to full-bodied and is well integrated with ripe tannins, toasty oak and spice.
***Poema "Pura" Cava Brut, NV, Catalonia, Spain
Just west of Barcelona, Poema is making delicious sparkling wines using the Champagne method. Amazing they’re able to put all of this work into making these wines and they sell for such modest prices. The traditional Cava grapes are organically farmed. The wine is light and fresh with notes of white flowers, citrus and red delicious apples. Sparkling wine is so versatile with regard to food pairing; all types of seafood, anything fried (buffalo wings!!) and veggies.
***BEYRA Vinho Branco, 2020, Beira Interior, Portugal
Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate said it best, “This is a good example of how going into less famous regions with less famous producers can get you some very nice values.” This blend of indigenious wine grapes is fresh and energetic yet still very elegant. There are notes of citrus zest and peach pit, some almond notes and a hint of flinty minerality on the finish. Fabulous with salads and briny seafood.
***Finca Sophenia Torrontes, 2020, Mendoza, Argentina
Oh Torrontes, how we love you so! Such a pretty nose of peach pit, apricot and honeysuckle that deceives you into thinking it may be sweet, but on the palate there’s crisp, fresh fruit and not a drop of sweetness. It’s magical with oysters and fresh seafood.
***Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc, 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand
Classic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with flavors of nectarine and white grapefruit and some fresh herb, tell-tale grassy notes. As the name suggests, it will pair well with lobster (and any seafood) as well as grilled asparagus, stuffed peppers and Thai green curry.
***Hopler “Pannonica” White Blend, 2021, Burgenland, Austria
A super fun blend of Gruner Veltliner, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc. There’s spice and mineral on the nose, lime zest, apricot and flowers. It’s crisp and fresh and will pair beautifully with lobster, crab cakes and shrimp
***Bodegas Albero "Camelopard" Sauvignon Blanc, 2021, Castilla-La-Mancha, Spain
A camelopard is a giraffe. The camel and leopard term was commonly what they were called until the late 1800’s. This wine, from the land of Don Quixote, is farmed organically and blended with a bit of Verdejo to provide some richness and softer citrus fruit. There’s melon and orange citrus, apricot and jasmine. It offers good concentration and balance and will provide enjoyment over the next 1-2 years. What does all that have to do with giraffes? Not sure, really.
***Chateau de Ruth Cotes du Rhone Blanc, 2021, Rhone Valley, France
This blend of Grenache Blanc, Roussanne and Viognier has a pretty nose of jasmine and white peach. On the palate there’s apricot and honeysuckle and just a flutter of mineral on the finish. Pair this with grilled chicken or swordfish, creamed spinach, Asparagus hollandaise, or a cheese board.
***Chateau Tour de Beraud Blanc, 2021, Rhone Valley, France
A blend of Marsanne, Roussanne, & Grenache Blanc. On the nose there is white flowers, apricot and pineapple, a medium-bodied palate offering bold tropical-fruit flavors before a finish with a crisp, citrusy note. Enjoy with smoked chicken, creamed spinach, braised rabbit and risotto
***Reserve de la Dame a L'Osieau Cotes de Rhône Blanc, 2020 Rhone Valley France
A stainless steel tank-aged blend of Grenache Blanc, Clairette and Viognier, this Cotes du Rhone Blanc is a smoking value. Aromas of white currants, citrus blossom and hints of white flowers, this medium-bodied, focused white has racy acidity and brilliant focus on the finish. It’s fresh enough for a hot summer day, yet also has character and class. Drink it over the coming 2-3 years
***Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer, 2020, Pfalz, Germany
This exotic wine is clean, fruity and wonderfully light on its feet. It shows off the aromatic charm of the variety without becoming heavy or ponderous. There’s lots of fresh pineapple, lychee, honeysuckle and rose petal, but a well balanced palate that finishes clean and bright with a hint of bitter almond. Fabulous with spicy Thai food and Chinese carry out.
***Four Vines “Naked” Chardonnay, 2020, California
By naked, they mean no oak and no malo-lactic fermentation. This is fresh, pure, unadulterated Chardonnay that is like a Granny Smith plucked right from the tree. There are some pear and pineapple notes along with orange blossom. Medium-bodied with a supple texture, the wine has plenty of ripe fruit, good acidity, and a clean, fruity finish.
***Alcesti Chardonnay, 2021, Sicily, Italy
From the toe of the Italian boot, this delightful Chardonnay is packed with roasted apple and pear notes. There’s some baking spice and lovely richness and we love it with grilled salmon, rotisserie chicken and white beans, zucchini & butternut squash.
***Kaltern "K" Rosé, 2021, Trentino, Italy
We love, love, love the Kaltern wines. Top to bottom, they are delicious, well priced and definite over achievers. This lovely rose is made from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir & Lagrein. The vineyards are just off of Lake Caldaro on the southern side of the Alps (you should Google it). This wine is bright and tart with
***Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir, 2020, Central Coast, California
Beautiful Pinot Noir that tastes like Pinot Noir. It is definitely fruit forward with aromas of pomegranate & Bing cherry with a delicate hint of sexy toasted oak. The attack is all red fruit compote. Reminiscent of a bowl of strawberries, cranberries, & cherry pie dusted with a hint of cinnamon.
***Cielo Rosso, 2020, Italy
The grapes used for this wine are a mystery. They’re clearly from multiple regions in Italy, but no clue what or where. The most important detail to remember, though, is how delicious the wine is. We’re happy to look past the lack of technical details and focus on the lovely nose of spiced plum, raspberry and a touch of black walnut. It’s fruit forward, medium bodied, well balanced with no hard edges. A perfect bistro red with pizza and pasta.
***Domaine La Croix Belle "Champ del Gal", 2019, Languedoc, France
This blend of 60% Syrah and 40% Grenache hits way above its weight class. This Côtes du Rhône look alike offers a surprisingly ripe, rounded style to go with notes of wild strawberries, jammy black raspberry and peppery herbs. It’s drinking beautifully today, but it has good mid-palate density and I suspect will evolve nicely over the next five plus years. Bravo!
***Altosur Bonarda, 2021, Mendoza, Argentina
Bonarda is a very old grape (like 3,000 years) that probably came from Piedmont in Italy. Argentina is now the largest producer of this grape. The wine displays alluring aromas of plum, spice box, and forest underbrush. In the glass it reveals layered black fruit flavors, good volume, and a medium-long finish. Drink this tasty Bonarda over the next 3-4 years with your favorite barbecued fare.
***Murphy Goode Red Blend, 2018, California
This warm, rich red is a blend of Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Syrah. It’s a big, brambly, sumptuously rich, spicy, peppery, berry-scented wine with full body, a wonderful, succulent texture, and copious amounts of juicy fruit. It’s fab with burgers, barbecue and ribs.
***Château Burgozone Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020, Danube Plain, Bulgaria
We featured their Pinot Noir a couple months ago and this Cabernet is delicious also; especially for this price. Soft and juicy, this medium bodied Cabernet has lots of finesse and elegance to go along with the plum, cherry and blackberry notes. There’s a hint of toasty oak on the finish. Delightful. Pair it with braised short ribs, duck, and mushroom dishes.
Starters, Soup & Salad
Apple and Beet Salad
Spinach, Spiced Pecans, Manchego Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing
Bagel and Lox Flatbread
Everything Seasoned Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Smoked Salmon, Mozzarella, Crispy Capers
Butternut Squash Salad
Mixed Greens, Pickled Shallot, Pumpkin Seeds, Sage Ricotta Cheese, Chipotle Maple Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad*
Grilled romaine heart with a house made Caesar dressing, topped with Spanish white anchovy, parmesan crisp.
Coffee Rubbed Roasted Honeynut Squash
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Pimento Cheese, Pickled Sweety Drop Peppers, Bacon Balsamic Vinaigrette
Curry Spiced Hummus
Grilled Flatbread, Toasted Pepitas, Fried Halloumi Cheese
Lamb Chili
Ground Lamb, Andouille Sausage, White Beans, Sour Cream
Poached Pear Salad
Red Wine Poached Pear, Mixed Greens, Feta, Candied Lemon, Harissa Vinaigrette
Prince Edward Island Mussels
Miso Lemongrass Broth, Tofu, Toasted Baguette
Sesame Pork Belly Steam Buns
Scallion & Shredded Carrots, Pickled Cucumbers
Soup Of The Day
Ask for the Chef's daily creation
Entrees - L
Duck Confit
Fish Of The Moment
Chai Spiced Carrot Broth, Couscous, Roasted Cardamom Carrots
Mushroom Risotto
Roasted Shiitake and Cremini Mushrooms, Butternut Squash Puree Grilled leeks, Asiago Cheese
Roseda Farms Burger
Roseda Farm Beef, Brioche Bun, Stewed Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Malt Vinegar Aioli
Steak Frites
Sea Salt French Fries, Grilled Asparagus, House Made Steak Sauce
Sandwiches - L
Butternut Squash Grilled Cheese
Provolone Cheese, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pickled Onions, Walnut Sage Pesto, Arugula, Sourdough
Duck Confit Melt
Pickled Shallots, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Hoisin Aioli, Arugula, Ciabatta
Fish SANDWICH
Pan Seared Fish of the Moment, House Made Pickles, House Made Tartar Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Roseda Farms Burger
Roseda Farm Beef, Brioche Bun, Stewed Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Malt Vinegar Aioli
Steak Sandwich
Grilled Sliced Teres Major, Caramelized Onion Spread, Provolone, Watercress, Chipotle Aioli
Lunch Classics
Omelet Du Jour*
Omelet du jour chef's daily selection mixed with eggs. Served with fresh fruit and mesclun salad tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Quiche Du Jour*
Quiche du jour chef's daily selection of ingredients mixed with eggs and cream in a savory pie crust. Served with fresh fruit and mesclun salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Dessert Lunch
Apple Crisp
Apple Crisp a la Mode Granny Smith Apples, Oat Crumble, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Caramel Drizzle
Bread Pudding
Ask for the daily selection
Chocolate S'mores
Crème Brûlée
Iron Bridge Signature vanilla bean creme brulee with dark chocolate on the bottom. If you would like the dish the creme brulee is served in, let us know and it is yours for only $5.
Sorbet Trio
Trio Sorbet served with almond biscotti and fresh berries.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Modern American cuisine finds international influences in the inspirations of our team of highly trained, professional chefs. Local produce, meats and seafood are a focal point at Iron Bridge, and central Maryland provides a multitude of options to source quality products for our farm-to-table approach to cooking.
10435 State Route 108, Columbia, MD 21044