Pizza
Italian

Iron City Pizza Company

1,005 Reviews

$

2005 11th Ave S

Birmingham, AL 35205

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Pizza Large
Cheesy Garlic Focaccia
Southside Supreme

Bottle

Coca-Cola 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50

Sprite 20oz

$2.50

Pibb Xtra 20oz

$2.50

Fanta 20oz

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Water

Ice Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.29Out of stock

Appetizers

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.00

Freshly baked and toasted focaccia bread, fresh herbs, San Marzano marinara

Cheesy Garlic Focaccia

Cheesy Garlic Focaccia

$7.00

Freshly baked focaccia, confit garlic smear, mozzarella, San Marzano marinara

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

selection of assorted cured meats and cheeses, whole grain mustard, pepperoncini peppers, toasted focaccia

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.00

Four house-made beef and pork meatballs, San Marzano marinara, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley served with toasted focaccia

Wings

$11.00

6 wings tossed in your choice of spicy buffalo, bbq, lemon pepper or garlic parmesan. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Stuffed Shrooms

$10.00

3 Large mushrooms stuffed with house-made sausage & ricotta. Topped with melted mozzarella, marinara, shaved parmesan and parsley.

Cheesy Focaccia Sampler

$12.00

Six pieces of our freshly baked cheesy focaccia bread topped with an assortment of our favorite toppings. You get one each of the following: Cheese, jalapeños, bacon, pepperoni, sausage and Veggies-olives, shallots and pepperoncinis.

Fried Dill Pickles

$8.00

House-Made Dill Pickles, Fried and Served with Spicy Ranch

Salads

Classic Caprese

Classic Caprese

$8.00

seasoned fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Local greens, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, house vinaigrette, house-made croutons

Half House Salad

$5.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce and house-made croutons, classic caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Half Greek Salad

$5.00
Iron City Salad

Iron City Salad

$11.00

Local greens, salami, cherry tomatoes, black olives, shaved parmesan, pepperoncinis, house-made croutons

Half Iron City Sald

$6.00
Berry Goat Salad

Berry Goat Salad

$9.00

Fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, chevre goat cheese, red oak and summer crisp lettuce, honey-lemon vinaigrette

Half Berry Goat Salad

$6.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$9.00

Local mixed lettuces, crisp fall apples, bleu cheese crumbles, honey crusted walnuts, house-made vinaigrette.

Half Fall Harvest Salad

$6.00

Pizzas

5-Points 5-Meats

5-Points 5-Meats

$20.00

Pepperoni, house-made sausage, salami, capicola, bacon, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley

Cahaba Caprese

Cahaba Caprese

$16.00

Sliced Sangria heirloom cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella. Finished with local basil and balsamic glaze.

Flyin' Hawaiian

Flyin' Hawaiian

$16.00

shaved prosciutto, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley

Magic City Margherita

Magic City Margherita

$15.00

fresh and house-blended mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, whole basil, confit garlic, shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

Red Mountain of Cheese

Red Mountain of Cheese

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, provolone, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley

Southside Supreme

Southside Supreme

$20.00

House-made sausage, pepperoni, shaved onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, basil

Vulcan Veggie

Vulcan Veggie

$16.00

mozzarella, shaved onions, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, baby heirloom tomatoes, black olives, eggplant, local basil

BYO Pizza Large

$12.00

BYO Pizza Medium

$10.00

BYO Kids

$7.00
Arrington Arugula

Arrington Arugula

$16.00

Mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, confit garlic, shaved parmesan, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, and finished with arugula

Birmingham Sunrise

Birmingham Sunrise

$18.00

crisp bacon, house-made sausage, shaved onions, pickled peppers, farm eggs, mozzarella, fresh parsley

Blazer Garlic & Cheese

Blazer Garlic & Cheese

$15.00

shredded mozzarella, provolone, confit garlic, fresh parsley, finished with extra virgin olive oil

Hot Honey Jalapeño

Hot Honey Jalapeño

$16.00

house-pickled jalapeños, bacon, onions, provolone, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, honey drizzle

Legion Field of Shrooms

Legion Field of Shrooms

$16.00

seasonal assorted mushrooms, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, shallots, truffle oil, local basil

Sloss Sausage

Sloss Sausage

$17.00

house-made sausage, mozzarella, provolone, shaved onions, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley, local basil

BYO Pizza Large

$12.00

BYO Pizza Medium

$10.00

BYO Kids

$7.00

Fire Goat

$16.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese, Fire-Roasted Red Peppers, Sausage, Shallots, Confit Garlic, Finished with Arugula

Buffalo Rockin' Bleu Bird

$20.00

House-Blended Mozzarella, Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Confit Garlic, Drizzle of Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Railroad BBQ

$20.00

House-Blended Mozzarella, Chicken, Feta, Shaved Red Onions, BBQ Drizzle

Pickle Pie

$18.00

Confit Garlic, House-Made Pickles, Ricotta, Bacon, Fresh Dill

Calzones

Meaty Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, bacon, capitola, pepperoni, salami. Served with side of marinara

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

BYO Calzone

$10.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Cinnamon honey bread pudding served warm and finished with powdered sugar and fresh fruit

Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

House-made chocolate chip cookie

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2005 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

Directions

Iron City Pizza Company image
Iron City Pizza Company image

Gadsden
