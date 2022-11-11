A map showing the location of Iron City - Restaurant 513 22nd Street SouthView gallery

Iron City - Restaurant 513 22nd Street South

513 22nd Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Appetizers

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Melted Queson on Tortilla Chips topped with Green Onions

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Queso, Bacon, and Green Onions

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Asian, or Buffalo. Served with Green Onions.

Wings

$12.00

BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Asian, or Buffalo

Fried Red Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00

Parm Pretzel

$6.00+

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Entrees

Iron City Burger

$15.00

8oz. Beef Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Smoked Mayo, Brioche Bun. Served with Side.

Pulled Pork Po-Boy

$13.00

Pork, Pickles, White BBQ Sauce, Chow Chow on Toasted Baguette. Served with side.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Spring Mix, Tomato Red Onion, Spicy Mustard on Baguette. Served with side.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried or Grilled, Slaw Tossed in Red Wine, Vinaigrette on Brioche. Served with side.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.00

Fried or Grilled, Served with side

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

House Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Red Onion.

Dessert

Cheese Cake

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Cathead

$6.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Cathead Orange

$6.00

Dread River

$6.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Cathead

$12.00

DBL Cathead Honeysuckle

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$12.00

DBL Cathead Orange

$12.00

DBL Dread River

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$19.00

Rum

Cpt. Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

DBL Cpt. Morgan Spiced

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$12.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$14.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$16.00Out of stock

DBL Espolon Reposado

$16.00

DBL Espolon Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$7.00

Wild Turkey 81

$7.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$8.00Out of stock

Fireball

$6.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels Rye

$13.00

DBL Wild Turkey 81

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$19.00

DBL Woodford

$17.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$13.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$17.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$17.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$17.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Ben Riach

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Ben Riach

$24.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Jaegermeister

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Peachtree Schnopps

$5.00

Chapala

$5.00

Buttershot

$5.00

Absolute Peppar

$5.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Jaegermeister

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Triple Sec

$10.00

DBL Peachtree Schnopps

$10.00

DBL Chapala

$10.00

DBL Buttershot

$10.00

DBL Absolute Peppar

$10.00

Emmits

$7.00

Spec. Cocktails

Mississippi Mule

$7.00

El Camino

$7.00

Summer Vibes

$7.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Long Island

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Manhatten

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Top Long Island

$14.00

Happy Meal

Beam 8 Star/Highlife

$7.00

El Toro/Highlife

$7.00

Wells

Barton Gin

$5.00

Barton Rum

$5.00

Beam 8 Star

$5.00

El Toro

$5.00

Skol Vodka

$5.00

Well Cocktails

Tequila Cocktail

$6.00

Whiskey Cocktail

$6.00

Gin Cocktail

$6.00

Rum Cocktail

$6.00

Vodka Cocktail

$6.00

Draft Beer

Edmonds Oast Blonde

$8.00

Delicious IPA

$8.00

District Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Ghost Train IPA

$8.00

Ghost Train Kaleidoscope

$8.00Out of stock

Trim Tab IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Trim Tab Paradise Now

$8.00Out of stock

Truck Stop Honey

$8.00Out of stock

Yellow Hammer Black Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Highlife

$4.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Fat Tire

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Truly Wildberry

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Malbec

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Rose

$7.00

House White

$11.50

Cabernet (Mercer)

$7.00

Cocktails

Old Fashion

$4.00

Margarita

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$4.00

Vodka Soda

$4.00

Gin Tonic

$4.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Highlife

$3.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Wells

Barton Gin

$4.00

Barton Rum

$4.00

Beam 8 Star

$4.00

Skol Vodka

$4.00

El Toro

$4.00

Food

Bourbon Beer Burger

$20.00

Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Pretzels

$5.00+

BBQ Nachos

$8.00+

Fried Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

513 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

