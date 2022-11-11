Iron City - Restaurant 513 22nd Street South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
513 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock N Roll Sushi (Downtown/UAB)
No Reviews
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurant
Alabama Peanut Co. - 2016 Morris Avenue
No Reviews
2016 Morris Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham