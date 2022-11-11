Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken
Burgers

Iron City Sports Bar

941 Reviews

$$

1125 South Main Street

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless
Buckeye Bites
Traditional

APPETIZERS

Share your favorite app!
Buckeye Bites

Buckeye Bites

$10.99+

Our most popular shareable! Generous portion of soft pretzel bites served with a side of our house beer cheese. Now OFFERING : Family size buckeye bites: 40 Buckeye Bites and 8oz serving of our house made Beer Cheese!

Hot Cheese Balls

Hot Cheese Balls

$10.99

Pepper jack cheese balls lightly breaded and fried served with Ranch.

Loaded Fries or Tots

Loaded Fries or Tots

$11.99

It's your choice of battered fries or tots, topped with our famous house beer cheese, ranch drizzle, scallions and bacon.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Fried tortilla chips topped with black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, house beer cheese and drizzled sour cream sauce and cilantro.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$8.99

Dill pickle chips fried and served with spicy ranch

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

Qty. 4 potato skins topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, drizzled with sour cream sauce and BBQ sauce.

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Basket of tasty tortilla chips, lightly seasoned with a side of salsa.

Broccoli Cheddar Chomps

Broccoli Cheddar Chomps

$8.99

Battered and Fried broccoli and cheddar cheese, served with a side of sour cream.

Onion Rings APP

$8.99

Battered and fried Onion Rings, served with a side of Chipotle BBQ

WINGS

We only use fresh, never frozen, chicken! Each order of wings comes with your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Family Wing Box

$42.99Out of stock

Your choice of 40 Boneless OR 40 Traditional wings

Boneless

Boneless

Fresh hand cut boneless wings, lightly breaded and deep fried.

Traditional

Traditional

Bone - in not breaded and deep fried.

Zing Wings

Zing Wings

$15.99

Four fresh boneless chicken tenders, drenched in buttermilk,and hand-breaded. Tossed in your favorite wing sauce or rub, mix and match in you like. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.

BURGERS

100% All-American beef patties seasoned and flame-grilled to temp of your choice. All burgers are served with your choice of standard side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

seasoned burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

The Classic

The Classic

$13.99

Topped with American Cheese or swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$14.99

Garlic aioli, burger, 2 mix stickers (smashed) as the cheese, marinara, roasted garlic Parmesan sauce, on a brioche bun brushed with garlic butter and oregano.

A-1 Burger

A-1 Burger

$14.99

Steak seasoned burger, gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & mushrooms, A-1 sauce served on a brioche bun.

Iron City Burger

Iron City Burger

$15.99

Our #1 Selling Burger! Topped with house made beer cheese, bacon strips and onion rings on a pretzel bun.

The GOAT Burger

The GOAT Burger

$14.99

Chipotle seasoned burger, hot pepper bacon jam, creamy goat cheese, peppered bacon strips and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.

The Jimmy Buffet Burger

$15.99

Seasoned burger topped with 2 slices of American cheese, fried pickle chips, pulled pork, onion rings and Saucy Sows Pickle Mayo on a brioche bun.

Bacon Black & Bleu Burger

Bacon Black & Bleu Burger

$15.99

1/2lb burger, blacken seasoning, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, friend onion rings, lettuce and tomato.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

1/2lb burger, topped with American cheese, double the bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Saucy Sow's bacon mayo.

STEAKS

Our steaks are flame-grilled and cooked to the temp of your choice. Topped with a garlic butter sauce, your choice of free toppers such as caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and onion straws, and pick 2 standard sides! (or upgrade to a premium side(s), all dinners come with Hawaiian roll)!
8oz Sirloin Dinner

8oz Sirloin Dinner

$22.99

8oz grilled sirloin cooked to the temp of your choice, topped with a garlic butter sauce. comes with two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or onions straws if you would like for no extra charge.

10oz New York Strip

10oz New York Strip

$28.99Out of stock

12oz New York Strip cooked to your favorite temperature, served with your choice of two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions or onion straws for no extra charge.

ENTREES

Quesdillas and More!
Tenders & Taters

Tenders & Taters

$14.99

Three crispy tenders served with your choice of battered fries or tots.

Mac Entree

Mac Entree

$11.99

Pasta noodles smothered in a cheesy mix of cheddar cheese and creamy cheese sauce, finished off in the oven with a crunchy breadcrumb topping!

BBQ Piggy Mac

BBQ Piggy Mac

$13.99

Seasoned pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw and onion rings on top of classic Iron City Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac

$13.99

Mild Buffalo tossed chicken chunks on top of IC Mac Entree and ranch drizzle.

Garlic Parm Mac

Garlic Parm Mac

$13.99

Fried chicken chunks tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, two mozzarella sticks, topped with marinara and parmesan cheese all on top of IC Mac Entree.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

A large griddled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, and our house made salsa on the side.

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesdilla

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesdilla

$13.99

Our House Pulled Pork, seasoned and stuffed with Jack Cheddar blend, served with a side of cole slaw and sweet BBQ sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesdilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesdilla

$13.99

grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, stuffed with Jack Cheddar blend and served with a side of ranch

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$13.99

Comes with grilled chicken, chipotle seasoning, pico de gallo, and cheddar-jack cheese blend, sour cream and house made salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$16.99

Two 6oz grilled and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.

Southern Style Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

Two sweet Belgian waffles, topped with buttery cinnamon apples, Crown Royal Regal Apple infused maple syrup and 3 chicken tenders

SANDWICHES AND WRAPS

All sandwiches or wraps are served with your choice of standard side.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese.

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$13.99

One of our best Sellers! Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Stacked high on Sourdough Bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Slow-roasted hand pulled house pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw and onion rings on a pretzel bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Chicken Breast on top of lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Add you favorite wing sauce for no extra charge.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with our house-made coleslaw, mayo and Saucy Sows Sweet and Spicy pickle chips on two slices of Texas Toast.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch, all wrapped in a tortilla.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.99

American cheese, gouda, Tomato slice, two bacon strips on sourdough bread- served with a side of bacon jam for dipping!

The Whiz Philly

The Whiz Philly

$15.99

Shaved sirloin, seasoned and sauteed with onion, mushrooms and green peppers. Served on a hoagie and topped with Cheese Whiz, Just like it is served in the streets of Philadelphia. Also available with chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.99

Diced chicken, sauteed with our peppered bacon on a hoagie roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.

The Cuban

The Cuban

$14.99

Ham, pulled pork, Swiss Cheese, Saucy Sows Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and yellow mustard on a hoagie roll, pressed on the grill until crispy. No need to go to Havana anymore!

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced Corned Beef Brisket, braised in house, piled onto toasted sourdough and topped with 1000 Island dressing, Sauerkraut, and melted Swiss Cheese.

SOUP AND SALADS

Delicious ,healthy fresh salads, and tasty homemade soup.
Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh mixed lettuce topped with chipotle grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn bean salsa, bacon crumbles, pico de gallo, and jalapenos. Pairs nicely nicely with our house-made jalapeno vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken on top of lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onions, jack cheddar cheese with your choice or dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Sliced ham, turkey, and bacon over mixed greens. Topped with cheese, egg, red onions and tomato

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Mixed greens, bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded jack cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg, and red onions. Add grilled or fried chicken for $3

LUNCH SPECIAL

Tuesday

$8.99Out of stock

BLT, Fries and soft drink of your choice!

Wednesday

$8.99Out of stock

Full chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried) lettuce, tomato, onions and soft drink of your choice!

Thursday

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich ( Fried or Grilled) tossed in any sauce you’d like. Lettuce and Tomato. Fries and soft drink of your choice.

Friday

$5.99Out of stock

Shredded Chicken served on a brioche bun. come with chips and a pickle and your choice of fountain drink.

KIDS

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Served with one side, and a oreo!!

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with one side and a oreo!!

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with one side and a oreo!!

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Served with one side and a oreo!!

Kids Cheese burger

$6.99

served with one side and an oreo!!

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

served with one side and an oreo!!

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

served with one side and an oreo!!

DESSERTS

Cinnabite Delites

Cinnabite Delites

$9.99

Our Famous Buckeye Bites with a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Served with a cream cheese frosting.

S'Mores Waffle Sundae

S'Mores Waffle Sundae

$8.99

A sweet Belgian waffle topped with ice cream, chocolate fudge, graham cracker crumbles and melty toasted marshmellows.

SIDES

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.00
Battered Fries

Battered Fries

$3.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.00
Garlic Mashed Potato

Garlic Mashed Potato

$3.00
Steamed and Seasoned Broccoli

Steamed and Seasoned Broccoli

$3.00
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

lettuce mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, jack cheddar cheese and croutons.

Onion Ring Side

$5.00
Bacon Mac-N-Cheese

Bacon Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00
Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00
Kettle Chips & Pickle

Kettle Chips & Pickle

$3.00
Celery

Celery

$1.99

SAUCES

Assortment of sauces, dips and dressings!
Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$1.00
Ranch

Ranch

$0.99
Spicy Ranch

Spicy Ranch

$0.99
Bleu Cheese Dressing

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.99
Caesar

Caesar

$0.99
French

French

$0.99
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.99
Italian

Italian

$0.99
Thousand Island

Thousand Island

$0.99
Jalapeno Vinagrette

Jalapeno Vinagrette

$0.99
Raspberry Vinagrette

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.99
Carolina Reaper

Carolina Reaper

$0.99
Hot

Hot

$0.99

Nashville Hot

$0.99
Sweet House Hot

Sweet House Hot

$0.99

Spicy Garlic

$0.99

Jamaican Jerk

$0.99

Spicy Honey

$0.99
Chipotle BBQ

Chipotle BBQ

$0.99
Mild

Mild

$0.99

Maple Bourbon

$0.99

Korean BBQ

$0.99
Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99
Carolina Gold

Carolina Gold

$0.99
Honey BBQ

Honey BBQ

$0.99

Garlic Aioli

$0.99
Salsa

Salsa

$0.99

Marinara

Sour Cream

$0.99

Crown Apple Infused Syrup

$1.00

FAMILY PACK

Our Best Deal : 40 boneless OR 40 Traditional with your choice of 2 8oz sauces, and our family size buckeye bites with our house made beer cheese!!!

WINGS / BUCKEYE BITES

$59.99Out of stock

Our Best Deal : 40 boneless OR 40 Traditional with your choice of 2 - 8oz sauces, and our family size buckeye bites with our house made beer cheese!!!

CUSTOM T-SHIRTS

Ladies Seltzer Tank

Ladies Seltzer Tank

$10.00
Iron City Black T-Shirts

Iron City Black T-Shirts

$10.00
Irish City 2022 T-Shirts

Irish City 2022 T-Shirts

$10.00
'I Know The Owner' Long Sleeve T-shirt

'I Know The Owner' Long Sleeve T-shirt

$10.00

Football IC shirt

$15.00

SWEATSHIRTS

Ladies Camo IC Crop Top Hoodie

Ladies Camo IC Crop Top Hoodie

$18.00

Available now!

Fall's Crewneck

Fall's Crewneck

$30.00

Available Now!

IC Football Hoodie

$30.00

HATS

Iron City Trucker Hat

$27.65

Iron City Toboggan

$27.65
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wings, Burgers, Apps and Beer!

Website

Location

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Directions

Gallery
Iron City Sports Bar image
Iron City Sports Bar image
Iron City Sports Bar image
Iron City Sports Bar image

