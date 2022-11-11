- Home
Iron City Sports Bar
941 Reviews
$$
1125 South Main Street
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Buckeye Bites
Our most popular shareable! Generous portion of soft pretzel bites served with a side of our house beer cheese. Now OFFERING : Family size buckeye bites: 40 Buckeye Bites and 8oz serving of our house made Beer Cheese!
Hot Cheese Balls
Pepper jack cheese balls lightly breaded and fried served with Ranch.
Loaded Fries or Tots
It's your choice of battered fries or tots, topped with our famous house beer cheese, ranch drizzle, scallions and bacon.
Loaded Nachos
Fried tortilla chips topped with black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, house beer cheese and drizzled sour cream sauce and cilantro.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Pickle Chips
Dill pickle chips fried and served with spicy ranch
Potato Skins
Qty. 4 potato skins topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, drizzled with sour cream sauce and BBQ sauce.
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Basket of tasty tortilla chips, lightly seasoned with a side of salsa.
Broccoli Cheddar Chomps
Battered and Fried broccoli and cheddar cheese, served with a side of sour cream.
Onion Rings APP
Battered and fried Onion Rings, served with a side of Chipotle BBQ
WINGS
Family Wing Box
Your choice of 40 Boneless OR 40 Traditional wings
Boneless
Fresh hand cut boneless wings, lightly breaded and deep fried.
Traditional
Bone - in not breaded and deep fried.
Zing Wings
Four fresh boneless chicken tenders, drenched in buttermilk,and hand-breaded. Tossed in your favorite wing sauce or rub, mix and match in you like. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.
BURGERS
Mushroom Swiss Burger
seasoned burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
The Classic
Topped with American Cheese or swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
Italian Stallion
Garlic aioli, burger, 2 mix stickers (smashed) as the cheese, marinara, roasted garlic Parmesan sauce, on a brioche bun brushed with garlic butter and oregano.
A-1 Burger
Steak seasoned burger, gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & mushrooms, A-1 sauce served on a brioche bun.
Iron City Burger
Our #1 Selling Burger! Topped with house made beer cheese, bacon strips and onion rings on a pretzel bun.
The GOAT Burger
Chipotle seasoned burger, hot pepper bacon jam, creamy goat cheese, peppered bacon strips and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.
The Jimmy Buffet Burger
Seasoned burger topped with 2 slices of American cheese, fried pickle chips, pulled pork, onion rings and Saucy Sows Pickle Mayo on a brioche bun.
Bacon Black & Bleu Burger
1/2lb burger, blacken seasoning, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, friend onion rings, lettuce and tomato.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2lb burger, topped with American cheese, double the bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Saucy Sow's bacon mayo.
STEAKS
8oz Sirloin Dinner
8oz grilled sirloin cooked to the temp of your choice, topped with a garlic butter sauce. comes with two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or onions straws if you would like for no extra charge.
10oz New York Strip
12oz New York Strip cooked to your favorite temperature, served with your choice of two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions or onion straws for no extra charge.
ENTREES
Tenders & Taters
Three crispy tenders served with your choice of battered fries or tots.
Mac Entree
Pasta noodles smothered in a cheesy mix of cheddar cheese and creamy cheese sauce, finished off in the oven with a crunchy breadcrumb topping!
BBQ Piggy Mac
Seasoned pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw and onion rings on top of classic Iron City Mac and Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac
Mild Buffalo tossed chicken chunks on top of IC Mac Entree and ranch drizzle.
Garlic Parm Mac
Fried chicken chunks tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, two mozzarella sticks, topped with marinara and parmesan cheese all on top of IC Mac Entree.
Quesadilla
A large griddled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, and our house made salsa on the side.
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesdilla
Our House Pulled Pork, seasoned and stuffed with Jack Cheddar blend, served with a side of cole slaw and sweet BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesdilla
grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, stuffed with Jack Cheddar blend and served with a side of ranch
Southwest Quesadilla
Comes with grilled chicken, chipotle seasoning, pico de gallo, and cheddar-jack cheese blend, sour cream and house made salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Two 6oz grilled and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
Southern Style Chicken & Waffles
Two sweet Belgian waffles, topped with buttery cinnamon apples, Crown Royal Regal Apple infused maple syrup and 3 chicken tenders
SANDWICHES AND WRAPS
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese.
Triple Decker Club Sandwich
One of our best Sellers! Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Stacked high on Sourdough Bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted hand pulled house pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw and onion rings on a pretzel bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast on top of lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Add you favorite wing sauce for no extra charge.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with our house-made coleslaw, mayo and Saucy Sows Sweet and Spicy pickle chips on two slices of Texas Toast.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch, all wrapped in a tortilla.
Bacon Grilled Cheese
American cheese, gouda, Tomato slice, two bacon strips on sourdough bread- served with a side of bacon jam for dipping!
The Whiz Philly
Shaved sirloin, seasoned and sauteed with onion, mushrooms and green peppers. Served on a hoagie and topped with Cheese Whiz, Just like it is served in the streets of Philadelphia. Also available with chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Diced chicken, sauteed with our peppered bacon on a hoagie roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
The Cuban
Ham, pulled pork, Swiss Cheese, Saucy Sows Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and yellow mustard on a hoagie roll, pressed on the grill until crispy. No need to go to Havana anymore!
Reuben
Sliced Corned Beef Brisket, braised in house, piled onto toasted sourdough and topped with 1000 Island dressing, Sauerkraut, and melted Swiss Cheese.
SOUP AND SALADS
Santa Fe Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce topped with chipotle grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn bean salsa, bacon crumbles, pico de gallo, and jalapenos. Pairs nicely nicely with our house-made jalapeno vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken on top of lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onions, jack cheddar cheese with your choice or dressing on the side.
Chef Salad
Sliced ham, turkey, and bacon over mixed greens. Topped with cheese, egg, red onions and tomato
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded jack cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg, and red onions. Add grilled or fried chicken for $3
LUNCH SPECIAL
Tuesday
BLT, Fries and soft drink of your choice!
Wednesday
Full chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried) lettuce, tomato, onions and soft drink of your choice!
Thursday
Chicken Sandwich ( Fried or Grilled) tossed in any sauce you’d like. Lettuce and Tomato. Fries and soft drink of your choice.
Friday
Shredded Chicken served on a brioche bun. come with chips and a pickle and your choice of fountain drink.
KIDS
Kids Mac N Cheese
Served with one side, and a oreo!!
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with one side and a oreo!!
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with one side and a oreo!!
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Served with one side and a oreo!!
Kids Cheese burger
served with one side and an oreo!!
Kids Hamburger
served with one side and an oreo!!
Kids Grilled Cheese
served with one side and an oreo!!
DESSERTS
SIDES
Tater Tots
Battered Fries
Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Garlic Mashed Potato
Steamed and Seasoned Broccoli
Mac-N-Cheese
Side Salad
lettuce mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, jack cheddar cheese and croutons.
Onion Ring Side
Bacon Mac-N-Cheese
Garlic Parm Fries
Kettle Chips & Pickle
Celery
SAUCES
Beer Cheese
Ranch
Spicy Ranch
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Caesar
French
Honey Mustard
Italian
Thousand Island
Jalapeno Vinagrette
Raspberry Vinagrette
Carolina Reaper
Hot
Nashville Hot
Sweet House Hot
Spicy Garlic
Jamaican Jerk
Spicy Honey
Chipotle BBQ
Mild
Maple Bourbon
Korean BBQ
Garlic Parmesan
Carolina Gold
Honey BBQ
Garlic Aioli
Salsa
Marinara
Sour Cream
Crown Apple Infused Syrup
FAMILY PACK
CUSTOM T-SHIRTS
SWEATSHIRTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wings, Burgers, Apps and Beer!
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311