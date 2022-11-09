A map showing the location of Iron City - Venue 513 22nd Street SouthView gallery

Iron City - Venue 513 22nd Street South

review star

No reviews yet

513 22nd Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Order Again

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Cathead

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Raspberri

$7.00

Grey Goose Orange

$8.00

Jeremiah Weed

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

DBL - Well Gin

$10.00

DBL - Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL - Hendricks

$18.00

DBL - Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL - Beefeater

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Kraken

$7.00

DBL - Well Rum

$10.00

DBL - Bacardi

$12.00

DBL - Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL - Malibu

$12.00

DBL - Kraken

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Tradicional

$8.00

Jose Gold

$8.00

Altos Silver

$8.00

Jarana Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Gold

$10.00

Jose Cristalino

$13.00

Altos Gold

$8.00

DBL - Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL - Jose Tradicional

$14.00

DBL - Jose Gold

$14.00

DBL - Altos Silver

$14.00

DBL - Jarana Blanco

$14.00

DBL - Espolon Blanco

$16.00

DBL - Espolon Reposado

$16.00

DBL - Espolon Anejo

$20.00

DBL - 1800 Silver

$18.00

DBL - 1800 Gold

$18.00

DBL - Jose Cristalino

$24.00

DBL - Altos Gold

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Clyde May's Bourbon

$11.00

Clyde May's Whiskey

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Rye

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Paddy's

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Virgil Kane Rye

$11.00

DBL - Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL - Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL - Bulleit

$18.00

DBL - Bulleit Rye

$18.00

DBL - Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL - Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

DBL - Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL - Jack Daniel's

$14.00

DBL - Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL - Maker's Mark

$16.00

DBL - Clyde May's Bourbon

$20.00

DBL - Clyde May's Whiskey

$18.00

DBL - Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL - Old Soul

$24.00

DBL - Fireball

$12.00

DBL - Jack Honey

$14.00

DBL - Jack Rye

$14.00

DBL - Skrewball

$16.00

DBL - Seagram's 7

$12.00

DBL - Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL - Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL - Paddy's

$12.00

DBL - Jameson

$16.00

DBL - Tullamore Dew

$16.00

DBL - Virgil Kane Rye

$20.00

DBL - Old Forester

$12.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Glenlevit

$13.00

Highland Park

$15.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Nakid Pig

$10.00

Dewar's

$8.00

DBL - Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL - Glenlevit

$24.00

DBL - Highland Park

$28.00

DBL - Laphroaig

$24.00

DBL - Nakid Pig

$18.00

DBL - Dewar's

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Campari

$9.00

Grand Marrnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Chapalla

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Punt E Mas

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Emmetts

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

DBL - Amaretto

$10.00

DBL - Campari

$16.00

DBL - Grand Marrnier

$20.00

DBL - Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL - Chapalla

$10.00

DBL - Frangelico

$14.00

DBL - Hennessey

$24.00

DBL - Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL - Punt E Mas

$14.00

DBL - Fernet

$16.00

Topper

Red Bull Bump

$3.00

Draft Beer

Back Fortry Honey Brown

$8.00

Cahaba Lager

$8.00

Ghost Train IPA

$8.00

Ghost Train Kaleidoscope

$8.00

Trim Tab IPA

$8.00

Trim Tab Raspberry

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

PBR

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$7.00

Cocktails

2 Liquor

$8.00

3 Liquor

$9.00

Craft/Tini

$4.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

NA Bev

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Red Bull Bump

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

513 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

