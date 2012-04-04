Iron Eagle Pizza

Restaurant info

Our Pizzas are hand tossed everyday. We use only the best ingredients. Although we specialize in pizzas we do not stop there. We have the best wings in town. We have an all day salad bar featuring Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, real bacon, pepperoni, and handmade ranch dressing. Delicious all beef 1/2 pound hamburgers, Club sandwiches, BLT, The Wedge, and Chicken Tenders. From our Pizzas to our Burgers we have something for the entire family. Friday nights we enjoy steaks and Pork chops grilled to perfection on our Big Green Egg from Pride Pools, Spas, and Leisure right here in Claxton. Pair our steaks with a local wine from Watermelon Creek or a nice glass of William Hill Merlot. Cold beer is always available on Tap or grab an ice cold bottle of Fat Tire or a choice of our many other beers. Enjoy the away from home feeling right here at home. Join us Tuesday-Saturday