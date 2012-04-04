Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

Iron Eagle Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

6986 US Hwy 280

Claxton, GA 30417

Order Again

Popular Items

Eagle Family Meal
Cheesecake
1 Large 2 Topping

Pizza Specials

Eagle Family Meal

$25.00

Eagle Craving Medium 1 Topping W/10 Wings

$25.00

Eagle Snack

$19.00

Lunch Specials

Personal 2 topping Pizza and a fountain drink

$8.00
5 wings (one flavor) and fountain drink

5 wings (one flavor) and fountain drink

$8.00

Crispy Jumbo Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Naked, Mild Buffalo, Spicy Garlic, Spicy Honey, Sweet Chili (spicy), Burnout (our hottest sauce), Sweet BBQ

Parmesan Chicken W/salad and fountain drink

$9.00

Wed. Chicken Philly

$9.00

Thur Philly Steak

$10.00

Fri Hamburger

$9.00

Pepperoni Slice w/FF

$6.00

Carryout Specials

1 Large 2 Topping

$12.00

2 Large 3 Toppings

$23.00

Taco Tuesday

3 tacos

$11.00

3 chicken

$11.00

3 steak

$11.50

3 shrimp

$11.50

Munchies

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Piggy Stix

$8.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

A double order of crispy french fries topped with Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese, and bacon. YUM!

Eagle Small Cheese Stix 4 pcs

Eagle Small Cheese Stix 4 pcs

$6.00

Crispy Fried Mozzarella Sticks with out signature marinara sauce

Eagle Cheese Stix 6 pcs

$8.00

Cheesy Macaroni Bites

$8.00

Spicy Corn Nuggets

$6.00
Buffalo Chips

Buffalo Chips

$5.00

What could be better than buffalo seasoned fries!

Onion Rings

$2.75

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Macaroni Cheese Bites

$6.00

Nacho Chips and Cheese

$6.00

French Fry Salad

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00Out of stock

Onion Petals

$8.00Out of stock

Ravioli Bites

$7.00

BBQ Pork Cheese Bread

$8.75

Spicy Cheese Curds

$6.00

Gluten Free and delicious

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Eagle Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$13.00

20 Wings

$25.00

40 Wings

$47.00

12 Boneless Wings

$14.50

24 Boneless Wings

$28.00

Chicken Fingers

Crispy Tenders served with an order of our lightly seasoned fries

4 pc Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.00

Enjoy our lightly breaded or grilled chicken breast tenders with an order of delicious fries.

2 pc Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.00

Specialty Pizzas

Beef

$17.00+

Calzone

$9.00

Cheese

$15.00+
Eagle Deluxe

Eagle Deluxe

$18.00+

Made with our hand tossed crust topped with delicious Bacio Cheese, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Sweet Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers,

Eagle Veggie

$18.00+
Macho Meaty

Macho Meaty

$18.00+

Made with our hand tossed crusted topped with Bacio cheese and topped with Pepperoni, Beef, Canadian Bacon, and Sausage

Barbecue chicken

$22.00+
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Our hand tossed crusted topped with delicious Bacio Cheese and Pepperoni.

Sausage

$22.00+

Taco Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Stromboli

$9.00

The Buffalo Chicken

$18.00+

The Hawaiian

$18.00+
The Philly

The Philly

$18.00+

Delicious Philly meat on our hand tossed crust with our signature Bacio Cheese and topped with Green Bell Peppers, Red Peppers, and onions.

Personal

Personal Sausage

$9.00

Personal Pepperoni

$9.00

Personal Philly

$9.00

Personal Buffalo

$9.00

Personal Macho Meaty

$9.00

Personal Cheese

$8.00

Personal Bacon

$9.00

Personal Hawaiian

$9.00

Personal BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Personal Veggie

$9.00

Personal Beef

$9.00

Buffet

Buffet

$10.00

Kids Buffet

$5.00

Dinner Buffet

$12.99

Entrees

12 oz Premium cut Ribeye

$25.00

8 oz Premium cut Sirloin

$18.00

Hamburger Steak & Gravy, Onions

$14.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

Large Soup

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

True New York Cheese cake. Enjoy it plain, or top it with Caramel, Strawberry, or chocolate drizzle.

Sorbet (Dairy Free)

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie w Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie w Ice Cream

$7.00

The perfect dessert. Hot, Sweet, and delicious! Chocolate chip cookie freshly backed and topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and drizzled with Caramel sauce and just a touch of sea salt.

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Seriously my favorite pie. Buttery graham cracker crust filled with sweet and tart Key Lime filling chilled and topped with a fresh lime.

Eagle Sweet Sticks

$6.00
Brownie

Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Rich chocolate double chunk Brownie topped with creamy vanilla ice cream or enjoy it plain.

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers 2pcs w/fries

$6.00

Kids Pizza 1 topping

$6.00

Kids Grill Cheese / fries

$6.00

Kids Slider /fries

$6.00

Extra Side Stuff

Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Steamed Vegetables

$2.75

Side salad 4 oz bowl

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Crinkle Fries

$2.75

Plain Hamburger Patty

$2.75

Chicken Tender

$1.00

Fried Okra

$2.75

Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Small Soup

Onion rings

$2.75

Drinks

Sprite

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.75

2 Liters

$3.00

32 OZ TO GO

$3.00

Pitcher

$6.00

T-Shirts

Iron Eagle Shirts

$20.00+

IEP Koozies

IEP Koozies

$4.50

Hats

Customer

$20.00

Employee

$15.00

Cover Charge

$5 cover

$5.00

$10 cover

$10.00

Parmesan Chicken

Parmesan Chicken

$9.00

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Large Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Hambuger

$10.00

Philly cheesesteak

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

Chicken BLT

$11.00

Club

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our Pizzas are hand tossed everyday. We use only the best ingredients. Although we specialize in pizzas we do not stop there. We have the best wings in town. We have an all day salad bar featuring Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, real bacon, pepperoni, and handmade ranch dressing. Delicious all beef 1/2 pound hamburgers, Club sandwiches, BLT, The Wedge, and Chicken Tenders. From our Pizzas to our Burgers we have something for the entire family. Friday nights we enjoy steaks and Pork chops grilled to perfection on our Big Green Egg from Pride Pools, Spas, and Leisure right here in Claxton. Pair our steaks with a local wine from Watermelon Creek or a nice glass of William Hill Merlot. Cold beer is always available on Tap or grab an ice cold bottle of Fat Tire or a choice of our many other beers. Enjoy the away from home feeling right here at home. Join us Tuesday-Saturday

6986 US Hwy 280, Claxton, GA 30417

Iron Eagle Pizza image

