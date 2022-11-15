A map showing the location of Iron Grill & BBQ 5295 North High StreetView gallery

Iron Grill & BBQ 5295 North High Street

No reviews yet

5295 North High Street

Columbus, OH 43214

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
House Salad

Appetizers

Carolina Rolls

Carolina Rolls

$11.99
Corned Beef Rolls

Corned Beef Rolls

$12.99
Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99
Mac Bites

Mac Bites

$9.95
BBQ Quesadilla

BBQ Quesadilla

$11.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.49
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.49
Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.49

Flatbreads

Iron Grill FlatBread

Iron Grill FlatBread

$10.99
Smoked Sausage FlatBread

Smoked Sausage FlatBread

$10.99
Vegetarian FlatBread

Vegetarian FlatBread

$9.99
Margherita FlatBread

Margherita FlatBread

$9.49
Chicken & Pesto FlatBread

Chicken & Pesto FlatBread

$11.49

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Soups & Chili

Soup of the Day

$5.99+
Gumbo

Gumbo

$6.49
Chili

Chili

$6.99
Cup Soup Of The Day

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.79

Cup Gumbo

$3.79

Cup Chili

$3.79

Add Soup

$2.99

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99+
Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99
Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99
BBQ Salad

BBQ Salad

$12.99

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Small Mediterranean

$5.99

Add Salad

$2.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Add Blacknd Chix

$4.99

Burgers

Iron Grill Burger

Iron Grill Burger

$13.49
Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$13.99
Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.99
Memphis Burger

Memphis Burger

$12.99
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Make It Your Way Burger

$11.99
Bleu Cheese Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99
Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.49
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99
Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$13.99
Smoked Turkey BLT

Smoked Turkey BLT

$12.99
Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Wings

Traditional Wings (5)

$8.99
Traditional Wing (10)

Traditional Wing (10)

$16.99

Traditional Wings (20)

$31.99
Battered Boneless Wings

Battered Boneless Wings

$11.99

Grilled Boneless Wings

$11.99

Dinners

Full Rack

Full Rack

$29.99
Half Rack

Half Rack

$18.99
Half Chicken Dinner

Half Chicken Dinner

$16.99
Combination Platter

Combination Platter

$27.99

Ribeye

$29.99

Fish Dinner

$19.99

Sides

Tater Tots

$4.99

Corn Pudding

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

BBQ Beans

$3.99

Corn Bread

$2.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Steak Fries

$3.99

Mac 'n' Cheese

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Extra Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Item Fried Crispy

Baked Potato

$3.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.99
Fried Snickers

Fried Snickers

$6.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.99
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$6.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Beef Brisket

$5.99

Kid's Pulled Pork

$5.99

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadillla

$5.99

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Fish N Chips

$5.99

Kid's Shrimp N Chips

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

$5.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Pink Lemonade

$2.59

Orange Crush

$2.59

Mug Root Beer

$2.59

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.59

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.59

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Tonic

$2.59

Club Soda

$2.59

Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Tuesday Special

Tuesday Rib Bone

$1.99

Catering

1lb Pulled Pork

$15.00

1lb Pulled Chicken

$15.00

1lb Brisket

$19.00

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$7.50

1/2lb Pulled Chicken

$7.50

1/2lb Brisket

$9.50

Pint BBQ

$7.00

Pint Carolina

$7.00

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Pint BBQ Beans

$7.00

Pint Collard Greens

$7.00

Pint Dressing

$9.00

Sausage Link

$4.49

Ala Carte Full Rack

$28.00

Ala Carte Half Rack

$17.00

Ala Carte 1/2 Chicken

$12.00

Large Bun

$1.00

Small Bun

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5295 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43214

Directions

