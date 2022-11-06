A map showing the location of Iron Horse Casino 333 15th St NEView gallery

Iron Horse Casino 333 15th St NE

No reviews yet

333 15th St NE

Auburn, WA 98002

Appetizers

AMERICAN SAMPLER

$20.00

ASIAN SAMPLER

$20.00

BACON PRAWNS

$18.00

BBQ PORK

$10.00

BEEF NACHOS

$14.00

BEEF QUESADILLA

$14.00

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$16.00

CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$19.00

CARNE QUESADILLA

$16.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$28.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$11.00

CHEESE STICKS

$10.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

CHICKEN SATAY

$10.00

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$10.00

CHICKEN WINGS BREADED

$14.00

CHICKEN WINGS NAKED

$13.00

CRAB RANGOON

$10.00

EDAMAME

$8.00

EGG ROLLS

$10.00

POTATO SKINS

$8.00

POTSTICKERS

$10.00

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

SIDE TOTS

$6.00

SPRING ROLLS

$10.00

STICKY RICE

$4.00

VEGGIE PLATTER

$10.00

Asian Cuisine

BAHN MI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

BAHN MI PORK SANDWICH

$9.00

BAHN MI TOFU

$7.00

BEEF PHO

$13.00

BROCOLLI BEEF

$18.00

BROCOLLI CHICKEN

$18.00

BROCOLLI SHRIMP

$21.00

CHICKEN SATAY

$10.00

CHINESE BROCCOLI

$10.00

CHOW MEIN BEEF

$16.00

CHOW MEIN CHICKEN

$16.00

CHOW MEIN SHRIMP

$22.00

COMBO PHO

$15.00

FRIED RICE BEEF

$15.00

FRIED RICE CHICKEN

$15.00

FRIED RICE SHRIMP

$21.00

LARB

$16.00

LEMONGRASS PORK CHOPS

$14.00

LEMONGRASS RIBEYE

$25.00

MEATBALL PHO

$13.00

PAPAYA SALAD

$17.00

PHAD THAI BEEF

$17.00

PHAD THAI CHICKEN

$17.00

PHAD THAI SHRIMP

$21.00

SALT AND PEPPER PORK CHOPS

$18.00

SALT AND PEPPER PRAWNS

$22.00

SALT AND PEPPER TOFU

$16.00

SALT AND PEPPER WINGS

$18.00

SEAFOOD PHO

$19.00

SHORT RIBS

$22.00

SHRIMP PHO

$19.00

STIR FRY BEEF

$16.00

STIR FRY CHICKEN

$16.00

STIR FRY SHRIMP

$22.00

BREAKFAST

$ADD EXTRA BISCUIT

$2.00

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.00

BYO OMLETTE

$11.00

CASINO SPECIAL

$12.00

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.00

CHORIZO OMLETTE

$15.00

CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TST

$14.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

PANCAKE PLATTER

$14.00

THE HANGOVER

$16.00

RIBEYE BREAKFAST

$24.00

TOP SIRLOIN BREAKFAST

$20.00

PUMPKING PANCAKES

$15.00

Desserts

ALA MODE

$1.00

ICE CREAM 1 SCOOP

$1.00

ICE CREAM 2 SCOOP

$2.00

CHOC SPOON CAKE

$7.00

BLUEBERRY CHZCAKE

$7.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$7.00

BROWNIE CHOCOLATE ROCK SLIDE

$7.00

Entrees

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.00

CAJUN PASTA

$19.00

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$13.00

FETTUCINE CHICKEN

$18.00

FETTUCINE SHRIMP

$19.00

FETTUCINE SALMON

$19.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

BEEF STROGANOFF

$16.00

RIBEYE

$24.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

Pizzas

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

BYO PIZZA

$12.00

CALIFORNIA CRUISER PIZZA

$19.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

HAWAIIN PIZZA

$16.00

MEAN SUPREME

$19.00

MEAT LOVERS

$19.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

$ADD AVOCADO

$2.00

$ADD BACON

$2.00

$ADD EGG

$2.00

$ADD GRILLED ONIONS

$1.00

$ADD MUSHROOMS

$1.00

$EXTRA PATTY

$4.00

BEAST WRAP

$14.00

BLT

$15.00

BRISKET DIP

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB

$17.00

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

CLUBHOUSE

$16.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

HALF COLD DELI

$10.00

PRIME RIB DIP

$17.00

RUSTIC TURKEY

$15.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.00

BACON BLUE BURGER

$17.00

BRICK HOUSE BURGER

$22.00

GRILLED CHEESE AND SOUP

Sides

SIDE 1 PANCAKE

$2.00

SIDE 2 PANCAKES

$4.00

SIDE 4 PRAWNS

$8.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE BROWN GRAVY

$0.75

SIDE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

SIDE COUNTRY GRAVY

$1.50

SIDE COUNTRY POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE EGG

$2.00

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$4.00

SIDE HAM

$4.00

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$4.00

SIDE JALEPENOS

$1.50

SIDE LOADED POTATO

$4.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$0.50

SIDE OLIVES

$0.50

SIDE ONION RINGS

$7.00

SIDE ONIONS

$0.50

SIDE POTATO

$4.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE SALMON

$12.00

SIDE SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE SAUSAGE LINK

$4.00

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$4.00

SIDE SOUR

$0.75

SIDE STICKY RICE

$4.00

SIDE TATOR TOTS

$4.00

SIDE TOAST

$4.00

SIDE TOMATO

$0.50

SIDE VEGETABLES

$4.00

TO GO

$1.50

Soup/Salad

ADD BREAD BOWL

$3.00

BLACK & BLUE SALAD

$20.00

BOWL CHILI

$6.00

BOWL CHOWDER

$6.00

BOWL SOUP

$5.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

CHEF SALAD

$15.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$15.00

COBB SALAD

$17.00

CUP CHILI

$4.00

CUP CHOWDER

$4.00

CUP SOUP

$3.00

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$6.00

SALMON CAESAR

$16.00

SHRIMP CAESAR

$16.00

TACO SALAD BEEF

$16.00

TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$16.00

Steak and Seafood

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.00

FISH TACOS

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON

$20.00

PRAWNS&CHIPS

$16.00

RIBEYE

$24.00

TOP SIRLOIN

$20.00

PRIME RIB 16 OZ

$19.00

PRIME RIB 20 OZ

$24.00

BY THE GLASS

GL SH CHARD

$6.00

GL J LOHR CHARD

$8.00

GL CHAMP

$6.00

GL MIMOSA

$6.50

GL SH CAB

$5.00

GL SH MERLOT

$5.00

GL SH REISLING

$5.00

GL SH ZIN

$5.00

GL 101 CHARD

$6.00

GL 101 PINOT

$6.00

GL 101 MOSCATO

$6.00

GL CHARLES CAB

$7.00

GL 101 CAB

$6.00

GL CSM

$8.00

GL A-Z CHARD

$9.50

GL A-Z PINOT

$9.50

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL J. LOHR CHARD

$24.00

BTL 101 CHARD

$18.00

BTL A-Z CHARD

$27.00

BTL WYCLIFF

$15.00

BTL 101 PINOT

$18.00

BTL 101 MOSCATO

$18.00

BTL CHARLES CAB

$24.00

BTL 101 CAB

$18.00

BTL CSM

$27.00

BTL A-Z PINOT

$27.00

NA BEVERAGES

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

COCONUT JUICE

$5.00

COFFEE

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

GRASS JELLY

$5.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICE TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE

$2.50

RED BULL

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SODA

$2.50

SOY MILK

$5.00

SPLASH

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

THAI TEA

$4.00

TOMATO

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

333 15th St NE, Auburn, WA 98002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

