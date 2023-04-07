Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iron Horse Grill

No reviews yet

2510 Storm Branch Road

Beech Island, SC 29842

Dinner

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna

$11.50

Chicken Eggrolls

$11.50Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.50

Fried Mozzarella

$9.50

Loaded Yukon Chips

$12.50

Jalapeno Pretzel

$7.50

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$14.50

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.50

Grilled Banged Shrimp Salad

$16.50Out of stock

Burgers

Iron Horse Burger

$11.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

421 Burger

$15.00

Beech Island Burger

$15.00

Handhelds

Philly Cheese

$14.50

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Reuben Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Wings

Bone in

$12.50

Chunks

$9.50Out of stock

Baskets

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled Banged Shrimp Basket

$14.50Out of stock

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.50

Dinner Plates

Salmon

$24.50

Hamburger Steak

$15.50Out of stock

Steak of the Week: Ribeye 16oz Bone IN

$25.50

Kids Meals

Cheese Quesadilla w/ Fries

$6.50

Time Out Slider Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$7.50

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$7.50

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Yukon Chips

$4.50

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Side Salad

$6.50

No side

-$1.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Vegetable of the day

$5.50

Brunch

Pretzel

Jalapeño Pepper Pretzel

$8.50

Beverage

NA Beverage

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Draft Beer

Draft Michelob Ultra

$13.50+

Draft Buenaveza

$5.50

Draft Savannah River IPA

$7.00

Draft Galaxy Banger

$7.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Lime

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Chance

$5.25

Miller Lite

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.75

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$5.00

Sweet Water 420

$5.00

Seltzers

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Wine

Chardonnay- Ronco Dei Tassi Clic Chardonnay Fruili, Italy(unoaked)

$9.50+

Chardonnay- Fly By Chardonnay Sonoma County, California (oaked)

$12.50+

Sauvignon Blanc- Punctum Lobetia Sauvignon Blanc Castilla, Spain

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc- Manu Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio- Primaterra Pinot Gris Delle Venezia, Italy

$9.00+

Riesling- Sun Garden Riesling Nahe, Germany

$9.00+

White Blend- Goats do roam South Africa (Cote du Rhone style white)

$8.50+

Rose- Aime Roquesante Rose Cotes de Provence, France

$11.50+

Moscato- Pitule Neirano Moscato D'asti Piemonte, Italy

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon- Projection Carbernet Sauvignon Central Valley, California

$7.50+

Cabernet Sauvignon- Luma Cabernet Sauvignon Valle Del Maule, Chile

$11.00+

Pinot Noir- Terrebonne Estate Pinot Noir Williamette Valley, Oregon

$11.00+

Pinot Noir- Boedecker Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Oregon

$14.00+

Malbec- Casa De Campo Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

$7.00+

Red Blend- Goats do Roam South Africa (Cote du Rhone style)

$8.50+

Bordeaux- Cru La Maqueline Bordeaux Medoc, France

$12.50+

Sparkling- Blanc de Blancs Brut, Vin de France

$8.00+

Liquor

Absolut Vanilla Vodka

$7.00

Angels Envy (Bourbon)

$12.00

Barcardi (Rum)

$7.50

Barcardi (Vodka)

$7.00

Basil Hayden (Bourbon)

$9.00

Blanton (Bourbon/Whiskey)

$25.00

Bombay (Gin)

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire (Gin)

$7.00

Buffalo Trace (Bourbon)

$10.00

Canadian Club (whiskey)

$7.00

Captain Morgan (Rum)

$7.00

Chicken Cock (whiskey)

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Royal (whiskey)

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lemon (Vodka)

$7.50

Deep Eddy Orange Vodka

$7.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Regular

$7.50

Deep Edy Ruby Red (Vodka)

$7.50

Dewars (Scotch)

$7.50

Don Julio (Tequila)

$8.00

El Jimador (Tequila)

$7.00

Fireball (whiskey)

$8.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$8.00

Glen Livet (Scotch)

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hendricks (Gin)

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

Jack Daniels (whiskey)

$7.00

Jager

$8.50

Jameson (whiskey)

$8.00

Jameson Orange (Whiskey)

$8.00

Jim Bean (whiskey)

$7.00

Johnny Walker (Scotch)

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Gold (Tequila)

$9.00

Kettle One (Vodka)

$8.00

Knob Creek (Bourbon)

$9.00

Long Branch Small Batch (Bourbon)

$9.00

Macallan 12 year (Scotch)

$18.00

Makers Mark (Bourbon)

$8.00

Malibu (Rum)

$7.50

Patron Silver (Tequila)

$10.00

Redneck Riviera (whiskey)

$8.00

Sauza (Tequila)

$7.00

Seagrams Canadian (whiskey)

$7.00

Tanqueray (Gin)

$7.00

Teremana Banco (Tequila)

$7.50

Teremana Repasado (Tequila)

$7.00

Titos (Vodka)

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Shots

Jager Shots

$8.00

Martinis

Dry Martini

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Cocktails

Old Fashion

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Beech Island Sunset

$9.00

Jager Mega

$9.50

Fruity B

$8.50

Margarita

$8.50

French Martini

$8.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

Shirt

Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2510 Storm Branch Road, Beech Island, SC 29842

