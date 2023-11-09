Iron Horse Saloon Casino The Joseph - NEW
905 Main St
Forsyth, MT 59327
900 Tournament Bar Menu
- Steak and Potato Burrito 900$8.50
- Homestyle Bowl 900$10.00
- Street Tacos 900$10.00+
- Chicken Strips 900$10.00+
- Cheese Burger 900$12.00
- Bacon Cheese Burger 900$12.00
- Derailer 900$15.00
- Grilled Cheese 900$10.00
- Chicken Sandwich 900$12.00
- 2 Finger Steaks 900$10.00
- Mozzerella Sticks 900$8.00
- Taco Bites 900$10.00
- Burrito Bites 900$10.00
- Nachos 900$12.00
- Wings 900$14.00+
Burgers
- Joseph "Jammed Up" Burger$17.00
6 oz burger patty, jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed onions, pepperjack cheese, smoked pulled pork, honey chipotle drizzle. served on an artisan bun with chipotle maya and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side
- Broken Knuckle$15.50
Choice of 6 oz burger patty, grilled or crispy chicken, then topped with jalapeno cream cheese, bacon and pepperjack cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with chipotle mayo and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side
- American Cowboy Burger$17.00
6 oz Waygu patty, topped with crispy chicken, bacon, American cheese and smoked BBQ sauce on a potato bun with an onion ring on top. Served with your choice of side
- Derailer$15.00
6 oz burger patty, caramelized onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese and bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun with chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of side
- Mushroom & Swiss$14.50
6 oz burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and artichoke jalapeno spread on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side
- Calamity Jane$13.50
5 oz burger patty with your choice of cheese and/or bacon on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side. Served with your choice of side
- Plane Jane$10.50
5 oz burger patty served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun. Served with your choice of side
- Petite Burger$10.00
4 oz burger patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.
- Mark's Lunch (includes drink)$8.50
- Mark's Lunch Combo$11.00
- Mark Pinkerton lunch$11.00
Desserts & Sides
- Joseph Jailhouse Cinnamon Roll$7.00
"because there oughta be a law"
- Side Potato$3.50
- Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese$8.00
"Better than Grandma used to make!" Our housemade wreaker sauce tossed with elbow macaroni and topped with asiago cheese and bacon bits
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
Bowl of our daily soup. Ask your server for your choices, served with a roll or crackers as available
- Cup of Soup$5.00
Smaller serving of our daily soup. Ask your server for choices
- Side Salad$8.00
World famous Joseph side salad. Romaine lettuce, seasonal fruits and veggies, topped with bacon, asiago cheese and pumpkin seeds. Your choice of dressings. Can add meat for additional charge.
- Side Dressing/Sauce$0.50
- Side Yardwrecker Sauce$1.00
- Add Avocado$2.00
- Add Guacamole$2.00
- Employee Dessert$3.00
- Side Ckn Breast$4.00
- Scoop Ice Cream$5.00
- Apple Crisp Al Amode$7.00
Drinks
Entrees
- Ribeye$37.00
14 oz ribeye steak cooked to order and topped with sauteed mushrooms. Served with choice of side and salad.
- Top Sirloin$21.00
6 oz sirloin steak cooked to order and served with choice of side and salad.
- Jumbo Shrimp Plate$29.00
5 Jumbo prawns, your choice of beer battered, coconut, or scampi style, and served with choice of side and salad.
- Prime Rib$40.00
12 oz of prime rib, cooked to order and served with choice of side and salad. (When Available, please ask your server before ordering)
- Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$16.50
Chicken fried steak, choice of gravy, choice of potato and salad
Joseph Favorites
- Chicken Strips$13.00+
Breaded and deep fried chicken strips, served with ranch dipping sauce and your choice of side
- Finger Steaks$13.00
3 Large home tenderized and breaded finger steaks, deep fried and served with cocktail dipping sauce and your choice of side
- Fish Tacos$16.00
2 flour tortillas filled with cod filet, fresh pico de gallo and crispy shrimp. Served with salsa and sour cream
Pizzas
- Buckshot - Pepperoni$15.00
Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, asiago cheese and mozzarella 5 cheese blend
- City Slicker - Cheese Pizza$15.00
- House Special - Combo$17.00
Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, chorizo & bacon bits, crushed red pepper, Italian herbs, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.
- Kicken Chicken - Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Single serving size garlic flat bread pizza with maranara and mozarella 5 cheese blend. Can add choice of 1 meat or extra toppings for extra choice.
- Man Handler - 4 Meat$17.00
Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, chorizo, bacon bits, Italian herbs and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.
- Rattler - Taco\ Spicy$17.00
Nacho jalapeno cheese, ground beef, sausage, chorizo & bacon bits, red onion, fire roasted green chilis, black olives, fresh jalapeno, crushed red pepper and mozzarella 5 cheese blend
- Rooster - Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, bacon bits, parmesan cheese, everything bagel seasoning and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.
- Cheesie Bread Sticks$4.50+
Mozzarella stuffed bread sticks, topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese and Italian herbs
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Artichoke$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, american cheese, fresh stuffed jalapeno and jalapeno artichoke spread, served on an artisan bun. Served with your choice of sides
- Triple Decker BLT$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, fresh avocado and mayo on your choice of a pretzel bun or artisan roll. Served with your choice of side
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.00
Toasted french bread with your choice of cheese and ham. Can add Tomato or bacon for an additional cost Served with your choice of side
- Joseph Philly$17.00
Seasoned roast beef, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers with a 5 cheese blend on a hoagie roll and a side of au jus. Served with your choice of side
- Patty Melt$14.00
Seasoned burger patty, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread. Served with your choice of side
- Reuben$14.00
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of side
- Steak Sandwich$18.00
8 oz steak, cooked to order and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, served on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Served with your choice of sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
905 Main St, Forsyth, MT 59327