The Joseph Cafe & Iron Horse Saloon/Casino

905 Main St

Forsyth, MT 59327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00+

Jalapeno cheddar biscuits topped with choice of gravy served with choice of egg

2 Eggs Any Style

$9.50

2 Eggs any style choice of 3 bacon, 2 sausage link, sausage patty or ham choice of toast hashbrowns

3 Eggs Any Style

$10.50

Combo Platter

$12.00

2 Eggs to order choice of 1 sausage patty, 2 links, 3 bacon choice of French Toast, pancakes or waffle

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

scrambled eggs, hashbrowns choice of seasoned beef, chorizo, bacon or italian sausage topped with cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Breakfast Street Tacos

$7.00

3 Street tacos scrambled eggs jalapeno cream cheese cheddar cheese pico de gallo

1 Egg Any Style

$9.00

1 egg any style choice of 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, sausage patty, or ham choice of toast hashbrowns

Sr. Combo Platter

$10.00

1 Egg to order choice of 1 sausage link, sausage patty, 2 bacon French Toast, pancake or waffle

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50+

1 egg choice of bacon, sausage or ham choice of cheese served on english muffin or artisan bun

Denver Omlette

$9.50+

Ham, diced peppers, onions choice of cheese

Meat & Cheese Omlette

$9.50+

Diced Ham choice of cheese served with choice of toast Hashbrowns

Mushroom, Swiss & Sausage Omlette

$9.50+

Mushrooms, swiss cheese and sausage crumbles served with choice of toast hashbrowns

Three Cheese Omlette

$9.50+

your choice of 3 cheeses cheddar amerian swiss mozzerella pepperjack/habanero

Veggie Omlette

$9.00+

Tomato, onion, pepper, spinich, mushrooms and avocado

Hamburger Steak

$17.50

8 oz seasoned hamburger patty w/ gravy 1 egg to order choice of toast choice of gravy hashbrowns

French Toast

$2.50+

Fresh made french toast topped with powdered sugar

Pancakes

$4.00+

3 Stacked sweetcream pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

1 large sweet cream waffle topped with special cookies and cream

Jailhouse Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

"because there oughta be a law"

Mark's Breakfast (includes drink)

$10.00

Price Includes Beverage

2 Piece Toast

$3.00

1 Piece Toast

$1.50

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$3.50

Side Bacon (2)

$3.50

Side Bacon (3)

$4.50

Side Link (1)

$3.50

Side Links (2)

$4.50

Side Pork (2)

$4.50

Side Pork (3)

$5.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Sausage Patty

$4.50

Side Burger Patty

$4.50

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Gravy

$2.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Bowl of Fruit

$3.50

Baileys Coffee

$7.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Iron Horse Bloody Mary

$10.00

Iron Horse Ceasar

$10.00

Juice

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00+

Mimosa

$7.00+

Soda

$3.00

Appetizers

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Appetizer - Send First

Ordered as a Meal

Yardwrecker

$12.00+

Twisty fries or tator tots smothered in "Wreaker Sauce", topped with bacon crumbles sour cream, onion rings and stuffed jalapenos

Wings

$14.00+

Hot or original wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces Asian Zing Blue Cheese Garlic Parmesean Ranch

Breaded Cheese Curds

$9.00

6 oz of crispy garlic cheese curds served with ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Brussle Sprouts

$8.00

Fresh brussle sprouts fried to a crispy finish then drizzled with honey chipotle sauce and served with spicy chipotle aioli dipping sauce

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.50

Breaded and fried pickle spears served with ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

10 breaded and fried shrimp, served with Sweet & Spicy dipping sauce

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.50

8 jalapeno halves, flash fried, and stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese, topped with bacon crumbles

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

12 Breaded and fried crispy mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce

Pork Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with "Wreaker Sauce", olives, pico de gallo, locally smoked BBQ pork, honey chipotle drizzle, sour cream and a fresh jalapeno

Fries Basket

$7.00

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, wreaker sauce. Can add Taco Meat, Guacamole, sour cream and salsa for extra cost.

Salads

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, black olives, cherry tomatoes, bacon crumbles, asiago cheese and Ceasar dressing. Served tossed

Joseph Salad

$14.00+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, bacon crumbles, onions, asiago cheese and sliced egg.

Malibu Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, pumpkin seeds, asiago cheese, avocado slices, mandarin oranges and Sweet & Spicy sauce. Served with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken or crispy shrimp

Steak Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, cherry tomatoes, asiago cheese and 8 oz steak cooked to order and topped with bourbon sauce and bleu cheese crumbles.

Taco Salad

$17.00

Fresh made taco shell, filled with romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, black olives, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo. Served with your choice of seasoned beef or crispy or grilled chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Side Salad

$8.00

Famous Joseph Side salad, romaine lettuce piled with seasonal fruits and veggies, topped with bacon, asiago cheese and pumpkin seeds

Chef Salad

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, bacon bits, tomatoes, black olives, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and choice of two meats (Turkey, Ham, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken) and choice of two cheese

Burgers

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Joseph "Jammed Up" Burger

$17.00

6 oz burger patty, jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed onions, pepperjack cheese, smoked pulled pork, honey chipotle drizzle. served on an artisan bun with chipotle maya and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side

Broken Knuckle

$15.00

Choice of 6 oz burger patty, grilled or crispy chicken, then topped with jalapeno cream cheese, bacon and pepperjack cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with chipotle mayo and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side

American Waygu Cowboy Burger

$17.00

6 oz Waygu patty, topped with crispy chicken, bacon, American cheese and smoked BBQ sauce on a potato bun with an onion ring on top. Served with your choice of side

Derailer

$15.00

6 oz burger patty, caramelized onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese and bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun with chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of side

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.50

6 oz burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and artichoke jalapeno spread on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side

Calamity Jane

$13.50

5 oz burger patty with your choice of cheese and/or bacon on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side. Served with your choice of side

Plane Jane

$10.50

5 oz burger patty served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun. Served with your choice of side

Savannah Burger

$15.00

Burger patty on a bed of cabbage topped with corn, beans, pico de gallo, banana peppers, jalapeno slices, pepperjack cheese, and bourbon sauce and finished with avocado. served with your choice of side

Petite Burger

$10.00

4 oz burger patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.

Mark's Lunch (includes drink)

$8.50

Mark's Lunch Combo

$11.00

Sandwiches

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Dog Catcher

$14.00

Jalapeno cheese bratwurst wrapped in bacon and deep fried then topped with banana peppers, onions, jalapeno cream cheese and a sweet and spicy drizzle all inside a hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Artichoke

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, american cheese, fresh stuffed jalapeno and jalapeno artichoke spread, served on an artisan bun. Served with your choice of sides

Triple Decker BLT

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, fresh avocado and mayo on your choice of a pretzel bun or artisan roll. Served with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted french bread with your choice of cheese Served with your choice of side

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Toasted french bread with your choice of cheese and ham. Can add Tomato or bacon for an additional cost Served with your choice of side

Joseph Philly

$17.00

Seasoned roast beef, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers with a 5 cheese blend on a hoagie roll and a side of au jus. Served with your choice of side

Patty Melt

$14.00

Seasoned burger patty, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread. Served with your choice of side

Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of side

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

8 oz steak, cooked to order and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, served on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Served with your choice of sides

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast, topped with ham, swiss and artichoke parmesean spread with your choice of side

Chicken Fried Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken fried steak patty on an artisan roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion, gravy optional, served with your choice of side.

French Dip

$15.00

Shredded Beef and choice of cheese on a Hoagie Roll, served with au jus and your choice of side

Joseph Favorites

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00+

Breaded and deep fried chicken strips, served with ranch dipping sauce and your choice of side

Finger Steaks

$13.00

3 Large home tenderized and breaded finger steaks, deep fried and served with cocktail dipping sauce and your choice of side

Chicken Fried Steak Lunch

$14.00

Large chicken fried steak served with your choice of gravy and side.

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

6 oz cod filet or breaded halibut served with tarter sauce on a artisan roll, served with your choice of side

Fish Tacos

$16.00

2 flour tortillas filled with cod filet, fresh pico de gallo and crispy shrimp. Served with salsa and sour cream

Street Tacos

$12.00

3 small flour tortillas, chopped greens and your choice of chicken, pulled pork, or crispy shrimp and topped with fresh pico de gallo

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, black olives, cherry tomatoes, peppers, onions, banana peppers and fresh pico de gallo. Served with your choice of chicken, ground beef or steak or guacamole for an additional charge.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Our famous chicken fried steak, now available in sandwich form. Served with your choice of gravy, lettuce, tomato and onion on an artisan roll and your choice of side.

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Better than Grandma used to make! Elbow macaroni tossed with our Iron Horse Wreaker Sauce and topped with asiago cheese and bacon bits

Hamburger Steak Lunch

$15.00

12 oz hamburger steak, cooked to order with choice of gravy and your choice of side

Crispy Shrimp Lunch

$16.00

10 Crispy shrimp served with a side of sweet & Spicy sauce and your choice of side

Catering Job for GRID UNITED

$1,065.00

Pizzas

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Beer Drinkers Pizza

$21.00

Nacho jalapeno cheese, ground beef, sausage, chorizo & bacon bits, red onion, fire roasted green chilis, black olives, fresh jalapeno, crushed red pepper and mozzarella 5 cheese blend

Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

Sausage gravy, mozzarella 5 cheese blend, Italian sausage, chorizo, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, smashed tater tots, bacon bits and cheddar cheese

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, bacon bits, parmesan cheese, everything bagel seasoning and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.

Combo

$21.00

Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, chorizo & bacon bits, crushed red pepper, Italian herbs, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.

Meathead

$21.00

Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, chorizo, bacon bits, Italian herbs and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni

$18.00

Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, asiago cheese and mozzarella 5 cheese blend

Cheesie Bread Sticks

$4.50+

Mozzarella stuffed bread sticks, topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese and Italian herbs

Flatbread Pizza

$11.00

Single serving size garlic flat bread pizza with maranara and mozarella 5 cheese blend. Can add choice of 1 meat or extra toppings for extra choice.

Entrees

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, peas, mushrooms and egg noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$17.00+

House made maranara sauce with meat, served over spaghetti noodles and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

"Better than grandma used to make!" Elbow macaroni tossed in our Iron Horse "Wreaker Sauce" and topped with bacon bits and asiago cheese. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Beef Stroganoff

$23.00+

Choice ground Sirloin, mushrooms, egg noodles, and herbs tossed in savory sour cream sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Ribeye

$37.00

14 oz ribeye steak cooked to order and topped with sauteed mushrooms. Served with choice of side and salad.

Top Sirloin

$21.00

6 oz sirloin steak cooked to order and served with choice of side and salad.

Whiskey Waygu Steak & A Shot

$30.00

10 oz Waygu style steak topped with bourbon sauce, cooked to order and served with your choice of side, salad and a shot of whiskey.

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$29.00

5 Jumbo prawns, your choice of beer battered, coconut, or scampi style, and served with choice of side and salad.

Prime Rib

$40.00

12 oz of prime rib, cooked to order and served with choice of side and salad. (When Available, please ask your server before ordering)

Surf & Turf

$30.00

6 oz top sirloin, cooked to order and served with 3 jumbo prawns ( your choice of beer battered, coconut, or scampi style) your choice of side and salad.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$16.50

Chicken fried steak, choice of gravy, choice of potato and salad

Pasta with Sauce

$13.00

Choice of Spaghetti, egg noodles, or elbow macaroni topped with our housemade maranara or alfredo and parmesean cheese

Garlic Buttered Noodles

$11.00

Egg noodles with garlic butter, served with garlic bread baguettes

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$17.50

12 oz hamburger steak served with choice of potato, salad and gravy

Farmers union catering

$16.00

Veteran's Catering

$449.00

Desserts & Sides

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Joseph Jailhouse Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

"because there oughta be a law"

Warm Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.00

Salted Caramel Brownie served with seasonal ice cream

Side Potato

$3.50

Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

"Better than Grandma used to make!" Our housemade wreaker sauce tossed with elbow macaroni and topped with asiago cheese and bacon bits

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of our daily soup. Ask your server for your choices, served with a roll or crackers as available

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Smaller serving of our daily soup. Ask your server for choices

Side Salad

$8.00

World famous Joseph side salad. Romaine lettuce, seasonal fruits and veggies, topped with bacon, asiago cheese and pumpkin seeds. Your choice of dressings. Can add meat for additional charge.

Side Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Side Yardwrecker Sauce

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Guacamole

$2.00

Slice Cheesecake

$7.00

Fresh sliced cheesecake by Bite Me Bakery served plain or with your choice of toppings: Raspberry sauce, blackberry sauce, blueberry-lemon sauce, chocolate, or butterscotch

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Choc Hazelnut Mousse

$7.00

Employee Dessert

$3.00

Mark Cheesecake

$3.00

Margarita Cupcake

$3.00

Crème Brulee

$5.00

Cup Fruit

$4.00

Bowl Fruit

$5.00

Cheesecake Bites (6)

$7.00

Side Ckn Breast

$4.00

Drinks

To Go

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Juice & Tea

$2.00+

Milk

$2.00+

Hot Drinks

$3.00

Energy drinks

$4.00

Employee energy drink

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Featured Specials

To Go

$1.00

Delivery

$4.00

Pumpkin Breakfast Combo

$12.00

Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of side

Joseph "Jammed Up" Burger

$17.00

6 oz burger patty, jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed onions, pepperjack cheese, smoked pulled pork, honey chipotle drizzle. served on an artisan bun with chipotle maya and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side

Roast Beef Dinner

$18.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Pork Spare Ribs

$30.00+

Ham and cheese w/ soup

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

905 Main St, Forsyth, MT 59327

Directions

