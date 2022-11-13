The Joseph Cafe & Iron Horse Saloon/Casino
905 Main St
Forsyth, MT 59327
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Jalapeno cheddar biscuits topped with choice of gravy served with choice of egg
2 Eggs Any Style
2 Eggs any style choice of 3 bacon, 2 sausage link, sausage patty or ham choice of toast hashbrowns
3 Eggs Any Style
Combo Platter
2 Eggs to order choice of 1 sausage patty, 2 links, 3 bacon choice of French Toast, pancakes or waffle
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, hashbrowns choice of seasoned beef, chorizo, bacon or italian sausage topped with cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Breakfast Street Tacos
3 Street tacos scrambled eggs jalapeno cream cheese cheddar cheese pico de gallo
1 Egg Any Style
1 egg any style choice of 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, sausage patty, or ham choice of toast hashbrowns
Sr. Combo Platter
1 Egg to order choice of 1 sausage link, sausage patty, 2 bacon French Toast, pancake or waffle
Chicken Fried Steak
Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg choice of bacon, sausage or ham choice of cheese served on english muffin or artisan bun
Denver Omlette
Ham, diced peppers, onions choice of cheese
Meat & Cheese Omlette
Diced Ham choice of cheese served with choice of toast Hashbrowns
Mushroom, Swiss & Sausage Omlette
Mushrooms, swiss cheese and sausage crumbles served with choice of toast hashbrowns
Three Cheese Omlette
your choice of 3 cheeses cheddar amerian swiss mozzerella pepperjack/habanero
Veggie Omlette
Tomato, onion, pepper, spinich, mushrooms and avocado
Hamburger Steak
8 oz seasoned hamburger patty w/ gravy 1 egg to order choice of toast choice of gravy hashbrowns
French Toast
Fresh made french toast topped with powdered sugar
Pancakes
3 Stacked sweetcream pancakes
Belgian Waffle
1 large sweet cream waffle topped with special cookies and cream
Jailhouse Cinnamon Roll
"because there oughta be a law"
Mark's Breakfast (includes drink)
Price Includes Beverage
2 Piece Toast
1 Piece Toast
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Side Bacon (2)
Side Bacon (3)
Side Link (1)
Side Links (2)
Side Pork (2)
Side Pork (3)
Side Ham
Side Sausage Patty
Side Burger Patty
Side Hashbrowns
Side Gravy
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Bowl of Fruit
Baileys Coffee
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Cider
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Iron Horse Bloody Mary
Iron Horse Ceasar
Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Mimosa
Soda
Appetizers
Yardwrecker
Twisty fries or tator tots smothered in "Wreaker Sauce", topped with bacon crumbles sour cream, onion rings and stuffed jalapenos
Wings
Hot or original wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces Asian Zing Blue Cheese Garlic Parmesean Ranch
Breaded Cheese Curds
6 oz of crispy garlic cheese curds served with ranch dipping sauce
Crispy Brussle Sprouts
Fresh brussle sprouts fried to a crispy finish then drizzled with honey chipotle sauce and served with spicy chipotle aioli dipping sauce
Fried Pickle Spears
Breaded and fried pickle spears served with ranch dipping sauce
Crispy Shrimp
10 breaded and fried shrimp, served with Sweet & Spicy dipping sauce
Stuffed Jalapenos
8 jalapeno halves, flash fried, and stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese, topped with bacon crumbles
Breaded Mushrooms
12 Breaded and fried crispy mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce
Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with "Wreaker Sauce", olives, pico de gallo, locally smoked BBQ pork, honey chipotle drizzle, sour cream and a fresh jalapeno
Fries Basket
Nachos
Tortilla chips, wreaker sauce. Can add Taco Meat, Guacamole, sour cream and salsa for extra cost.
Salads
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, black olives, cherry tomatoes, bacon crumbles, asiago cheese and Ceasar dressing. Served tossed
Joseph Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, bacon crumbles, onions, asiago cheese and sliced egg.
Malibu Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, pumpkin seeds, asiago cheese, avocado slices, mandarin oranges and Sweet & Spicy sauce. Served with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken or crispy shrimp
Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, cherry tomatoes, asiago cheese and 8 oz steak cooked to order and topped with bourbon sauce and bleu cheese crumbles.
Taco Salad
Fresh made taco shell, filled with romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, black olives, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo. Served with your choice of seasoned beef or crispy or grilled chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Side Salad
Famous Joseph Side salad, romaine lettuce piled with seasonal fruits and veggies, topped with bacon, asiago cheese and pumpkin seeds
Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, bacon bits, tomatoes, black olives, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and choice of two meats (Turkey, Ham, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken) and choice of two cheese
Burgers
Joseph "Jammed Up" Burger
6 oz burger patty, jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed onions, pepperjack cheese, smoked pulled pork, honey chipotle drizzle. served on an artisan bun with chipotle maya and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side
Broken Knuckle
Choice of 6 oz burger patty, grilled or crispy chicken, then topped with jalapeno cream cheese, bacon and pepperjack cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with chipotle mayo and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side
American Waygu Cowboy Burger
6 oz Waygu patty, topped with crispy chicken, bacon, American cheese and smoked BBQ sauce on a potato bun with an onion ring on top. Served with your choice of side
Derailer
6 oz burger patty, caramelized onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese and bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun with chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of side
Mushroom & Swiss
6 oz burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and artichoke jalapeno spread on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side
Calamity Jane
5 oz burger patty with your choice of cheese and/or bacon on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side. Served with your choice of side
Plane Jane
5 oz burger patty served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun. Served with your choice of side
Savannah Burger
Burger patty on a bed of cabbage topped with corn, beans, pico de gallo, banana peppers, jalapeno slices, pepperjack cheese, and bourbon sauce and finished with avocado. served with your choice of side
Petite Burger
4 oz burger patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.
Mark's Lunch (includes drink)
Mark's Lunch Combo
Sandwiches
Dog Catcher
Jalapeno cheese bratwurst wrapped in bacon and deep fried then topped with banana peppers, onions, jalapeno cream cheese and a sweet and spicy drizzle all inside a hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Artichoke
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, american cheese, fresh stuffed jalapeno and jalapeno artichoke spread, served on an artisan bun. Served with your choice of sides
Triple Decker BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, fresh avocado and mayo on your choice of a pretzel bun or artisan roll. Served with your choice of side
Grilled Cheese
Toasted french bread with your choice of cheese Served with your choice of side
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Toasted french bread with your choice of cheese and ham. Can add Tomato or bacon for an additional cost Served with your choice of side
Joseph Philly
Seasoned roast beef, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers with a 5 cheese blend on a hoagie roll and a side of au jus. Served with your choice of side
Patty Melt
Seasoned burger patty, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread. Served with your choice of side
Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of side
Steak Sandwich
8 oz steak, cooked to order and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, served on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Served with your choice of sides
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast, topped with ham, swiss and artichoke parmesean spread with your choice of side
Chicken Fried Sandwich
Chicken fried steak patty on an artisan roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion, gravy optional, served with your choice of side.
French Dip
Shredded Beef and choice of cheese on a Hoagie Roll, served with au jus and your choice of side
Joseph Favorites
Chicken Strips
Breaded and deep fried chicken strips, served with ranch dipping sauce and your choice of side
Finger Steaks
3 Large home tenderized and breaded finger steaks, deep fried and served with cocktail dipping sauce and your choice of side
Chicken Fried Steak Lunch
Large chicken fried steak served with your choice of gravy and side.
Fish Sandwich
6 oz cod filet or breaded halibut served with tarter sauce on a artisan roll, served with your choice of side
Fish Tacos
2 flour tortillas filled with cod filet, fresh pico de gallo and crispy shrimp. Served with salsa and sour cream
Street Tacos
3 small flour tortillas, chopped greens and your choice of chicken, pulled pork, or crispy shrimp and topped with fresh pico de gallo
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, black olives, cherry tomatoes, peppers, onions, banana peppers and fresh pico de gallo. Served with your choice of chicken, ground beef or steak or guacamole for an additional charge.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Our famous chicken fried steak, now available in sandwich form. Served with your choice of gravy, lettuce, tomato and onion on an artisan roll and your choice of side.
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Better than Grandma used to make! Elbow macaroni tossed with our Iron Horse Wreaker Sauce and topped with asiago cheese and bacon bits
Hamburger Steak Lunch
12 oz hamburger steak, cooked to order with choice of gravy and your choice of side
Crispy Shrimp Lunch
10 Crispy shrimp served with a side of sweet & Spicy sauce and your choice of side
Catering Job for GRID UNITED
Pizzas
Beer Drinkers Pizza
Nacho jalapeno cheese, ground beef, sausage, chorizo & bacon bits, red onion, fire roasted green chilis, black olives, fresh jalapeno, crushed red pepper and mozzarella 5 cheese blend
Breakfast Pizza
Sausage gravy, mozzarella 5 cheese blend, Italian sausage, chorizo, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, smashed tater tots, bacon bits and cheddar cheese
Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, bacon bits, parmesan cheese, everything bagel seasoning and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.
Combo
Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, chorizo & bacon bits, crushed red pepper, Italian herbs, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.
Meathead
Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, chorizo, bacon bits, Italian herbs and mozzarella 5 cheese blend.
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni
Homemade maranara sauce, pepperoni, salami, asiago cheese and mozzarella 5 cheese blend
Cheesie Bread Sticks
Mozzarella stuffed bread sticks, topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese and Italian herbs
Flatbread Pizza
Single serving size garlic flat bread pizza with maranara and mozarella 5 cheese blend. Can add choice of 1 meat or extra toppings for extra choice.
Entrees
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, peas, mushrooms and egg noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
House made maranara sauce with meat, served over spaghetti noodles and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Homemade Mac & Cheese
"Better than grandma used to make!" Elbow macaroni tossed in our Iron Horse "Wreaker Sauce" and topped with bacon bits and asiago cheese. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Beef Stroganoff
Choice ground Sirloin, mushrooms, egg noodles, and herbs tossed in savory sour cream sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Ribeye
14 oz ribeye steak cooked to order and topped with sauteed mushrooms. Served with choice of side and salad.
Top Sirloin
6 oz sirloin steak cooked to order and served with choice of side and salad.
Whiskey Waygu Steak & A Shot
10 oz Waygu style steak topped with bourbon sauce, cooked to order and served with your choice of side, salad and a shot of whiskey.
Jumbo Shrimp Plate
5 Jumbo prawns, your choice of beer battered, coconut, or scampi style, and served with choice of side and salad.
Prime Rib
12 oz of prime rib, cooked to order and served with choice of side and salad. (When Available, please ask your server before ordering)
Surf & Turf
6 oz top sirloin, cooked to order and served with 3 jumbo prawns ( your choice of beer battered, coconut, or scampi style) your choice of side and salad.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Chicken fried steak, choice of gravy, choice of potato and salad
Pasta with Sauce
Choice of Spaghetti, egg noodles, or elbow macaroni topped with our housemade maranara or alfredo and parmesean cheese
Garlic Buttered Noodles
Egg noodles with garlic butter, served with garlic bread baguettes
Hamburger Steak Dinner
12 oz hamburger steak served with choice of potato, salad and gravy
Farmers union catering
Veteran's Catering
Desserts & Sides
Joseph Jailhouse Cinnamon Roll
"because there oughta be a law"
Warm Salted Caramel Brownie
Salted Caramel Brownie served with seasonal ice cream
Side Potato
Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese
"Better than Grandma used to make!" Our housemade wreaker sauce tossed with elbow macaroni and topped with asiago cheese and bacon bits
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of our daily soup. Ask your server for your choices, served with a roll or crackers as available
Cup of Soup
Smaller serving of our daily soup. Ask your server for choices
Side Salad
World famous Joseph side salad. Romaine lettuce, seasonal fruits and veggies, topped with bacon, asiago cheese and pumpkin seeds. Your choice of dressings. Can add meat for additional charge.
Side Dressing/Sauce
Side Yardwrecker Sauce
Add Avocado
Add Guacamole
Slice Cheesecake
Fresh sliced cheesecake by Bite Me Bakery served plain or with your choice of toppings: Raspberry sauce, blackberry sauce, blueberry-lemon sauce, chocolate, or butterscotch
Key Lime Pie
Choc Hazelnut Mousse
Employee Dessert
Mark Cheesecake
Margarita Cupcake
Crème Brulee
Cup Fruit
Bowl Fruit
Cheesecake Bites (6)
Side Ckn Breast
Drinks
Featured Specials
Pumpkin Breakfast Combo
Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. Served with your choice of side
Joseph "Jammed Up" Burger
6 oz burger patty, jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed onions, pepperjack cheese, smoked pulled pork, honey chipotle drizzle. served on an artisan bun with chipotle maya and a stuffed jalapeno. Served with your choice of side
Roast Beef Dinner
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chili
Pork Spare Ribs
Ham and cheese w/ soup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
905 Main St, Forsyth, MT 59327