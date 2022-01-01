Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges
Iron Pig Alehouse
3,459 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Melt-in-your-mouth, authentic (and slightly addictive) modern BBQ.
Location
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Gallery