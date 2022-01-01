Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges

Iron Pig Alehouse

3,459 Reviews

$$

1520 Garnet Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Melt-in-your-mouth, authentic (and slightly addictive) modern BBQ.

Website

Location

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

