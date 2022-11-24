Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Iron Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

29801 N. Old Highway 95

Athol, ID 83801

Iron Combo
Gourmet Pepperoni
Beer Cheese Bread

Salads

House Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, Bacon, tomato Sun seeds, House croutons Ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, Shaved Parm Sun seeds, House croutons Tossed with Caesar dressing

Iron Wedge

Iron Wedge

$9.00+

Iceberg lettuce wedge House Smokey Gorgonzola Cherry tomatoes, Sun seeds Bacon, Pickled Onions Gorg cheese crumbles Balsamic Vinaigrette

Beer Cheese Bread

Beer Cheese Bread

Beer Cheese Bread

$12.00

House Ale Cheese sauce Fresh garlic Lots of cheese *Make it a Damn Straight - add $2

Pretzel

Salt Knot

Salt Knot

$10.00

Two salted pretzels House Ale Cheese Side of House Pickels

Tacos

Chipotle House Taco

Chipotle House Taco

$4.00

Chipotle Chicken on Cabbage bed House made Pico & Taco Sauce Cotija & Cilantro

Hillbilly Taco

$3.00

Chipotle Chicken on Cabbage Bed House Ale Cheese, Honey Serrano pepper drizzle

Nachos

Iron Nacho's

Iron Nacho's

$12.00+

Layers of corn tortilla chips Chipotle Chicken House Ale Cheese Olives, jalapenos, & Cotija Topped with Taco sauce & Cilantro

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

House BBQ Garlic Parmesan Korean Sweet Chili Franks Traditional Sweet Heat dry rub Mango Habanero

Chips & House Ale Cheese

Chips and Cheese

$6.00

Pizza

Good Ole Cheesy Cheese

Good Ole Cheesy Cheese

$14.00+

House Red Sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend

Gourmet Pepperoni

Gourmet Pepperoni

$15.00+

House Red Sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Pepperoni

Pigs and Pineapple

Pigs and Pineapple

$15.00+

House Red Sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Sliced Pork & Pineapple

Iron Combo

Iron Combo

$20.00+

House Red Sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Pep, Sausage, Onion, Olives & Mushroom

The Yard Pimp

$20.00+

House Rosemary White sauce Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Blend Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Peruvian Sweet Peppers

The Buckle Bunny

The Buckle Bunny

$21.00+

House BBQ sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalepeno & Cilantro

Gangsters Paradise

Gangsters Paradise

$17.00+

House Red Sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Arugula, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives & Feta

Freaks and Greeks

Freaks and Greeks

$21.00+

Greek Tzatziki sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Gyro, Arugula, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion & Feta

Death by Meat

$23.00+

House Red Sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Sliced Pork, Pep, Sausage, Bacon, Honey drizzle

Arabian Night

$23.00+Out of stock

House Rosemary White sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend, Prosciutto, Onion Figs, Arugula, Goat cheese, & Balsamic drizzle

The Bomb.com

$23.00+

House Rosemary White sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend, Prosciutto, Sliced Pork, Shaved Parm Fresh Garlic & White Truffle drizzle

The Angry Bird

The Angry Bird

$21.00+

Homestyle Ranch sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, & Jalepenos *SUB with Manch sauce - $2.50

Michelangelo

$22.00+

House Rosemary White sauce Mozz/Provolone cheese blend Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives Topped with Arugula & Pesto drizzle

Chefs Choice

$20.00+

We don’t even know what you’re gonna get... ...But we know you’ll love it!

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$14.00+

"The world is your oyster!"

Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.00+

We hate half & half's, But we love you, So it works

Dipping Sauces

SIDE House Red Sauce

$0.75

SIDE Ale Cheese Sauce

$1.00

SIDE House Barbecue Sauce

$0.75

SIDE Korean Sweet Barbecue

$1.00

SIDE Mango Habanero

$1.00

SIDE Franks

$0.75

SIDE Ranch Dressing

$0.75

SIDE House Gorgonzola Dressing

$0.75

SIDE Caesar

$0.75

SIDE Garlic Confit'

$1.00

SIDE Manch Dressing

$1.50

SIDE Manch Tub

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fuzzy Water

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Dr pepper

$1.50

Dessert

kids ice cream

$3.50

lava cake

$10.50

cheesecake

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Rustic pizza parlor and taphouse set in the beautiful area of Athol, Idaho.

29801 N. Old Highway 95, Athol, ID 83801

