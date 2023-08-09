- Home
Iron Ridge on The Green Lost Creek Golf Course
28983 RT 35 N
Oakland Mills, PA 17076
Food
Appetizer (MEAL)
Basket of Fries
A large portion of fresh cut fries to order!!!
Deck Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with a side of "Our Signature" ranch.
Nashville Fry
Fresh cut fries topped with pulled pork, brisket, cooper cheese, and smothered in onions. Topped with Texas Pit BBQ sauce and chives.
Housemade Chips
Fresh house made chips seasoned with our famous butt rub.
Mozzarella Sticks
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, diced tomato's, sliced jalapeños, and chives served on a bed of house made tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream and Texas Pit BBQ sauce.
Bruschetta
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms
Soups (MEAL)
Wings
5 Traditional
5 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
10 Traditional
10 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.
15 Traditional
15 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.
25 Traditional
25 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 3 sauces.
50 Traditional
50 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 4 sauces.
1/2 lb Boneless
A half pound of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
1 lb Boneless
A pound of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.
2 lb Boneless
Two pounds of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.
4 lb Boneless
Four pounds of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 4 sauces.
Vegan 1/2 lb boneless
A half pound of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Vegan 1 lb boneless
A pound of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.
Vegan 2 lb boneless
Two pounds of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.
Vegan 4 lb boneless
Four pounds of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 4 sauces.
Salads
Iron Ridge Salad
Your choice of meat served on a bed of mixed lettuce, cherry tomato's, red onions, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, and fresh cut fries. Served with your choice of dressing.
House Salad
A small bed of mixed lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomato's, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Vegan Taco Salad
Burgers
All American
A seasoned burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.
T Rex
A seasoned burger patty, bacon, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, onion straws, and Honey BBQ sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side of house made chips and a pickle spear.
Patty Melt
A seasoned burger patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, and mayo on grilled Texas Toast. Served with a side of house made chips and a pickle spear.
Hamburger
A seasoned burger patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.
Cheeseburger
A seasoned burger patty and American cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.
Handhelds
Pig Pen
Pulled pork, house made coleslaw, and Sweet Caroline sauce on a Kaiser roll. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.
Cheese Steak
Choice of chicken or steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, cooper cheese, lettuce, and mayo on a steak roll. Served with a side of house made chips and a pickle spear.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
A seasoned grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, lettuce, and "Our Signature" ranch wrapped in a white flour tortilla. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken
A seasoned grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red onion, provolone cheese, and mayo on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.
Quesadillas
Cheddar cheese, diced tomato, diced red onion, and your choice of chicken or steak on a grilled white flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Club House Sandwich
Grilled Cheese + Crab Bisque
Hot Dog
Hot dog Special
Kids Korner
Kids Chzburger
A kids burger and American cheese on a hamburger roll. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.
Kids Hamburger
A kids burger on a hamburger roll. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.
Kids Chicken Bites
A few pieces of our boneless wings fried to perfection. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.
Kids Mac Cheese
Our "famous" Mac N Cheese served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.
Kids Hot Dog
A grilled hot dog on a hot dog bun. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.
Kids Grilled Chz
A grilled cheese with Texas Toast and American cheese. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.
Kids Quesadilla
A grilled quesadilla with cheddar and cooper cheese. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.
Hotdog
A grilled hot dog on a hot dog bun to order!!!
Entrees
Single Meat
Your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken. Served with two sides of your choice, dipping sauce, and cornbread.
Double Meat
Ribeye
Half Rack
A half rack of our smoked ribs. Served with two sides of your choice, dipping sauce, and cornbread.
Full Rack
A full rack of our smoked ribs. Served with two sides of your choice, dipping sauce, and cornbread.
Add Full Rack
A full rack of our smoked ribs to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Feast for 2
Half rack of smoked ribs, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and fresh brisket. Served with two sides of Mac n Cheese, two sides of ranch beans, Two sides of coleslaw, two pieces of cornbread, and dipping sauce of your choice.
Lobster Ravioli
Broiled Haddock
Dusted in old bay and broiled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice and cocktail or tartar sauce.
Dessert
Sides
Applesauce
Applesauce to order! Topped with cinnamon.
Coleslaw
House made coleslaw to order.
Broccoli
Fresh sautéed broccoli to order!!
Ranch Beans
Our twist on baked beans. Try a side of our "famous" ranch beans to order.
Side of Fries
A side of fresh cut fries to order!!!
Side of Chips
Mac Cheese
Our "famous" Mac N Cheese topped with parmesan and Wingman bread crumb topping!!!
House Salad
A small bed of mixed lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomato's, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Add On Side Salad
Sauces
Drinks
Adult
Water
Water w Lemon
Apple Juice
Bottled Soda
Bottled Water
Cherry Coke
Choco Milk
Coke
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Fruit Punch
Gatorade
Gingerale
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Mello Yello
Milk
Orange Juice
Pibb Xtra
Raspberry
Regular Coffee
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet
Unsweet
Water W Lime
Kids
kids coke
kids diet coke
kids sprite
kids pibb xtra
kids water
kids mellow yellow
kids fanta
kids cherry coke
kids root beer
kids sweet
kids unsweet
kids raspberry
kids milk
kids chocolate milk
kids apple juice
kids fruit punch
kids Shirley temple
kids oj
kids lemonade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
