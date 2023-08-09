Popular Items

1 lb Boneless

$12.50

A pound of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.

Food

Appetizer (MEAL)

Basket of Fries

$5.99

A large portion of fresh cut fries to order!!!

Deck Fries

$11.99

Fresh cut fries topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with a side of "Our Signature" ranch.

Nashville Fry

$12.99

Fresh cut fries topped with pulled pork, brisket, cooper cheese, and smothered in onions. Topped with Texas Pit BBQ sauce and chives.

Housemade Chips

$4.99

Fresh house made chips seasoned with our famous butt rub.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, diced tomato's, sliced jalapeños, and chives served on a bed of house made tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream and Texas Pit BBQ sauce.

Bruschetta

$9.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

Soups (MEAL)

Crab Bisque

$6.99

Wings

5 Traditional

$6.95

5 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

10 Traditional

$13.00

10 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.

15 Traditional

$18.50

15 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.

25 Traditional

$26.00

25 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 3 sauces.

50 Traditional

$45.00

50 of our traditional bone-in wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 4 sauces.

1/2 lb Boneless

$7.00

A half pound of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

1 lb Boneless

$12.50

A pound of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.

2 lb Boneless

$24.00

Two pounds of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.

4 lb Boneless

$45.00

Four pounds of our boneless wing fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 4 sauces.

Vegan 1/2 lb boneless

$7.00

A half pound of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Vegan 1 lb boneless

$12.50

A pound of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.

Vegan 2 lb boneless

$24.00

Two pounds of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 2 sauces.

Vegan 4 lb boneless

$45.00

Four pounds of our Vegan boneless wings fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of 4 sauces.

Salads

Iron Ridge Salad

Your choice of meat served on a bed of mixed lettuce, cherry tomato's, red onions, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, and fresh cut fries. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$4.99

A small bed of mixed lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomato's, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Vegan Taco Salad

$12.99

Burgers

All American

$11.99

A seasoned burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.

T Rex

$14.99

A seasoned burger patty, bacon, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, onion straws, and Honey BBQ sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side of house made chips and a pickle spear.

Patty Melt

$11.99

A seasoned burger patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, and mayo on grilled Texas Toast. Served with a side of house made chips and a pickle spear.

Hamburger

$7.99

A seasoned burger patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.

Cheeseburger

$9.99

A seasoned burger patty and American cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.

Handhelds

Pig Pen

$11.99

Pulled pork, house made coleslaw, and Sweet Caroline sauce on a Kaiser roll. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.

Cheese Steak

$12.99

Choice of chicken or steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, cooper cheese, lettuce, and mayo on a steak roll. Served with a side of house made chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

A seasoned grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, lettuce, and "Our Signature" ranch wrapped in a white flour tortilla. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

A seasoned grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red onion, provolone cheese, and mayo on a grilled brioche bun. Served with house made chips and a pickle spear.

Quesadillas

Cheddar cheese, diced tomato, diced red onion, and your choice of chicken or steak on a grilled white flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Club House Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese + Crab Bisque

$9.99

Hot Dog

$2.00

Hot dog Special

$4.99+

Kids Korner

Kids Chzburger

$5.99

A kids burger and American cheese on a hamburger roll. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

A kids burger on a hamburger roll. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.

Kids Chicken Bites

$5.99

A few pieces of our boneless wings fried to perfection. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.

Kids Mac Cheese

$5.99

Our "famous" Mac N Cheese served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

A grilled hot dog on a hot dog bun. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.

Kids Grilled Chz

$5.99

A grilled cheese with Texas Toast and American cheese. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

A grilled quesadilla with cheddar and cooper cheese. Served with fresh cut fries and a pickle spear.

Hotdog

$1.99

A grilled hot dog on a hot dog bun to order!!!

Entrees

Entree menu items are only available daily after 4 pm.

Single Meat

$12.99

Your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken. Served with two sides of your choice, dipping sauce, and cornbread.

Double Meat

$16.99

Ribeye

$24.99

Half Rack

$16.99

A half rack of our smoked ribs. Served with two sides of your choice, dipping sauce, and cornbread.

Full Rack

$27.99

A full rack of our smoked ribs. Served with two sides of your choice, dipping sauce, and cornbread.

Add Full Rack

$22.00

A full rack of our smoked ribs to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Feast for 2

$44.99

Half rack of smoked ribs, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and fresh brisket. Served with two sides of Mac n Cheese, two sides of ranch beans, Two sides of coleslaw, two pieces of cornbread, and dipping sauce of your choice.

Lobster Ravioli

$19.99

Broiled Haddock

$16.99

Dusted in old bay and broiled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice and cocktail or tartar sauce.

Dessert

Brownie Skillet

$6.00

A freshly made brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake with your choice to fruit topping and whipped cream.

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Applesauce to order! Topped with cinnamon.

Coleslaw

$2.99

House made coleslaw to order.

Broccoli

$2.99

Fresh sautéed broccoli to order!!

Ranch Beans

$2.99

Our twist on baked beans. Try a side of our "famous" ranch beans to order.

Side of Fries

$2.99

A side of fresh cut fries to order!!!

Side of Chips

$1.99

Mac Cheese

$3.99

Our "famous" Mac N Cheese topped with parmesan and Wingman bread crumb topping!!!

House Salad

$4.99

A small bed of mixed lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomato's, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Add On Side Salad

$2.99

Extras

Extra Sauce Cup

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Condiments

Extra Sides

16oz Ranch

$6.99

Sauces

Applewood BBQ

Cas Kickin

Fiery Buffalo

Honey BBQ

Original Buffalo

Spicy Garlic Parm

Sweet Carolina

Sweet Thai Chili

Texas Pit

Wild Ranch

Island Habanero

Nashville Hot

Asian Sting

D.B.H.

Out of stock

Dry Rubs

Butt Rub

Old Bay

Wing Dust

Garlic Butter Bay

Drinks

Adult

Water

Water w Lemon

Apple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Choco Milk

$2.95

Coke

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$1.95

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Water W Lime

$0.15

Kids

kids coke

$0.50

kids diet coke

$0.50

kids sprite

$0.50

kids pibb xtra

$0.50

kids water

kids mellow yellow

$0.50

kids fanta

$0.50

kids cherry coke

$0.50

kids root beer

$0.50

kids sweet

$0.50

kids unsweet

$0.50

kids raspberry

$0.50

kids milk

$0.95

kids chocolate milk

$0.95

kids apple juice

$0.95

kids fruit punch

$0.50

kids Shirley temple

$0.95

kids oj

$0.95

kids lemonade

$0.50