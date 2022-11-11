  • Home
Iron River Grille Restaurant 306 Country Club Road

No reviews yet

306 Country Club Road

Lewistown, PA 17044

APPETIZERS

BABY BACK RIB NACHOS

$15.00

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.00

BASKET OF TOTS

$4.00

CHILI CHEESE

$11.00

MOZZALUNAS

$8.50

PIEROGIES

$10.00

PRETZEL BITES

$10.00

SAUCY

$11.00

SIGNATURE

$10.00

BASKET CHIPS

$2.00

ONION RINGS

$9.00

BURGERS

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

BISON BURGER

$14.50

BREAKFAST BURGER

$12.00

CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

PATTY MELT

$13.50

THE A GAME (CLUB SPECIAL)

$12.50

THE ACE (SHROOM/SWISS)

$13.50

THE BIRDIE (TOTS,SLAW,EGG)

$12.00

THE MASTERS (PIMENTO)

$13.50

THE MULLIGAN (JALAPEÑO)

$13.50

CHILI CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

HOT DOGS

$2.00

$2.00

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$7.00

KRAUT DOG

$7.00

PICNIC DOG

$6.00

PIMENTO DOG

$6.00

REUBEN DOG

$9.00

KIDDOS

KIDDOS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KIDDOS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDDOS HAMBURGER

$6.00

KIDDOS HOT DOG

$6.00

KIDDOS SPAG

$6.00

KIDDOS TENDERS

$6.00

MAINS

MEATLOAF

$15.00

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$14.50

LASAGNA

$15.00

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$14.00

MEATBALL SUB

$15.00

FLAT IRON STEAK

$22.00

KIELBASA, CABBAGE, PIEROGIES

$18.00

SALADS

CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

lettuce, romaine, tomato, onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, colby jack cheese, croutons, grilled chicken

IRON RIVER SALAD

$13.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

STEAK SALAD

$15.00

THE JOE

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, garlic oil and vinegar dressing

GRILLE SALAD

$9.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$9.00

CHEESESTEAK

$14.50

COD

$14.50

CUBAN

$12.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

PULLED PORK

$12.50

REUBEN

$12.00

TURKEY CLUB

$12.50

SOUP

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.00

BOWL OF SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

CUP OF CHILI

$3.00

CUP OF SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.00

WINGS

10 BONE IN

$14.00

10 BONELESS

$14.00

5 BONE IN

$9.00

5 BONELESS

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

306 Country Club Road, Lewistown, PA 17044

Directions

