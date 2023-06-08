Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iron Rooster Hunt Valley

review star

No reviews yet

50 Shawan Rd

Baltimore, MD 21030

Breakfast Classics

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

bacon/sausage/scrambled egg/red onion/green pepper/rice/corn salsa/Cheddar/chipotle aioli/flour tortilla/home fries

Breakfast Combo

Breakfast Combo

$13.95

two eggs/choice of breakfast meat/pancakes, 1,2 waffle or slice of French toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.95

bacon/sausage/scrambled egg/red pepper/red onion/pico de gallo/Cheddar/sun-dried tomato tortilla/chipotle aioli/home fries

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.95

10 oz. NY Strip/two eggs/home fries

Strawberry Avocado Toast

Strawberry Avocado Toast

$13.95

arugula/goat cheese/lemon parsley vinaigrette/multi grain bread/balsamic glaze

Hot off the Griddle

Belgium Waffle Flight

Belgium Waffle Flight

$14.95

three mini Belgian waffles - mixed berry compote/apple compote/Nutella, banana & candied pecan/powdered sugar

Big Belgian Waffle

Big Belgian Waffle

$13.95

Top it with: Chocolate Chips & Cream or Fresh Berries & Cream

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.95

Top it with: Chocolate Chips & Cream or Fresh Berries & Cream

French Toast

French Toast

$13.95

Top it with: Chocolate Chips & Cream or Fresh Berries & Cream

Nutella & Banana Pancakes

Nutella & Banana Pancakes

$14.95

candied pecans/powdered sugar

Oreo Crumble French Toast

Oreo Crumble French Toast

$14.95

chocolate sauce/powdered sugar

Fried Chicken

Chicken & French Toast

Chicken & French Toast

$16.95

powdered sugar/fresh fruit

Chicken & Pancakes

Chicken & Pancakes

$16.95

spiced maple bourbon butter/powdered sugar/home fries

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

cornmeal waffle/black pepper gravy/home fries

Benedicts

Chicken Benny

Chicken Benny

$17.95

poached egg/house-made biscuit/black pepper gravy/home fries

Classic Benny

Classic Benny

$14.95

Canadian bacon/poached egg/English muffin/Parmesan butter/hollandaise/home fries

Crab Cake Benny

Crab Cake Benny

$24.95

lump crab cake/poached egg/English muffin/Parmesan butter/grilled tomato/hollandaise/Old Bay/home fries

Rancher's Benny

Rancher's Benny

$15.95

fried green tomato/poached egg/English muffin/Boursin/corn salsa/poblano sauce/hollandaise/home fries

Bowls

Big Brunch Bowl

Big Brunch Bowl

$14.95

Canadian bacon/bacon/sausage/grits/fried eggs/Cheddar/pico de gallo/chipotle butter

Breakfast Brisket Hash

Breakfast Brisket Hash

$17.95

slow roasted beef brisket/home fries/red onion/green pepper/roasted red pepper/Cotija/poblano sauce/scrambled eggs/flour tortilla

Crab Hash

Crab Hash

$23.95

lump crabmeat/home fries/bacon/fried eggs/asparagus/roasted red pepper/chipotle hollandaise/Old Bay

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

fried eggs/white wine/tomato/onion/chipotle butter/garlic crostini

Between the Bread

BLT&E

BLT&E

$14.95

bacon/egg/fried green tomato/garlic aioli/lettuce/Parmesan crusted Brioche/kettle chips

Burger Burger

Burger Burger

$14.95

8 oz. burger/choice of cheese/Brioche/kettle chips

Cajun Shrimp Salad Wrap

Cajun Shrimp Salad Wrap

$14.95

lettuce/tomato/sun-dried tomato tortilla/kettle chips

Hot Brisket Sandwich

Hot Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

sautéed red onion/fried onions/garlic aioli/provolone/ciabatta/kettle chips

Old Bay & Honey Fried Chicken

Old Bay & Honey Fried Chicken

$14.95

honey -dipped fried chicken/Old Bay/Brioche/kettle chips

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Panini

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Panini

$14.95

bacon/provolone/tomato/garlic aioli/guacamole/Parmesan butter/ciabatta/kettle chips

Southern Fried Rooster

Southern Fried Rooster

$13.95

fried chicken breast/pickle chips/garlic aioli/Brioche/kettle chips

Omelets

Angry Pig Omelet

Angry Pig Omelet

$16.95

Canadian bacon/sausage/bacon/provolone/jalapeno/chipotle hollandaise/home fries

California Club Omelet

California Club Omelet

$16.95

roasted turkey/bacon/provolone/spinach/tomato/guacamole/home fries

Crab Omelet

Crab Omelet

$19.95

lump crabmeat/red onion/roasted red pepper/asparagus/chipotle hollandaise/Old Bay/lemon parsley vinaigrette dressed mixed greens

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$16.95

red onion marmalade/roasted red pepper/mushroom/spinach/cherry tomato/goat cheese/balsamic reduction/lemon parsley vinaigrette dressed mixed greens

BYO Omelet

$14.50

Fresh Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.95

mixed greens/Cheddar/bacon/cherry tomato/diced avocado/hardboiled egg/mustard vinaigrette

Crab Stuffed Avocado Salad

Crab Stuffed Avocado Salad

$21.95

crab salad/mixed greens/avocado/corn salsa/garlic aioli/Old Bay/lemon parsley vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.95

romaine/cherry tomato/corn salsa/avocado/Cotija/lemon parsley vinaigrette/tortilla bowl

Soups

Soup of the Day - Cup

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

6oz cup of Broccoli Cheddar

Soup of the Day - Bowl

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

10oz bowl- Broccoli Cheddar

Shareables

Breakfast Egg Rolls

Breakfast Egg Rolls

$11.95

bacon/sausage/egg/Cheddar

Breakfast Nachos

Breakfast Nachos

$14.95

sausage & bacon crumbles/queso gravy/fried egg/guacamole/pico de gallo/cilantro/tortilla chips

Buffalo Rooster Bites

Buffalo Rooster Bites

$12.95

fried chicken/buffalo sauce/ranch

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$9.95

brown sugar/cayenne

Fried Green Caprese

Fried Green Caprese

$11.95

fried green tomatoes/corn salsa/Cotija/chipotle aioli/lemon parsley vinaigrette dressed mixed greens

Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$21.95

lumb crabmeat/Old Bay/cream cheese/Cheddar/tortilla chips

Waffle Churros

Waffle Churros

$9.95

cinnamon sugar/caramel

RoosTarts

Blueberry RoosTart

Blueberry RoosTart

$10.50

cobbler dough/ blueberry/Roostart icing/powdered sugar

Brown Sugar RoosTart

Brown Sugar RoosTart

$9.50

cobbler dough/brown sugar/cinnamon RoosTart icing/powdered sugar

Mixed Berry RoosTart

Mixed Berry RoosTart

$9.50

cobbler dough/mixed berry compote/RoosTart icing/sprinkles/fresh berries/powdered sugar

Oreo™ RoosTart

Oreo™ RoosTart

$10.50

cobbler dough/cream cheese/RoosTart icing/Oreo™ crumble/powdered sugar

Strawberry Cheesecake RoosTart

Strawberry Cheesecake RoosTart

$10.50

cobbler dough/cream cheese/strawberry jelly/RoosTart icing/powdered sugar

On the Side

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.95
Fries

Fries

$4.95

Grits

$4.95
Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.95
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$4.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Breakfast Meat

Bacon

Bacon

$5.95
Canadian Bacon

Canadian Bacon

$5.95
Sausage

Sausage

$5.95
Scrapple

Scrapple

$5.95
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$5.95

Kids Meal

Kids Breakfast Combo

$8.95

1 scrambled egg, choice of 2 mini pancakes OR 1/2 waffle, and choice of bacon OR sausage. Includes mini Roostart Drinks not included

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

grilled chicken/Cheddar/flour tortilla/kettle chips. Includes mini Roostart Drinks not included

Kids Rooster Bites

$8.95

fried chicken nuggets/kettle chips Includes mini Roostart Drinks not included

Kids Happy Face Pancake

Kids Happy Face Pancake

$9.95

buttermilk pancake/bacon/whipped cream. Includes mini Roostart Drinks not included

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Home of Breakfast All Day ❤️🐓

Website

Location

50 Shawan Rd, Baltimore, MD 21030

Directions

