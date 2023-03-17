Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ironside

review star

No reviews yet

2207 Demere Road

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Drinks & Coffee

Coffee

Dark Brew

$3.00+

Med Brew

$3.00+

Decaf

$3.00+

Nitro Coffee

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Bottle Beverage

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Desserts

Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coastal Georgia Cafe

Website

Location

2207 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

