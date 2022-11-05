- Home
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar 10306 Venice Blvd.
10306 Venice Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Iron Teapots (dine-in only)
Pu-erh & Chrysanthemum Tea Blend
Mix of Chrysanthemum & Pu-erh 菊普. Popular tea blend a dim sum brunch. 1 teapot for 2 is recommended.
Chrysanthemum
菊花茶 Dried chrysanthemum flower buds are native to East Asia. High in anti-oxidants and rich in iron and potassium. Caffeine free. 1 teapot to 2 people are recommended.
Pu-erh
普洱A dark tea made from camellia sinensis that is processed through an aging process. 1 teapot recommended for two persons.
Jasmine
茉莉花茶From China’s Fujian Mount Taimu. Subtle tea with strong flavors of jasmine and nuts.
Iron Goddess of Mercy Tie Guan Yin
鐵觀音Oolong tea from Fujian Province of China. Has notes of crispy chestnut. Strong bold flavored dark tea.
Dragon Well Green Tea
龍井茶A type of green tea from the West Lake Hangzhou hills known to be popular with Qianlong Emperor from the Qing Dynasty
Hot Tea by the Cup
Green Tea - Hot
綠茶. A lighter tea that contains less caffeine than black tea and contains high anti-oxidants.
Rose Green Tea - Hot
玫瑰綠茶 Lighter green tea with rose petals
Oolong & Mint - Hot
烏龍薄荷茶 Oolong with mint combines the chestnut notes of oolong with the fresh smooth finish of mint.
Ginseng Root Tea - Hot
人參根茶This aromatic is used in teas as an herb to revitalize and replenish energy. Many just love the flavor. 姜蜂蜜茶
Ginger Honey Tea - Hot
Ginger Honey Tea 姜蜂蜜茶 Spice of ginger and honey.
Red Date Tea - Hot
红枣水 Chinese Red date, also known as Jujube, is high in Vitamin A, B1, B2, protein, calcium, phosphorus, iron and magnesium. Balances the body’s Qi and blood iron deficiency. Topped with dried red dates
Loquat Herbal Honey Tea - Hot
枇杷膏 Perfectly balanced Loquat herbal mint honey used by Chinese families to naturally soothe coughs and headaches.
More Hot Drinks
Hot Coke with Ginger & Lemon - Hong Kong Style
Yup.. Hot Coke. This is common in Hong Kong diners. Some Hong Kong folks believe it cures common colds. Many just love the taste of it and prefer it over a hot coffee or hot tea.
Vietnamese Coffee - Hot
Vietnamese coffee - is actually Vietnamese /French coffee with a Vietnamese interpretation. It's super strong Cafe Du Monde coffee in a French press with condensed milk.
Malted Hot Chocolate Ovaltine
Classic chocolate malted drink that Cantonese folks love and lie to themselves that it’s full of vitamins. Served hot and topped with whipped cream. Contains milk/diary.
Bobas
Black Tea
Freshly brewed sweet black tea
Jasmine Tea
Freshly brewed sweetened Jasmine tea with a touch of Osmanthus
Rose Black Tea
Freshly brewed Black tea infused with the essence of roses
Lychee Jasmine Tea
Peach Black Tea
Ginger Black Tea
Cold brewed sweetened Black tea with ginger. Oh yes... that ginger tastes good in your tea.
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
Kumquat Black Tea
Hibiscus Jasmine Tea
Plum Black Tea
Sweet Plum flavored black tea
Strawberry Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with sweet strawberry
Passion Fruit Black Tea
Black Milk Tea
Classic Milk tea with fresh boba made daily
Jasmine Milk Tea
Add milk to anything and it just tastes amazing. Try your Jasmine tea with milk and boba.
Taro Milk
Taro milk