Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar 10306 Venice Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

10306 Venice Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed BBQ Pork Bun - Cha Siu Bao (2 Baos)
Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling (3 pieces)
Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai (3 pieces)

Iron Teapots (dine-in only)

Loose leaf teas in an Iron Teapot. Recommended for 1-2 persons. Each Iron Teapot comes with up to 2 small teacups
Pu-erh & Chrysanthemum Tea Blend

Pu-erh & Chrysanthemum Tea Blend

$9.00

Mix of Chrysanthemum & Pu-erh 菊普. Popular tea blend a dim sum brunch. 1 teapot for 2 is recommended.

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum

$9.00

菊花茶 Dried chrysanthemum flower buds are native to East Asia. High in anti-oxidants and rich in iron and potassium. Caffeine free. 1 teapot to 2 people are recommended.

Pu-erh

Pu-erh

$9.00

普洱A dark tea made from camellia sinensis that is processed through an aging process. 1 teapot recommended for two persons.

Jasmine

Jasmine

$9.00

茉莉花茶From China’s Fujian Mount Taimu. Subtle tea with strong flavors of jasmine and nuts.

Iron Goddess of Mercy Tie Guan Yin

Iron Goddess of Mercy Tie Guan Yin

$9.00

鐵觀音Oolong tea from Fujian Province of China. Has notes of crispy chestnut. Strong bold flavored dark tea.

Dragon Well Green Tea

Dragon Well Green Tea

$9.00

龍井茶A type of green tea from the West Lake Hangzhou hills known to be popular with Qianlong Emperor from the Qing Dynasty

Hot Tea by the Cup

Green Tea - Hot

$4.00

綠茶. A lighter tea that contains less caffeine than black tea and contains high anti-oxidants.

Rose Green Tea - Hot

Rose Green Tea - Hot

$5.00Out of stock

玫瑰綠茶 Lighter green tea with rose petals

Oolong & Mint - Hot

Oolong & Mint - Hot

$5.00Out of stock

烏龍薄荷茶 Oolong with mint combines the chestnut notes of oolong with the fresh smooth finish of mint.

Ginseng Root Tea - Hot

Ginseng Root Tea - Hot

$7.00Out of stock

人參根茶This aromatic is used in teas as an herb to revitalize and replenish energy. Many just love the flavor. 姜蜂蜜茶

Ginger Honey Tea - Hot

$7.00

Ginger Honey Tea 姜蜂蜜茶 Spice of ginger and honey.

Red Date Tea - Hot

$7.00

红枣水 Chinese Red date, also known as Jujube, is high in Vitamin A, B1, B2, protein, calcium, phosphorus, iron and magnesium. Balances the body’s Qi and blood iron deficiency. Topped with dried red dates

Loquat Herbal Honey Tea - Hot

$7.00

枇杷膏 Perfectly balanced Loquat herbal mint honey used by Chinese families to naturally soothe coughs and headaches.

More Hot Drinks

Hot Coke with Ginger & Lemon - Hong Kong Style

Hot Coke with Ginger & Lemon - Hong Kong Style

$6.00

Yup.. Hot Coke. This is common in Hong Kong diners. Some Hong Kong folks believe it cures common colds. Many just love the taste of it and prefer it over a hot coffee or hot tea.

Vietnamese Coffee - Hot

Vietnamese Coffee - Hot

$8.00

Vietnamese coffee - is actually Vietnamese /French coffee with a Vietnamese interpretation. It's super strong Cafe Du Monde coffee in a French press with condensed milk.

Malted Hot Chocolate Ovaltine

$5.00

Classic chocolate malted drink that Cantonese folks love and lie to themselves that it’s full of vitamins. Served hot and topped with whipped cream. Contains milk/diary.

Bobas

Black Tea

$5.00+

Freshly brewed sweet black tea

Jasmine Tea

$5.00+

Freshly brewed sweetened Jasmine tea with a touch of Osmanthus

Rose Black Tea

Rose Black Tea

$5.00+

Freshly brewed Black tea infused with the essence of roses

Lychee Jasmine Tea

$5.00+

Peach Black Tea

$5.00+

Ginger Black Tea

$5.00+

Cold brewed sweetened Black tea with ginger. Oh yes... that ginger tastes good in your tea.

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$5.00+

Kumquat Black Tea

$5.00+

Hibiscus Jasmine Tea

$5.00+Out of stock

Plum Black Tea

$5.00+

Sweet Plum flavored black tea

Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.00+

Freshly brewed black tea with sweet strawberry

Passion Fruit Black Tea

$5.00+
Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.50+

Classic Milk tea with fresh boba made daily

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.50+

Add milk to anything and it just tastes amazing. Try your Jasmine tea with milk and boba.

Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$6.50+

Taro milk

Mango Milk

$6.50+
Honeydew Milk

Honeydew Milk

$6.50+
Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.50+

Watermelon Milk

$6.50+

Spiced Chai Milk

$6.50+

Almond Milk

$6.50+

Green Matcha Milk

$6.50+

Lavender Milk

$6.50+

Mocha Caramel Milk

$6.50+

Avocado Milk

$6.50+