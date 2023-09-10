Popular Items

Roasted Turkey with Stuffing Dinner

$18.95

Our famous roasted turkey over savoury stuffing with mashed potatoes and a choice of vegetables. Topped with gravy

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Boneless breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce over a crispy caesar salad with bacon bits

Full Cinnabon French Toast

$11.00

Topped with a frosting glaze, powdered sugar, and cinnamon

Breakfast Menu

Starters

Hot Oatmeal

$4.50

Breakfast Parfait

$7.00

Made with Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruits

Muffin

$3.00

Berry Parfait

$9.00

Pancakes

1 Almond Raspberry Pancake

$7.00

1 Banana NUT Pancake

$7.00

1 Banana Pancake

$6.00

1 Blueberry Pancake

$6.00

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$5.25

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

1 Nutella & Walnut Pancake

$7.00

1 Strawberry Pancake

$6.00

1 Fruity Pebbles Pancake

$7.00Out of stock

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Minnie Mouse Pancake

$5.00

1 Sweet Potato Pancake

$5.00

Short Stack Almond Raspberry Pancakes

$11.25

Short Stack Banana NUT Pancakes

$9.75

Short Stack Banana Pancakes

$9.25

Short Stack Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$9.25

Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.25

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.25

Short Stack Nutella and Walnut Pancakes

$11.25

Short Stack Strawberry Pancakes

$9.25

Short Stack Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

$10.25Out of stock

Short Sweet Potato Cakes

$9.00

Full Almond Raspberry Pancakes

$12.00

Full Banana NUT Pancakes

$10.50

Full Banana Pancakes

$10.00

Full Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Full Nutella and Walnut

$12.00

Full Strawberry Pancakes

$10.00

Full Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

$11.00Out of stock

Full Sweet Potato Cakes

$11.00

Waffles

Fried Chicken Waffle

$15.00

Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken strips and a side of gravy

Belgian Waffle

$8.75

Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar

Nutella Waffle

$10.00

Belgian waffle drizzled with Nutella and finished with powdered sugar

Iron Town Waffle

$13.00

Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas with whipped butter and powdered sugar

Blueberry Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Belgian waffle topped with blueberries with whipped butter and powdered sugar

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Belgian waffle topped with strawberries with whipped butter and powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$13.00

French Toast

1 Piece French Toast

$5.25

Single Cinnabon French Toast

$4.50

Single Blueberry French Toast

$4.50

Single Strawberry French Toast

$4.50

Single Nutella & Banana French Toast

$5.00

Single Portuguese French Toast

$4.50

Single Texas Style French Toast

$4.50

SIngle Almond-Raspberry French Toast

$5.00

Single S'Mores French Toast

$5.00Out of stock

1 Boston Creme F.T.

$5.00

Short Stack Berry Stuffed French Toast

$12.25

Two pieces of French toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries, and blueberries

Short Stack Cinnabon French Toast

$10.25

Topped with a frosting glaze, powdered sugar, and cinnamon

Short Stack French Toast with Blueberries

$10.25

Short Stack French Toast with Strawberries

$10.25

Short Stack Nutella and Banana French Toast

$11.75

Short Stack Portuguese French Toast

$10.25

Two thick slices of fresh Portuguese sweet bread French toast

Short Stack Texas Style French Toast

$7.75

Short Stack Almond Raspberry French Toast

$11.25

Short Stack Plain French Toast

$7.75

Short Stack S'Mores French Toast

$12.25Out of stock

Short Boston Creme F.T.

$9.00

Full Almond Raspberry French Toast

$12.00

Full Berry Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

Two pieces of French toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries, and blueberries

Full Cinnabon French Toast

$11.00

Topped with a frosting glaze, powdered sugar, and cinnamon

Full French Toast with Blueberries

$11.00

Full French Toast with Strawberries

$11.00

Full Nutella and Banana French Toast

$12.50

Full S'Mores French Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Full Texas Style French Toast

$8.50

Full Plain French Toast

$8.50

Full Portuguese French Toast

$11.00

Full Boston Creme F.T.

$13.00

From the Coop

Boston Scrambler

$13.00

Three scrambled eggs with peppers, onions, sausage, and American cheese

Iron Town Combo

$14.00

Two eggs any style with choice of two slices of French toast or two pancakes, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage and home fries

Meaty Scramble

$13.50

Bacon, ham, and sausage scrambled in three eggs and topped with American cheese

Steak Tips and Eggs

$17.00

Iron town steak tips served with two eggs any style, home fries, and toast

Triple Scrambled

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs with Cheddar cheese and bacon, ham, or sausage

Two Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes and Spinach

$12.00

One Egg with Meat

$8.50

One egg any style with choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Two Eggs with Meat

$10.00

Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Two Eggs Over Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Two Eggs Over Sweet Potato Hash

$14.00

Two Eggs No Meat

$8.00

Three Eggs With Meat

$11.50

Three Eggs No Meat

$10.00

Four Eggs With Meat

$13.00

Four Eggs No Meat

$11.50

Omelettes

Create Your Own

$8.75

Plain

$8.75

Cheese

$10.00

With three slices of American cheese

Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Swiss

$15.00

Sweet Potato Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

With Swiss cheese

Greek

$13.00

Greek sausage, tomatoes, and feta

Town of Saugus

$14.00

Sausage, mushrooms, tomato, ham, and Swiss

Western

$12.00

Ham, peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Baked Potato

$15.00

Bacon bits, potato, and Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and scallions

Philly

$14.75

Shaved steak and American cheese

Chicago

$15.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach wrapped in bacon with Jack cheese

California

$15.00

Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and Cheddar

Nacho

$15.00

Bacon bits, black beans, salsa, and Jack cheese topped with sour cream and scallions

Bacon with American Cheese

$12.00

Ham with American Cheese

$12.00

Sausage with American Cheese

$12.00

Miami

$15.00

Avocado, jalapeños, bacon, mushroom, and Jack cheese

Italian

$14.00

Prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella, and basil

Spinach and Feta

$11.50

Mexican

$14.00

Green peppers, onions, salsa, and Cheddar cheese

Blacksmith

$13.00

Potatoes, onions, peppers, and American cheese

Iron Man Meat Lover's

$14.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, and Cheddar cheese

Boston

$13.00

Sausage, peppers, onions, and American cheese

Chicken Sausage

$15.00

Veggie

$14.00

Scally

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Western Sandwich

$10.00

Two eggs, ham, peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Egg, Avocado, and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Cream cheese, avocado, egg, and choice of cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Bac Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Sausage Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Breakfast Panini

$12.00

Lox Sandwich

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

Traditional Benny

$13.00

With Canadian bacon

Corned Beef Hash Benny

$15.00

Sweet Potato Hash* Benny

$15.00

Salmon Benny

$15.00

With smoked nova Scotia lox and a sprinkle of red onion

Classic Benny

$13.00

With three slices of bacon

Blacksmith* Benny

$13.50

With grilled sliced tomatoes and bacon

Philly* Benny

$14.50

With shaved steak and American cheese

Sausage Benny

$13.00

Two poached eggs on an English muffin with sausage

Sushi Roll Benny

$16.50

With smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and a sprinkle of red onion

Florentine Benny

$13.00

With spinach and tomato

Prosciutto Benny

$14.50

With prosciutto, tomato, and basil

Short Rib Benny

$17.00

Sides

Toast

$2.75

Jumbo English Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Kielbasa

$6.00

Loukaniko

$6.00

Hot Oatmeal*

$4.50

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Plain Bagel

$4.50

With cream cheese or peanut butter

Sesame Bagel

$4.50

With cream cheese or peanut butter

Cold Cereal with Milk

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.75

Bacon

$5.50

Ham

$5.50

Sausage*

$5.50

Canadian Bacon

$5.50

Nacho Home Fries

$10.00

Large side of home fries, bacon, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Gravy French Fries

$10.00

Fries large side of steak fries topped with turkey gravy and mozzarella cheese

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Sweet Potato Corned Beef Hash**

$8.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$4.25

3 Eggs

$6.25

4 Eggs

$8.25

Berry Fruit Cup

$5.75

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.75

Grilled Tomatoes

$4.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.95

Kielbasa

$6.00

Peanut Butter

$1.25

Berry Fruit Bowl

$8.50

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Real Maple Syrup

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$7.50

Sausage Patty

$5.50

Avocado

$3.25

Lox

$9.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Coffee Mug

$20.00

Lunch Menu

Salads

Large Greek Salad

$11.00

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Small Greek Salad

$9.00

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

BBQ Steak Tip Salad

$18.00

Over Greek

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Roasted Turkey Salad

$15.00

Over garden

Chef Salad

$14.00

Fresh turkey, Virginia ham, swiss cheese and a boiled egg over fresh spring mix, and iceberg lettuce

Lamb Tip Salad

$18.00

Over Greek

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Over garden

Chicken Kabob Salad

$16.00

Over Greek

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Boneless breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce over a crispy caesar salad with bacon bits

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Over garden

Arugula, Kale, Peach & Proscuitto Salad

$15.00

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$14.00

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

Gorgonzola and Bacon Burger

$15.00

Gorgonzola cheese and bacon

Iron Town Cheeseburger

$15.00

Sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Cheddar cheese

American Cheeseburger

$13.00

Melted American cheese

Iron Mac Burger

$16.00

Bacon, pickles, thousand island dressing, and Cheddar cheese

Iron Melt

$15.00

Burger on a reversed grilled bun with ketchup, mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Saugus Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

With bacon and Cheddar

Iron Town Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast fillet topped with bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened chicken sandwich grilled chicken breast seared in Cajun seasoning with sauteed peppers and melted Jack cheese

Country Fried Chicken

$14.50

Lunch Entrees

Lamb Tips

$21.95

Served with vegetables and a choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or French fries

BBQ Steak Tips and Chicken Combo

$21.95

Served with vegetables and a choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or French fries

Iron Town BBQ Steak Tips

$21.95

Served with vegetables and a choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or French fries

Open Faced Roasted Turkey

$17.95

Open-faced roasted turkey our famous turkey over white bread topped with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and a vegetable

Roasted Turkey with Stuffing Dinner

$18.95

Our famous roasted turkey over savoury stuffing with mashed potatoes and a choice of vegetables. Topped with gravy

From the Deli

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$14.00

Albacore all white tuna with Swiss cheese and grilled on your choice of bread

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on a grilled dark rye

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on a grilled dark rye

Turkey Cranberry Panini

$14.50

Roasted turkey, spinach, cranberry, Swiss cheese, and mayo

George's Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled on your choice of bread with lean pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, sauteed red onions, and pickle chips

Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini

$15.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, and Cheddar cheese

Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese

$14.00

Thinly sliced, home-cooked corned beef

Classic BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Thin sliced ham, turkey, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled egg battered French toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Our own deli salad served with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Our own deli salad served with lettuce and tomato

Shirley Pastrami

$15.00

Fresh, extra lean pastrami, coleslaw, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese and served on a grilled dark rye

Hot Pastrami and Swiss

$14.00

Wraps

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro

$15.00

Tender pieces of marinated chicken served in grilled gyro bread with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and traditional Greek tzatziki sauce

Lamb Souvlaki Gyro

$16.00

Tender pieces of marinated lamb tips served in grilled gyro bread with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and traditional Greek tzatziki sauce

Chicken Kabob

$14.50

With fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, and feta cheese tossed with our famous house dressings

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.00

With lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing

Steak Tip Greek Wrap

$16.00

With fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, and feta cheese tossed with our famous house dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$14.00

BLT Wrap

$13.00

Tuna Wrap

$14.00

With lettuce and tomato

Roasted Turkey BLT

$14.00

With bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.50

With lettuce and tomato

Clubs

Cheeseburger Club

$15.00

Classic BLT Club

$15.00

Fresh Turkey Club

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Club

$15.00

Tuna Salad Club

$15.00

Chicken Salad Club

$15.00

Specials

Spinach Pie

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Chicken Teryaki Bowl

$16.00

Pasticcio

$17.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

American Chop Suey

$15.00

Baked Haddock

$19.00

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Chicken Florentine

$17.00

Roast Pork

$17.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$16.00

Meat Loaf

$16.00

Baked Lamb

$19.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00

Lamb Casserole

$16.00

Liver & Onions

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

BBQ Roast Chicken

$17.00

Stuffed Peppers

$17.00

Turkey Meatloaf

$16.00

Yankee Pot Roast

$17.00

Chicken Florentine

$15.00

1/2 Roast Chicken

$17.00

Boiled Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Leg of Lamb

$19.00

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Roast Beef Dinner

$18.00

Salisbury Steak

$17.00

Veggie Stuffed Peppers

$14.00

Salmon Dinner

$19.00

Spinach & Feta Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Beef

$14.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$14.00

London Broil

$15.00

Chicken Broccoli Cheddar

$16.00

Sausage Cacciatore

$14.00

Grill Mix

$17.00

Prime Rib

$19.00

Prosciutto Stuffed Chicken

$16.00

Greek Lamb Plate

$19.00

Chicken Teryaki Bowl

$16.00

Cup Soup

$7.00

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Carrots

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Dressing

$1.00

French Fries

$5.00

Gravy Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Lamb Tips

$10.00

Sm. Chicken Salad

$5.00

Lg. Chicken Salad

$9.00

Sm. Cole Slaw

$4.00

Lg. Cole Slaw

$7.00

Sm. Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Lg. Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sm. Potato Salad

$4.00

Lg. Potato Salad

$7.00

Sm. Squash

$4.00

Lg. Squash

$7.00

Sm. Tuna Salad

$5.00

Lg. Tuna Salad

$8.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sauteed Onions

$3.00

Sour Pickles

$2.00

Spicy Fries

$5.00

Spinach

$4.00

Steak Tips

$10.00

Stuffing

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Cake Of The Day

$7.00

Apple Pie

$5.25

Pumpkin Pie

$5.25

GrapeNut Pudding

$5.25

Rice Pudding

$5.25

Chocolate Pudding

$5.25

Baked OatMeal

$5.25

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$11.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.89

Free refills

Juice

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Free refills

Kids White Milk

$2.25

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Large Soda

$3.00

Free refills

Large White Milk

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Free refills

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Catering

32oz Mashed Potatoe

$11.00

32oz Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

32oz. Gravy

$12.00

32oz. Squash

$12.00

32oz. Corn

$12.00

32oz. Carrots

$12.00

32oz. Green Beans

$12.00

32oz. Stuffing

$12.00

Whole Apple Pie

$15.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$15.00