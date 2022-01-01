Iron Tree & Funky Town Brewery imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Iron Tree & Funky Town Brewery

1,015 Reviews

$$

37 Costello Ave

Florissant, CO 80816

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels
Diet Coke

Cheesecakes

Plain Slice

$7.00

Seasonal Slice

$8.00

Whole Cheesecake

$45.00

Jars

Specialty Jar

$6.50

Cakes

Chocolate Cake Slice

$8.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.50

Tres Leches Cake Slice

$7.50

Seasonal Cake Ball

$4.50

Cookies & Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Double Chocolate Cookie

$5.00

Lemon Cookie White Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Red Velvet Brownie

$6.00

Pies

Apple Pie Slice

$6.00

Blue Berry Pie Slice

$6.50

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Seasonal Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Beers

Groovy Golden Ale

$6.00+

Lets Boogie Lager

$6.00+

Right On Smoked Raspberry Saison

$8.00+

Shaggin Wagon Scottish Ale

$6.00+

Space Cadet Pale Ale

$7.00+

Florissant IPA

$7.00+

Bad Kitty Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$6.00+

Pink Haze Raspberry Berliner Weiss

$6.00+

Tay Tays Berliner Weiss

$6.00+

Aww Sooky Sooky Sour IPA

$7.00+

Mad Hot Marzen

$7.00+

Sound As A Pound Hash House IPA

$7.00+

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$10.00

Libations & Wine

Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00+

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Mixed Drink With Liqour

$9.00

Shot Of Liqour

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Water

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Bites

Wings

$16.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Nachos

$15.00

Avocado Fries

$14.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Bruschetta

$15.00

Side of fries

$6.00

Side Of Chips

$5.00

Buy the kitchen a round

buy the kitchen a round

$10.00
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

37 Costello Ave, Florissant, CO 80816

Directions

