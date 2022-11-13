  • Home
NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey 680 North Easton Road

review star

No reviews yet

680 Easton Road

Horsham, PA 19044

Popular Items

Abbey Wings
Cheese Burger
Black N' Bleu

Salads

Blueberry Salad

$13.00

locally farmed spring mix, blueberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$12.00

hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, and croutons

Large House Salad

$9.00

Mixed together Spring Mix, Tomatoes & Cucumbers. Served with you choice of dressing.

Soup of Day

$6.50

Spinach Cobb Salad

$16.00

fresh spinach, avocado, grilled corn,bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, ranch dressing

End Course

Dippers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

cheddar cheese, Abbey Dry Rub seasoned chips

Garlic Hummus

$16.00

cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, seasoned pita

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

shaved parmesan, seasoned pita

Appetizer

Abbey Mac

$16.00

shaved filet, caramelized onion, bacon, breadcrumbs

Abbey Wings

$15.00

10 wings, carrots, celery, bleu cheese

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

(10) Cauliflower florets. Served with Celery, Carrots, and Bleu Cheese.

Cheese Board

$20.00

Manchego, Cambozola, Gruyere, aged Gouda, Le Chevre goat cheese, truffle salami, speck, pistachio butter

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, chorizo, apple slices, with parmesan, and Pimento cheese

Drunken Mussels

$16.00

1 pound PEI mussels, chorizo, garlic, herbs, white wine, toasted baguette

Fish N' Chips

$16.00

Guinness-battered Atlantic Cod. Served with Hand-Cut Fries and TarTar Sauce

Garlic Hot Shrimp

$14.00

white wine, buffalo sauce, toasted baguette

Nachos

$14.00

White Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Cherry Peppers, Scallions, and Cheddar & Gastro Pub Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Abbey Fries

$12.00

house cut fries, pulled pork, pub cheese, frizzled onions, scallions

Shanghai Calamari

$14.00

tossed with bean sprouts, cherry peppers, peanuts, sesame seeds, Thai chili sauce

Adult Chicken Fingers

$14.00

BBQ Meats

Includes Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs, (4oz) Pulled Pork, and (4oz) Beef Brisket. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Coleslaw

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

coleslaw, cherry peppers, sharp cheddar, everything seasoned roll

Full Rack of Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs

$32.00

Abbey Dry Rubbed, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw BBQ sauce

Half Rack of Ribs

$18.00

Abbey Dry Rubbed, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

coleslaw, house pickles, cheddar, BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Sandwiches & Burgers

Alabama Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, Alabama white BBQ sauce

Black N' Bleu

Black N' Bleu

$15.00

Cajun-Encrusted Beef Patty Topped with Bacon and Bleu Cheese on a Brioche Bun. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Bourbon BBQ

Bourbon BBQ

$15.00

Beef Patty Topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, and Frizzled Onions on a Brioche Bun. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Cheesesteak

$16.00

shaved filet mignon, caramelized onion, mushrooms, pub cheese

Filet Sliders

$16.00

sharp cheddar, frizzled onions, chipotle aioli

Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.00

(3)buttermilk battered chicken breast, house pickles, lettuce, chipotle aioli

IA Burger

$15.00

sharp cheddar, red wine onions, garlic aioli

Woodland

$15.00

Beef Patty Topped with Bacon-Thyme Jam, Wild Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Peppercorn Aioli. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Beef Patty topped with American Cheese on a Brioche Bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries

Hamburger

$10.00

Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries

Signature Dishes

asparagus, caramelized onions, blue cheese mashed potatoes, bordelaise

Chicken & Dumplings

$24.00

Blackened Grilled Chicken, Potto Gnocchi, Tomato, Broccolini, Cajun Cream Sauce, Balsamic Reduction

Dry Aged Ribeye

$58.00

broccolini, roasted tomato dusted potato wedges, garlic herb butter

Dry Rubbed Pork Chop

$32.00

bone in, Abbey Dry Rub, mashed potatoes, asparagus, peach BBQ sauce

Filet Mignon

$32.00

(8 oz) Filet with Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts and Demi Glaze, Topped with Frizzled Onions

Furikake Tuna

$30.00

wild caught sushi grade tuna, white rice, asparagus, sweet soy

Seared Salmon

$28.00

grilled corn succotash, molasses soy glaze

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

ground beef, carrots, peas, stout gravy, mashed potatoes, shaved parmesan

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Hearts of Romaine, Pecorino Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, and Croutons

Side House Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, tomatoes & cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing

Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side White Rice

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Chips

$1.50

French Bread

$1.50

Side Pita

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Cheese burgers

$7.00

Kids Mac

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Xango

$9.00

Creamy cheesecake, flaky crust served

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Rich Devil's Food cake, warm chocolate truffle center. At Home Notes: Place in microwave for 30 -45 seconds to have melted center.

Peanut Butter Bomb

$9.00

Chocolate Shell with a peanut butter center, topped with nuts

Pumkn Cheesecake

$10.00

Happy Hour

HH Wings

$7.00

HH Pork Sliders (2)

$7.00

HH Brussels

$7.00

HH Cheese Steak

$7.00

HH Hummus

$7.00

HH Nachos

$7.00

HH Cauliflower

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Brazilian Steakhouse serving 15 different cuts of meat in a rodizio fashion.

680 Easton Road, Horsham, PA 19044

