Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Iron Dish - Charlotte Charlotte UNC

review star

No reviews yet

9605 N. Tryon St

Suite H

Charlotte, NC 28262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9605 N. Tryon St, Suite H, Charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

Gallery
Iron Dish - Charlotte image
Iron Dish - Charlotte image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blacow burger sushi bar - University
orange starNo Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
STATS Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3425 David Cox Road Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
The Sidekick CLT
orange starNo Reviews
3701 N Davidson St Suite 201 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Bobbee O's BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,446
9401 Statesville Rd Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery - NoDa
orange star4.0 • 2,000
2909 N Davidson St #200 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint
orange starNo Reviews
301 Camp Road Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #12 University
orange star4.4 • 3,627
7003 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston