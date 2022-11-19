Korean
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Iron Dish - Charlotte Charlotte UNC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
9605 N. Tryon St, Suite H, Charlotte, NC 28262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blacow burger sushi bar - University
No Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurant