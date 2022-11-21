Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit

1012 Southeast Blue Parkway

Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Fried Chicken
Chicken Strips
Mac-N-Cheese w/Brisket 8oz

Sandwiches

Burger - The Great American

Burger - The Great American

$15.00

A half pound of fresh, never frozen, Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar, gouda, American or Havarti) lettuce, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, and pickles on a grilled potato bun

Burger - Iron Horse

Burger - Iron Horse

$16.00

8oz of fresh never frozen Angus ground chuck, cheddar cheese, whiskey bacon marmalade (chefs’ secret recipe), arugula, spicy BBQ sauce and fried egg on a grilled potato bun

Warm Roast Beef Sandwich

Warm Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

warm hearty sliced Black Angus roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese and a perfect portion of mayonnaise served on our famous potato bun and a side of au jus- 15. add caramelized onions at no charge

Open Faced Beef Brisket Melt

Open Faced Beef Brisket Melt

$16.00

Slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on toasted Texas toast, served with a side of au jus

Blackened Salmon Club

Blackened Salmon Club

$17.00

Blackened salmon, arugula, applewood bacon, fresh ripe tomato with a lemon pepper mayo served on triple layered crusted toast

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Perfectly breaded or grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuce pickles and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Perfectly breaded or grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuce pickles and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Breaded in parmesan panko breading cooked to a crispy crunchy golden brown. Served with hand cut Rosemary Truffle fries and a sauce of your choice (Buffalo, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeno Ranch)

Chili Dog - 2oz Chili

Chili Dog - 2oz Chili

$13.00

¼ lb all beef frank smothered in “Iron Horse” Burnt End Chili tucked in a toasted bun with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and diced jalapenos on the side

KC Rueben

KC Rueben

$15.00

Tender juicy corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing served on fresh toasted marbled bread

Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken

Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in a special Nashville sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles served on our grilled potato bun with a side of our blue cheese dressing

Iron Horse Grilled Cheese

Iron Horse Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Whiskey bacon marmalade (chefs’ secret recipe), guacamole, balsamic marinated tomato with Havarti cheese on grilled Texas Toast. A true cheese experience

Entrees

Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Salmon

Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Salmon

$23.00

Grilled blackened salmon with shrimp sautéed in-house Cajun seasoning served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with Cajun glazed carrots

Fish (3) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod

Fish (3) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod

$18.00

3 crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tarter sauce with rosemary truffle fries

Teriyaki Glazed Double Bone Pork Chop

Teriyaki Glazed Double Bone Pork Chop

$23.00

12oz double bone pork chop seasoned with brown sugar, glazed with house made teriyaki sauce. Presented on a pile of fresh cut green beans with sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. It’s accompanied with a side of cilantro lime rice garnished with a fresh orange

Beef Flat

Beef Flat

$23.00

Sliced 7oz grilled flat iron Angus steak topped with a chimichurri drizzle served with au gratin potatoes and roasted root vegetables

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$17.00

3 grilled ribeye or shredded chipotle chicken tacos in gluten free white corn tortillas topped with red onion and cilantro. Served with a scoop of white rice, pico and lime. 3 ramekins that are filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, and our house made salsa

Fresh Grilled Salmon

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Hand cut fresh grilled Atlantic salmon with lemon dill butter, freshly made creamy mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables

Mac-N-Cheese w/Brisket 8oz

Mac-N-Cheese w/Brisket 8oz

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with our house 4oz of smoked brisket and smoked gouda cheese and onions. Then we top it with our parmesan bacon breading blend and toast it to a nice golden brown, served with toasted parmesan broccoli

“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl

“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl

$17.00

Cilantro rice topped with roasted corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado and drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with lime

Smoked Brisket 8oz

Smoked Brisket 8oz

$19.00

Sliced slow smoked brisket, creamy mashed potatoes, Iron Horse rustic Kick-In BBQ sauce, and honey glazed carrots

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Ancho grilled chicken and Cajun grilled shrimp served with a sautéed red onions and red bell peppers cooked with a bold fajita sauce. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and fresh chopped romaine, salsa, and sour cream. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$19.00

The chicken breast is breaded when your order is placed. It’s then cooked to a golden crisp perfection and topped with a thick made from scratch white gravy. Served with homemade creamy mashed potatoes and honey glazed baby carrots on the side

Rosemary Chicken

Rosemary Chicken

$17.00

A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with cilantro lime rice, grilled asparagus and topped with a white wine lemon butter

Grilled Pacific Halibut w/Bruschetta

Grilled Pacific Halibut w/Bruschetta

$25.00

Fresh catch wild Pacific Halibut grilled perfectly. Served on a bed of kosher salt and peppered grilled asparagus, then topped with grape tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and basil bruschetta. Topped with creamy long grain wild rice

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin w/ Red Wine Reduction

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin w/ Red Wine Reduction

$23.00

8oz Top Sirloin cut from the center, it’s lean, thick, and flavorful. The steak is tenderized perfectly then topped with an Iron Horse original red wine reduction on a bed of fresh green beans, sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. The featured side is an angled cut grilled zucchini

14oz Grilled Ribeye

14oz Grilled Ribeye

$36.00

14oz of choice Angus beef ribeye steak seasoned perfectly then served with au gratin potatoes and roasted root vegetables

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip / Veggies / Pita

Buffalo Chicken Dip / Veggies / Pita

$13.00

Ancho grilled chicken mixed in cream cheese with buffalo sauce, garlic, and scallions. Served with grilled pita and fresh veggie

Smoked Brisket Nacho

Smoked Brisket Nacho

$13.00

In house smoked shredded brisket, cured with our special rub, blended with queso, pico, black beans and fresh jalapenos then drizzled with our avocado crema

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

We take our stacker pickles coated in a panko parmesan breading, fried golden crispy and served with jalapeno ranch

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

We take 5 of our jumbo shrimp and wrap them in applewood smoked bacon, deep fry till crispy then finish with a drizzle of our chimichurri sauce. Served with freshly made guacamole & garnished w/ squeeze of lime and a small side of chips

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$20.00

4 of our most delicious appetizers on a single plate; 3 fried pickles and jalapeno ranch, 3 bacon wrapped shrimp, 3 beer battered onion rings and 2 chicken strips

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Generous plate of bone in wings tossed in a house made Buffalo or BBQ sauce served with a sides of blue cheese dressing, celery, and carrots; CHARRED option also available

Beefy Brisket Quesadilla

Beefy Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla toasted with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chopped brisket and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and house made salsa

Black Bean Hummus

Black Bean Hummus

$12.00

Served with sides of carrots, celery, and grilled pita. Garnished with blue cheese and pico

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$11.00

Thick-cut onions dipped in house-made beer batter and served golden brown. Comes with a side of our in-house jalapeno ranch

Chilis/Soups

Burnt End Chili Bowl

Burnt End Chili Bowl

$11.00

A western style smoky chili made from burnt ends cut from our in-house smoked brisket with fresh herbs, roasted chilies, spices, and tomatoes in a rich beef base topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, and a side of tortilla chips

Rustic Onion Soup

Rustic Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized yellow onions in a bold beef stock covered in melted Swiss cheese & Texas toast

Creamy Tomato Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

$8.00

- roasted ripe tomatoes, sautéed yellow onions, carrots, blended with cream then strained for that ultra-creamy soup, served with a parmesan breaded cheese ball

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$8.00

Fresh chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, white onions simmered in a smooth cheese sauce. Served with buttered Texas Toast

Salads

Full Cobb Salad 8oz Dressing

Full Cobb Salad 8oz Dressing

$17.00

A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème

1/2 Cobb Salad 4oz Dressing

1/2 Cobb Salad 4oz Dressing

$13.00

A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème

Full Southwest Chicken Salad 8oz Dressing

Full Southwest Chicken Salad 8oz Dressing

$17.00

Fresh cut romaine hearts, diced tomato, scallions, roasted jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese and avocado finished with ancho grilled chicken then tossed in our avocado crème and tri-colored tortilla strips. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge. The perfect salad

1/2 Southwest Chicken Salad 4oz Dressing

1/2 Southwest Chicken Salad 4oz Dressing

$13.00

Fresh cut romaine hearts, diced tomato, scallions, roasted jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese and avocado finished with ancho grilled chicken then tossed in our avocado crème and tri-colored tortilla strips. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge. The perfect salad

Full Caesar Salad 8oz Dressing

Full Caesar Salad 8oz Dressing

$11.00

Fresh grilled romaine, fresh croutons, and grated parmesan served with homemade Caesar dressing

1/2 Caesar Salad 4oz Dressing

1/2 Caesar Salad 4oz Dressing

$8.00

Fresh grilled romaine, fresh croutons, and grated parmesan served with homemade Caesar dressing

Side Salad - Lettuce/Tom/Carrot/Onion/Cheddar

Side Salad - Lettuce/Tom/Carrot/Onion/Cheddar

$8.00

Traditional side salad with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese

Side Salad - Ceaser

$8.00

Sides

Au Gratin Potato- Side

Au Gratin Potato- Side

$5.00

Thin sliced Au Gratin Potato layered with a blend shredded cheese, cheese sauce, bacon, and sliced white onions garnished with parsley

Grilled Asparagus - Side

Grilled Asparagus - Side

$5.00

With light salt and pepper topped with

Hand Cut Chips - Side

Hand Cut Chips - Side

$4.00

House-made hand sliced Idaho potato chips

Honey Glazed Carrots - Side

Honey Glazed Carrots - Side

$5.00

House-made thin sliced chips

Mac-N-Cheese 4oz -Side

Mac-N-Cheese 4oz -Side

$5.00

Creamy Gouda Mac-N’-Cheese

Roasted Root Vegetables - Side

Roasted Root Vegetables - Side

$5.00

HOUSE FAVORITE - fresh root veggies

Rosemary Truffle Fries - Side

Rosemary Truffle Fries - Side

$5.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in rosemary and truffle oil

Side Salad - Lettuce/Tom/Carrot/Onion/Cheddar

Side Salad - Lettuce/Tom/Carrot/Onion/Cheddar

$8.00

Mixed lettuce, fresh tomato, shaved carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, and red onion your choice of dressing (ranch, honey mustard, avocado creame, balsamic vinaigrette, jalapeno ranch)

Side Salad - Caesar

$8.00
Mashed Mashed Potato - Side

Mashed Mashed Potato - Side

$5.00

Creamy hand smashed yukon gold mashed potato

Toasted Parmesan Broccoli - Side

Toasted Parmesan Broccoli - Side

$5.00

Florets sautéed w/butter, parmesan breading, finished w/grated parm cheese

Sautéed Green Beans - Side

Sautéed Green Beans - Side

$5.00

Fresh green beans sautéed with onions and bacon

Grilled Zucchini - Side

Grilled Zucchini - Side

$5.00

Angle cut zucchini grilled perfectly

8oz Chicken Breast - Side

8oz Chicken Breast - Side

$8.00

8oz grilled chicken breast

7oz Steak - Side

$12.00
6oz Grilled Salmon - Side

6oz Grilled Salmon - Side

$9.00

Fresh grilled salmon

Cilantro & Lime Rice - Side

Cilantro & Lime Rice - Side

$4.00

4oz portion of freshly steamed rice

Fruit Cup - Side

Fruit Cup - Side

$5.00

Bowl of fresh apple, orange, raspberry and blackberries

Creamy Wild Rice - Side

Creamy Wild Rice - Side

$5.00

Seasoned long grain wild rice cooked with a heavy cream

Tortilla Chips - Side

Tortilla Chips - Side

$2.00

House made lightly salted tortilla chips

Pita Chips - Side

Pita Chips - Side

$3.00

Grilled pita bread

2 Flour Tortilla - Side

$1.50

2 Corn Tortilla - Side

$1.50

Guacamole 4 oz - Side

$5.00

Guacamole 10 oz - Side

$12.00

Pico de gallo 4oz - Side

$2.00

Pico de gallo 10oz - Side

$6.00

Gravy 4oz - Side

$1.00

Kids Meals

4oz American Burger - KIDS

4oz American Burger - KIDS

$8.00

4oz American Burger fresh never frozen Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (American or cheddar)

All American Frank - KIDS

All American Frank - KIDS

$8.00

All beef hot dog

Grilled Cheese - KIDS

Grilled Cheese - KIDS

$8.00

American or Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Fingers - KIDS

Chicken Fingers - KIDS

$8.00

Freshly breaded crispy chicken fingers

Kids Salad - KIDS

Kids Salad - KIDS

$8.00

Mixed lettuce, fresh tomato, shaved carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, and red onion your choice of dressing (ranch, honey mustard, avocado creame, balsamic vinaigrette, jalapeno ranch)

Kids Gouda Mac N Cheese

Kids Gouda Mac N Cheese

$8.00

4 oz of creamy Gouda mac n cheese

Desserts

Hickory Pit Bread Pudding

$8.00

This legendary desert has been handed down from the Summit Hickory Pit to the Iron Horse. Fresh made bread pudding with the perfect amount of almond sauce. Warms the soul!!!

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$10.00

Black berry cobbler with fresh vanilla bean ice cream on the side

Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake

$8.00

Rich, moist, chocolate cake, topped with house-made chocolate frosting and toasted pecans drizzled with a whiskey caramel glaze

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Three delicious layer of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, finished with real cream chees icing and garnished with pecans and almond sauce

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50

On 8 May 1886, Dr John S Pemberton developed the formula, but it was his bookkeeper who came up with the name "Coca-Cola®".

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke® is the perfect balance of crisp + refreshing. it's your deliciously fizzy go-to companion. the beverage you can count on. an original, just like you

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

It was created in the 1880s by pharmacist Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas, and first served around 1885.

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

A satisfying diet drink does exist! Diet Dr Pepper offers the same 23 flavors of regular Dr Pepper, without the calories. Try one today....

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Bright, bubbly and popular, Fanta Orange is a soft drink with a tingly, fruity taste, made with 2 percent juice and contains no artificial colors or flavors. Now with 25% less sugar.

Bargs Rootbeer

Bargs Rootbeer

$2.50

Barq's has bite! Enjoy the classic taste of Barq's® Root Beer, or Crème Soda that's crisp, refreshing and tastes good since 1898.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

The classic lemon-lime soda that started it all. Sprite® Original is made caffeine free with 100% natural flavors. Enjoy a can or a bottle of Sprite® today!

Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Classics never go out of style. Made with the goodness of real lemons, try a glass of Minute Maid Lemonade® to get a taste of refreshing classic lemonade!

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull has the highest market share of any energy drink in the world, with 7.5 billion cans sold in a year (as of 2019)

Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Wiiings without sugars. Red Bull Sugarfree is Red Bull Energy Drink without sugars.

Blueberry Red Bull

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.50
Tropical Red Bull

Tropical Red Bull

$3.50

Red bull the yellow edition : Red bull energy drink, with the taste of tropical

Watermelon Red Bull

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50
Can Cock-N-Bull Ginger Beer

Can Cock-N-Bull Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cock n' Bull Ginger Beer is the original 1930's ginger beer that was used to create the popular Moscow

Dressing/Sauces

Ranch 4oz - Side

$1.00

Honey Mustard 4oz - Side

$1.00

Avocado Creme 4oz - Side

$2.00

Balsamic Vinagerette 4oz - Side

$1.00

Blue Cheese 4oz - Side

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch 4oz - Side

$1.00

BBQ Sauce 4oz - Side

$1.00

Tarter Sauce "Dill" 4oz- Side

$1.00

Caesar 4oz - Side

$1.00

Whiskey Bacon Marmalade 4oz - Side

$1.50

Gravy 4oz - Side

$1.00

Salsa 10oz - Side

$4.00

Sour Cream 4oz - Side

$1.00

Queso 4oz - Side

$2.00

Queso 10oz - Side

$8.00

Pico 4oz - Side

$1.00

Guacamole 4oz - Side

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce 4oz - Side

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce 4oz - Side

$1.00

Blackened Cajun Seasoning Sauce 4oz - Side

$1.00

Chimichurri Sauce 4oz - Side

$1.50

Au Jus - 4oz Side

$1.00

Thousand Island 4oz - Side

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American Style Scratch Cook Kitchen in a Upscale Casual Dining, High Energy Environment. The Eating Place Where Great Food Meets a Great Time. Kitchen Open 11am-10pm Sun-Thurs.10am-11pm Fri-Sat.Bar 1:00am. GREAT FOOD, GREAT SERVICE, GREAT TIME!!!!

Website

Location

1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Directions

