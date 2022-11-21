- Home
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Sandwiches
Burger - The Great American
A half pound of fresh, never frozen, Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar, gouda, American or Havarti) lettuce, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, and pickles on a grilled potato bun
Burger - Iron Horse
8oz of fresh never frozen Angus ground chuck, cheddar cheese, whiskey bacon marmalade (chefs’ secret recipe), arugula, spicy BBQ sauce and fried egg on a grilled potato bun
Warm Roast Beef Sandwich
warm hearty sliced Black Angus roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese and a perfect portion of mayonnaise served on our famous potato bun and a side of au jus- 15. add caramelized onions at no charge
Open Faced Beef Brisket Melt
Slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on toasted Texas toast, served with a side of au jus
Blackened Salmon Club
Blackened salmon, arugula, applewood bacon, fresh ripe tomato with a lemon pepper mayo served on triple layered crusted toast
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Perfectly breaded or grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuce pickles and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Perfectly breaded or grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuce pickles and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard
Chicken Strips
Breaded in parmesan panko breading cooked to a crispy crunchy golden brown. Served with hand cut Rosemary Truffle fries and a sauce of your choice (Buffalo, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeno Ranch)
Chili Dog - 2oz Chili
¼ lb all beef frank smothered in “Iron Horse” Burnt End Chili tucked in a toasted bun with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and diced jalapenos on the side
KC Rueben
Tender juicy corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing served on fresh toasted marbled bread
Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken
Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in a special Nashville sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles served on our grilled potato bun with a side of our blue cheese dressing
Iron Horse Grilled Cheese
Whiskey bacon marmalade (chefs’ secret recipe), guacamole, balsamic marinated tomato with Havarti cheese on grilled Texas Toast. A true cheese experience
Entrees
Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Salmon
Grilled blackened salmon with shrimp sautéed in-house Cajun seasoning served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with Cajun glazed carrots
Fish (3) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod
3 crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tarter sauce with rosemary truffle fries
Teriyaki Glazed Double Bone Pork Chop
12oz double bone pork chop seasoned with brown sugar, glazed with house made teriyaki sauce. Presented on a pile of fresh cut green beans with sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. It’s accompanied with a side of cilantro lime rice garnished with a fresh orange
Beef Flat
Sliced 7oz grilled flat iron Angus steak topped with a chimichurri drizzle served with au gratin potatoes and roasted root vegetables
Taco Platter
3 grilled ribeye or shredded chipotle chicken tacos in gluten free white corn tortillas topped with red onion and cilantro. Served with a scoop of white rice, pico and lime. 3 ramekins that are filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, and our house made salsa
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Hand cut fresh grilled Atlantic salmon with lemon dill butter, freshly made creamy mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables
Mac-N-Cheese w/Brisket 8oz
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our house 4oz of smoked brisket and smoked gouda cheese and onions. Then we top it with our parmesan bacon breading blend and toast it to a nice golden brown, served with toasted parmesan broccoli
“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl
Cilantro rice topped with roasted corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado and drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with lime
Smoked Brisket 8oz
Sliced slow smoked brisket, creamy mashed potatoes, Iron Horse rustic Kick-In BBQ sauce, and honey glazed carrots
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
Ancho grilled chicken and Cajun grilled shrimp served with a sautéed red onions and red bell peppers cooked with a bold fajita sauce. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and fresh chopped romaine, salsa, and sour cream. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge
Country Fried Chicken
The chicken breast is breaded when your order is placed. It’s then cooked to a golden crisp perfection and topped with a thick made from scratch white gravy. Served with homemade creamy mashed potatoes and honey glazed baby carrots on the side
Rosemary Chicken
A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with cilantro lime rice, grilled asparagus and topped with a white wine lemon butter
Grilled Pacific Halibut w/Bruschetta
Fresh catch wild Pacific Halibut grilled perfectly. Served on a bed of kosher salt and peppered grilled asparagus, then topped with grape tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and basil bruschetta. Topped with creamy long grain wild rice
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin w/ Red Wine Reduction
8oz Top Sirloin cut from the center, it’s lean, thick, and flavorful. The steak is tenderized perfectly then topped with an Iron Horse original red wine reduction on a bed of fresh green beans, sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. The featured side is an angled cut grilled zucchini
14oz Grilled Ribeye
14oz of choice Angus beef ribeye steak seasoned perfectly then served with au gratin potatoes and roasted root vegetables
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Dip / Veggies / Pita
Ancho grilled chicken mixed in cream cheese with buffalo sauce, garlic, and scallions. Served with grilled pita and fresh veggie
Smoked Brisket Nacho
In house smoked shredded brisket, cured with our special rub, blended with queso, pico, black beans and fresh jalapenos then drizzled with our avocado crema
Fried Pickles
We take our stacker pickles coated in a panko parmesan breading, fried golden crispy and served with jalapeno ranch
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
We take 5 of our jumbo shrimp and wrap them in applewood smoked bacon, deep fry till crispy then finish with a drizzle of our chimichurri sauce. Served with freshly made guacamole & garnished w/ squeeze of lime and a small side of chips
Sampler Platter
4 of our most delicious appetizers on a single plate; 3 fried pickles and jalapeno ranch, 3 bacon wrapped shrimp, 3 beer battered onion rings and 2 chicken strips
Chicken Wings
Generous plate of bone in wings tossed in a house made Buffalo or BBQ sauce served with a sides of blue cheese dressing, celery, and carrots; CHARRED option also available
Beefy Brisket Quesadilla
Flour tortilla toasted with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chopped brisket and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and house made salsa
Black Bean Hummus
Served with sides of carrots, celery, and grilled pita. Garnished with blue cheese and pico
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick-cut onions dipped in house-made beer batter and served golden brown. Comes with a side of our in-house jalapeno ranch
Chilis/Soups
Burnt End Chili Bowl
A western style smoky chili made from burnt ends cut from our in-house smoked brisket with fresh herbs, roasted chilies, spices, and tomatoes in a rich beef base topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, and a side of tortilla chips
Rustic Onion Soup
Caramelized yellow onions in a bold beef stock covered in melted Swiss cheese & Texas toast
Creamy Tomato Soup
- roasted ripe tomatoes, sautéed yellow onions, carrots, blended with cream then strained for that ultra-creamy soup, served with a parmesan breaded cheese ball
Broccoli & Cheese Soup
Fresh chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, white onions simmered in a smooth cheese sauce. Served with buttered Texas Toast
Salads
Full Cobb Salad 8oz Dressing
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
1/2 Cobb Salad 4oz Dressing
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
Full Southwest Chicken Salad 8oz Dressing
Fresh cut romaine hearts, diced tomato, scallions, roasted jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese and avocado finished with ancho grilled chicken then tossed in our avocado crème and tri-colored tortilla strips. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge. The perfect salad
1/2 Southwest Chicken Salad 4oz Dressing
Fresh cut romaine hearts, diced tomato, scallions, roasted jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese and avocado finished with ancho grilled chicken then tossed in our avocado crème and tri-colored tortilla strips. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge. The perfect salad
Full Caesar Salad 8oz Dressing
Fresh grilled romaine, fresh croutons, and grated parmesan served with homemade Caesar dressing
1/2 Caesar Salad 4oz Dressing
Fresh grilled romaine, fresh croutons, and grated parmesan served with homemade Caesar dressing
Side Salad - Lettuce/Tom/Carrot/Onion/Cheddar
Traditional side salad with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese
Side Salad - Ceaser
Sides
Au Gratin Potato- Side
Thin sliced Au Gratin Potato layered with a blend shredded cheese, cheese sauce, bacon, and sliced white onions garnished with parsley
Grilled Asparagus - Side
With light salt and pepper topped with
Hand Cut Chips - Side
House-made hand sliced Idaho potato chips
Honey Glazed Carrots - Side
House-made thin sliced chips
Mac-N-Cheese 4oz -Side
Creamy Gouda Mac-N’-Cheese
Roasted Root Vegetables - Side
HOUSE FAVORITE - fresh root veggies
Rosemary Truffle Fries - Side
Hand-cut fries tossed in rosemary and truffle oil
Side Salad - Lettuce/Tom/Carrot/Onion/Cheddar
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomato, shaved carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, and red onion your choice of dressing (ranch, honey mustard, avocado creame, balsamic vinaigrette, jalapeno ranch)
Side Salad - Caesar
Mashed Mashed Potato - Side
Creamy hand smashed yukon gold mashed potato
Toasted Parmesan Broccoli - Side
Florets sautéed w/butter, parmesan breading, finished w/grated parm cheese
Sautéed Green Beans - Side
Fresh green beans sautéed with onions and bacon
Grilled Zucchini - Side
Angle cut zucchini grilled perfectly
8oz Chicken Breast - Side
8oz grilled chicken breast
7oz Steak - Side
6oz Grilled Salmon - Side
Fresh grilled salmon
Cilantro & Lime Rice - Side
4oz portion of freshly steamed rice
Fruit Cup - Side
Bowl of fresh apple, orange, raspberry and blackberries
Creamy Wild Rice - Side
Seasoned long grain wild rice cooked with a heavy cream
Tortilla Chips - Side
House made lightly salted tortilla chips
Pita Chips - Side
Grilled pita bread
2 Flour Tortilla - Side
2 Corn Tortilla - Side
Guacamole 4 oz - Side
Guacamole 10 oz - Side
Pico de gallo 4oz - Side
Pico de gallo 10oz - Side
Gravy 4oz - Side
Kids Meals
4oz American Burger - KIDS
4oz American Burger fresh never frozen Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (American or cheddar)
All American Frank - KIDS
All beef hot dog
Grilled Cheese - KIDS
American or Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Fingers - KIDS
Freshly breaded crispy chicken fingers
Kids Salad - KIDS
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomato, shaved carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, and red onion your choice of dressing (ranch, honey mustard, avocado creame, balsamic vinaigrette, jalapeno ranch)
Kids Gouda Mac N Cheese
4 oz of creamy Gouda mac n cheese
Desserts
Hickory Pit Bread Pudding
This legendary desert has been handed down from the Summit Hickory Pit to the Iron Horse. Fresh made bread pudding with the perfect amount of almond sauce. Warms the soul!!!
Blackberry Cobbler
Black berry cobbler with fresh vanilla bean ice cream on the side
Texas Sheet Cake
Rich, moist, chocolate cake, topped with house-made chocolate frosting and toasted pecans drizzled with a whiskey caramel glaze
Carrot Cake
Three delicious layer of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, finished with real cream chees icing and garnished with pecans and almond sauce
Beverages
Coke
On 8 May 1886, Dr John S Pemberton developed the formula, but it was his bookkeeper who came up with the name "Coca-Cola®".
Diet Coke
Diet Coke® is the perfect balance of crisp + refreshing. it's your deliciously fizzy go-to companion. the beverage you can count on. an original, just like you
Dr. Pepper
It was created in the 1880s by pharmacist Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas, and first served around 1885.
Diet Dr. Pepper
A satisfying diet drink does exist! Diet Dr Pepper offers the same 23 flavors of regular Dr Pepper, without the calories. Try one today....
Fanta Orange
Bright, bubbly and popular, Fanta Orange is a soft drink with a tingly, fruity taste, made with 2 percent juice and contains no artificial colors or flavors. Now with 25% less sugar.
Bargs Rootbeer
Barq's has bite! Enjoy the classic taste of Barq's® Root Beer, or Crème Soda that's crisp, refreshing and tastes good since 1898.
Sprite
The classic lemon-lime soda that started it all. Sprite® Original is made caffeine free with 100% natural flavors. Enjoy a can or a bottle of Sprite® today!
Minute Maid Lemonade
Classics never go out of style. Made with the goodness of real lemons, try a glass of Minute Maid Lemonade® to get a taste of refreshing classic lemonade!
Acqua Panna
Red Bull
Red Bull has the highest market share of any energy drink in the world, with 7.5 billion cans sold in a year (as of 2019)
Sugar Free Red Bull
Wiiings without sugars. Red Bull Sugarfree is Red Bull Energy Drink without sugars.
Blueberry Red Bull
Tropical Red Bull
Red bull the yellow edition : Red bull energy drink, with the taste of tropical
Watermelon Red Bull
Can Cock-N-Bull Ginger Beer
Cock n' Bull Ginger Beer is the original 1930's ginger beer that was used to create the popular Moscow
Dressing/Sauces
Ranch 4oz - Side
Honey Mustard 4oz - Side
Avocado Creme 4oz - Side
Balsamic Vinagerette 4oz - Side
Blue Cheese 4oz - Side
Jalapeno Ranch 4oz - Side
BBQ Sauce 4oz - Side
Tarter Sauce "Dill" 4oz- Side
Caesar 4oz - Side
Whiskey Bacon Marmalade 4oz - Side
Gravy 4oz - Side
Salsa 10oz - Side
Sour Cream 4oz - Side
Queso 4oz - Side
Queso 10oz - Side
Pico 4oz - Side
Guacamole 4oz - Side
Buffalo Sauce 4oz - Side
Teriyaki Sauce 4oz - Side
Blackened Cajun Seasoning Sauce 4oz - Side
Chimichurri Sauce 4oz - Side
Au Jus - 4oz Side
Thousand Island 4oz - Side
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
American Style Scratch Cook Kitchen in a Upscale Casual Dining, High Energy Environment. The Eating Place Where Great Food Meets a Great Time. Kitchen Open 11am-10pm Sun-Thurs.10am-11pm Fri-Sat.Bar 1:00am. GREAT FOOD, GREAT SERVICE, GREAT TIME!!!!
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063