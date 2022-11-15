Restaurant header imageView gallery
Iron Horse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street

Leawood, KS 66224

Lunch Specials

Great American Burger w/ House Made Chips- LUNCH MENU

$11.00

A half pound of fresh, never frozen, Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar, gouda, American or Havarti) lettuce, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, and pickles on a grilled potato bun

Fish Sandwich w House Made Chips- LUNCH MENU

$11.00

Crispy Atlantic Cod cooked to perfection served on a toasted potato but with lettuce, tomato and onion with our house made tater sauce and chips on the side

Iron Horse Chili Dog w/Fries- 2oz Chili / - LUNCH MENU

$11.00

¼ lb all beef frank smothered in “Iron Horse” Burnt End Chili tucked in a toasted bun with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and diced jalapenos on the side

Rosemary Grilled Chicken - LUNCH MENU

$13.00

A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with crispy parmesan cheese, and cilantro rice

Fish (2) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips - LUNCH MENU

$12.00

Crispy beer battered fresh cod fried to perfection served with house made dill caper sauce and a side of house made chips

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

perfectly breaded chicken breat, melted mozzeralla cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

perfectly grilled chicken breast, melted mozzeralla, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, onion on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard

KC Rueben

$13.00

Tender Juicy corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island served on fresh marbled bread

Entrees

14oz Grilled Ribeye / Au Gratin Potatoes / Root Veggies

$36.00

14oz of choice Angus beef ribeye steak seasoned perfectly then served with au gratin potatoes and roasted root vegetables

Beef Flat / Au Gratin Potatoes / Root Veggies

$23.00

Sliced 7oz grilled flat iron Angus steak topped with a chimichurri drizzle served with au gratin potatoes and roasted root vegetables

Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Salmon Cilantro Lime Rice /Honey Glazed Carrots

$23.00

Grilled blackened salmon with shrimp sautéed in-house Cajun seasoning served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with Cajun glazed carrots

Country Fried Chicken w/ Mashed Potatoes / Honey Glazed Carrots

$19.00

The chicken breast is breaded when your order is placed. It’s then cooked to a golden crisp perfection and topped with a thick made from scratch white gravy. Served with homemade creamy mashed potatoes and honey glazed baby carrots on the side

Fresh Grilled Salmon / Mashed Potatoes / Root Veggies

$19.00

Hand cut fresh grilled Atlantic salmon with lemon dill butter, freshly made creamy mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables

Fish (3) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Rosemary Truffle Fries

$18.00

Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips

Mac-N-Cheese w/Brisket 8oz with Toasted Broccoli

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with our house 4oz of smoked brisket and smoked gouda cheese and onions. Then we top it with our parmesan bacon breading blend and toast it to a nice golden brown, served with toasted parmesan broccoli

“The Healthy Horse" Vegetarian Bowl

$17.00

Cilantro rice topped with roasted corn, jalapeno, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado and drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with lime

Smoked Brisket 8oz w/ Mashed Potatoes / Honey Glazed Carrots

$19.00

Sliced slow smoked brisket, creamy mashed potatoes, Iron Horse rustic Kick-In BBQ sauce, and honey glazed carrots

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Ancho grilled chicken and Cajun grilled shrimp served with a sautéed red onions and red bell peppers cooked with a bold fajita sauce. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and fresh chopped romaine, salsa, and sour cream. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge

Rosemary Chicken and Grilled Asparagus

$17.00

A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with cilantro lime rice, grilled asparagus and topped with a white wine lemon butter

Teriyaki Glazed Double Bone Pork Chop / Green Beans / Rice

$23.00

12oz double bone pork chop seasoned with brown sugar, glazed with house made teriyaki sauce. Presented on a pile of fresh cut green beans with sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. It’s accompanied with a side of cilantro lime rice garnished with a fresh orange

Grilled Pacific Halibut w/Bruschetta / Asparagus / Creamy Rice

$25.00

Fresh catch wild Pacific Halibut grilled perfectly. Served on a bed of kosher salt and peppered grilled asparagus, then topped with grape tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and basil bruschetta. Topped with creamy long grain wild rice

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin w/ Red Wine Reduction / Green Bean /Grilled Zucchini

$23.00

8oz Top Sirloin cut from the center, it’s lean, thick, and flavorful. The steak is tenderized perfectly then topped with an Iron Horse original red wine reduction on a bed of fresh green beans, sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. The featured side is an angled cut grilled zucchini

Mommi's Tacos

$17.00

3 grilled ribeye or shredded chipotle chicken tacos in gluten free white corn tortillas topped with red onion and cilantro. Served with a scoop of white rice, pico and lime. 3 ramekins that are filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, and our house made salsa

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip / Veggies / Pita

$13.00

Ancho grilled chicken mixed in cream cheese with buffalo sauce, garlic, and scallions. Served with grilled pita and fresh veggie

Smoked Brisket Nacho

$13.00

In house smoked shredded brisket, cured with our special rub, blended with queso, pico, black beans and fresh jalapenos then drizzled with our avocado crema

Fried Pickles

$11.00

We take our stacker pickles coated in a panko parmesan breading, fried golden crispy and served with jalapeno ranch

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

We take 5 of our jumbo shrimp and wrap them in applewood smoked bacon, deep fry till crispy then finish with a drizzle of our chimichurri sauce. Served with freshly made guacamole & garnished w/ squeeze of lime and a small side of chips

Sampler Platter

$20.00

4 of our most delicious appetizers on a single plate; 3 fried pickles and jalapeno ranch, 3 bacon wrapped shrimp, 3 beer battered onion rings and 2 chicken strips

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Generous plate of bone in wings tossed in a house made Buffalo or BBQ sauce served with a sides of blue cheese dressing, celery, and carrots; CHARRED option also available

Beefy Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla toasted with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chopped brisket and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and house made salsa

Black Bean Hummus

$12.00

Served with sides of carrots, celery, and grilled pita. Garnished with blue cheese and pico

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$11.00

Thick-cut onions dipped in house-made beer batter and served golden brown. Comes with a side of our in-house jalapeno ranch

Sandwiches

The Great American Burger w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$15.00

A half pound of fresh, never frozen, Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar, gouda, American or Havarti) lettuce, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, and pickles on a grilled potato bun

Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in a special Nashville sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles served on our grilled potato bun with a side of our blue cheese dressing

Iron Horse Grilled Cheese w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$13.00

Whiskey bacon marmalade (chefs’ secret recipe), guacamole, balsamic marinated tomato with Havarti cheese on grilled Texas Toast. A true cheese experience

Fresh Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$15.00

Breaded in parmesan panko breading cooked to a crispy crunchy golden brown. Served with hand cut Rosemary Truffle fries and a sauce of your choice (Buffalo, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeno Ranch)

Iron Horse Burger w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$16.00

8oz of fresh never frozen Angus ground chuck, cheddar cheese, whiskey bacon marmalade (chefs’ secret recipe), arugula, spicy BBQ sauce and fried egg on a grilled potato bun

Open Faced Beef Brisket Melt w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$16.00

Slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on toasted Texas toast, served with a side of au jus

Iron Horse Chili Dog - 2oz Chili w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$13.00

¼ lb all beef frank smothered in “Iron Horse” Burnt End Chili tucked in a toasted bun with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and diced jalapenos on the side

Blackened Salmon Club w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$17.00

Blackened salmon, arugula, applewood bacon, fresh ripe tomato with a lemon pepper mayo served on triple layered crusted toast

KC Rueben w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$15.00

Tender juicy corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing served on fresh toasted marbled bread

Warm Roast Beef Sandwich w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$15.00

Warm hearty slicked Blanck Angus roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese and a perfect portion of mayonnaise served on our famous potato bun and a side of au jus

Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$15.00

Perfectly breaded chicken breast, melted mozzerella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuse pickes and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries

$15.00

Perfectly grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuce pickles and onion served on a potoato bun with a side of honey mustard

Chilis/Soups

Burnt End Chili Bowl

$11.00

A western style smoky chili made from burnt ends cut from our in-house smoked brisket with fresh herbs, roasted chilies, spices, and tomatoes in a rich beef base t