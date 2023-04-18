  • Home
Ironhorse Barbeque And Steakhouse 2108 Linwood Drive

No reviews yet

2108 Linwood Drive

Paragould, AR 72450

Drinks

Water

Regular Coffee

$1.39

Decaf Coffee

$1.39

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Half sweet half unsweet tea

$2.69

Hot Tea

$1.39

Pint of Whole Milk

$2.69

Pint of Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Pint of Apple Juice

$2.69

Pint of Orange Juice

$2.69

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Mt Dew

$2.69

HiC Fruit Punch

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Orange Crush

$2.69

Lunch/Dinner

Appetizer

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

deep fried cheese sticks 6 per order

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Mushroom

$6.99

BBQ Cheese Fries

$9.99

Nachos

$9.99

Deep Fried Cajun Ribs

$15.99

6 Rib bones deep fried dusted with Cajun seasoning

Hushpuppies

$1.99

Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

lettuce, tomato, purple onion, & shredded cheese

Garden Salad

$7.99

lettuce, tomato, purple onion, & shredded cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chopped Chicken, lettuce,purple onion, tomato, shredded cheese

BBQ Salad

$9.99

Chopped BBQ meat, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, & shredded cheese

Pit Ham and Bacon Salad

$9.99

Chopped pit ham & bacon,lettuce, tomato, purple onion, & shredded cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.49

Slaw

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Broccoli

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Grilled Peppers & Onions

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$1.99

3 deep fried pups

Pickled Green Tomatoes

$1.99

4 oz cup

Sandwiches

Regular hamburger

$5.99

Jumbo hamburger

$6.99

Regular BBQ

$5.99

Chopped Pork BBQ on a toasted bun

Jumbo BBQ

$6.99

Chopped Pork BBQ on a toasted bun

Porksteak Sandwich

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Thinly Sliced grilled philly steak, grilled peppers, grilled onions, pepperjack cheese, & mayo on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$8.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Plates

Ribeye Plate

$30.99

16 oz Handcut Ribeye served with 2 sides of your choice and Texas toast

Sirloin Plate

$18.99

8 oz Sirloin steak served with two sides of your choice and Texas toast

New York Strip Plate

$18.99

10 oz New York Strip served with two sides of your choice and Texas toast.

1/2 inch thick Porksteak Plate

$11.99

half inch thick handcut smoked porksteak served with 2 sides of your choice and Texas toast

One inch thick Porksteak Plate

$13.99

one inch thick handcut smoked porksteak served with 2 sides of your choice and Texas toast

Jumbo BBQ Plate

$11.99

Jumbo BBQ sandwich served with your choice of 2 sides.

Regular BBQ Plate

$9.99

Regular BBQ sandwich served with 2 sides of your choice

Half Slab Rib Plate

$16.99

Full Slab Rib Plate

$30.99

Ironhorse BBQ Baked potato

$9.99

Baked potato loaded with chopped BBQ meat, tomato, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Hamburger Steak Plate

$9.99

Hamburger Steak smothered in brown gravy served with 2 sides of your choice and Texas toast.

Loaded Chicken Breast Plate

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with bacon, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & pepperjack cheese served with 2 sides of your choice and Texas toast.

Chicken Tender Plate

$9.99

Two handbreaded Deep Fried Chicken tenders served with 2 sides of your choice and Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$13.99

2 piece Fish Plate

$8.99

fish plates served with 2 sides of your choice, pickle, onion, and 2 hushpuppies

3 piece Fish plate

$9.99

fish plates served with 2 sides of your choice, pickle, onion, and 2 hushpuppies

4 piece Fish Plates

$10.99

fish plates served with 2 sides of your choice, pickle, onion, and 2 hushpuppies

5 pc Fish Plate

$11.99

fish plates served with 2 sides of your choice, pickle, onion, and 2 hushpuppies

8 piece Butterfly Shrimp Plate

$10.99

21 piece Popcorn Shrimp Plate

$10.99

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$5.99

Chicken Tender Kids Meal

$5.99

Corndog Kids Meal

$5.99

A la Carte

Corn Dog

$2.99

Fish only

$2.49

side spears pickles

$0.50

side onion

$0.50

Crispy Chicken Tender only

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Breast only

$3.00

8 piece Butterfly Shrimp ONLY

$5.99

21 piece popcorn shrimp Only

$4.99

Texas Toast

$0.50

Roll

$0.50

Ribeye only

$25.99

Sirloin only

$11.99

New York Strip only

$11.99

White gravy

$1.99

Brown gravy

$1.99

4 oz cup

Nacho Cheese

$1.99

4oz cup

1/2 inch pork steak only

$5.99

1 inch porksteak only

$6.99

Specials

Daily Specials

Country Fried Steak Special

Country Fried Steak Special

$8.99

Country Fried Steak smothered in white gravy served with 2 sides and roll

1/2" Porksteak Special

$8.99Out of stock

Half inch thick Smoked Porksteak and one side of your choice

Smothered PorkChop Special

$8.99Out of stock

Half Smoked Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Half Smoked Chicken and one side

Mexican Chicken Casserole Special

$8.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Special

$8.99Out of stock

Night Specials

Sirloin Special

$17.99

New York Strip Special

$17.99

Jumbo hamburger & one side (CA)

$9.99

3 piece Fish plate (CA)

$9.99

fish plates served with 2 sides of your choice, pickle, onion, and 2 hushpuppies

Regular BBQ Plate (CA)

$9.99

Regular BBQ sandwich served with 2 sides of your choice

Desserts

Homemade Cake per piece

$3.49

Cobbler per piece

$3.49

Pudding per cup

$3.49

Cookie 2pk small

$1.99

Cookie Big

$1.79

Cookie Big 2 pk

$3.50

Dozen cookies

$25.99

Cake whole

$35.99

Cobbler whole

$27.99

Take Home

BBQ Family Pack

$27.99

1 lb BBQ meat, 1 pint slaw and beans, 8 buns, and 1/2 pt BBQ sauce

1/2 lb chopped BBQ meat

$5.99

Pound Chopped Bbq

$9.99

Whole Butt Chopped

$39.99

12 pack buns

$3.99

Pint Slaw

$4.99

Pint Beans

$4.99

Pint Green Beans

$4.99

Pint Broccoli

$4.99

Pint Fried Okra

$4.99

Pint Mashed Pot

$4.99

Half Pan Slaw

$16.99

Half Pan Beans

$16.99

Full Pan Slaw

$32.50

Full Pan Beans

$32.50

Full Pan Scalloped Potatoes

$32.50

1/2 Pint Sauce

$2.49

Pint BBQ Sauce

$4.99

Gallon BBQ Sauce

$10.99

1 inch porksteak only

$6.99

1/2 inch pork steak only

$5.99

Retail

Aprons

$4.00

Caramello

$1.99

Chick o Stick

$1.49

Chocolate cherries

$0.54

Cinna suckers

$0.80

Cinnapics

$1.99

Cornflake treat

$2.10

Gum

$0.50

Hats

$16.99

Lifesavers

$1.99

Mallocup

$1.99

Mega smartie sucker

$0.99

Peanut pattie

$1.99

Pecan Log

$2.79

Rock sucker

$1.19

Rocky Road

$1.99

Tshirt

$16.99

Valomilk

$2.79
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in & Enjoy!!

2108 Linwood Drive, Paragould, AR 72450

