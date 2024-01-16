Restaurant info

Iron Lion at The Markets is a casual restaurant with amazing chef-created cuisine. We proudly feature the highest quality, fresh, locally sourced ingredients, certified angus beef burgers, and specialty scratch sandwiches, appetizers, and desserts. Join us for lunch, dinner and Sunday Brunch. We have LIVE MUSIC every weekend, plenty of table seating, one of the largest wrap-around bars in the area, and an outdoor patio. Cheers!