Ironside Pizza 7580 Northeast 4th Court

No reviews yet

7580 Northeast 4th Court

Miami, FL 33138

Hours

INSALATE (uber)

DI CASA

$14.00

FARMER'S CHOICE

$16.00

BARBABIETOLE E FORMAGGIO DI CAPRA

$17.00

INSALATA GRECA

$17.00

RUCOLA E CARCIOFI

$18.00

IRONSIDE CAESAR

$18.00

PANINI (uber)

CAPRESE PANINI

$14.00

TONNO & CIPOLLA PANINI

$15.00

MORTADELLA & PESTO PANINI

$15.00

PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA PANINI

$15.00

Giardino PANINI

$14.00

IRONSIDE BURGER

$18.00

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$17.00

SECONDI / CONTORNI (uber)

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$19.00

SALMONE CON VERDURE

$23.00

PATATE AL FORNO

$9.00

VERDURE AL FORNO

$9.00

RAPINI BROCCOLI

$9.00

POLLO ARROSTO

$25.00

PIZZE GOURMET (uber)

TRONCHETTO

$23.00

PARMACOTTO & ANANAS

$19.00

PIZZA CALABRESE

$19.00

PERE E PARMIGIANO

$19.00

TONNO E CIPOLLA PIZZA

$19.00

IN BOTTIGLIA (uber)

VERO WATER

$1.50

PANNA WATER

$7.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$6.00

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$7.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

PELLEGRINO SMALL

$5.50

BALSAMIC GIUSTTI

$35.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

Panna Water Small

$5.50

PIZZA BIANCA (uber)

PIZZA REGINA

$19.00

SPECK GORGONZOLA

$19.00

PESTO E RICOTTA

$21.00

4 FORMAGGI

$19.00

AÇAI BOWL

$13.00

EGGS ANY STYLE

$14.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

WAFFLE

$15.00

OMELETTE

$15.00

SHAKSHUKA

$12.00

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$16.00

QUICHE LORRAINE

$8.00

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.00

COLAZIONE (uber)

AÇAI BOWL

$14.00

EGGS ANY STYLE

$15.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

WAFFLE

$16.00

OMELETTE

$16.00

SHAKSHUKA

$13.00

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$17.00

QUICHE LORRAINE

$9.00

SPINACH QUICHE

$9.00

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$9.00

BACON EGGS & CHEESE CROISSANT

$9.00

PASTICCINI (uber)

BUTTER CROISSANT

$6.00

FILLED CROISSANTS

$6.50

COOKIES

$5.00

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

TARTS

$7.00

PASTA (uber)

RAVIOLI SPINACI E RICOTTA

$25.00

MACCHERONI RAGÙ

$22.00

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$19.00

GNOCCHI PESTO

$23.00

SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

$23.00

ORECCHIETTE SALSICCIA RAPINI

$23.00

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$21.00

SEASONAL LASAGNA

$22.00

GLUTEN FREE

$4.00

RAVIOLI SPECIAL

$25.00

PAPPARDELLE FUNGHI

$22.00

Ravioli

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

CALZONE (uber)

NAPOLI CALZONE

$19.00

Gardiniere CALZONE

$19.00

PARMACOTTO CALZONE

$19.00

DOLCI (uber)

IRONSIDE TIRAMISÙ

$11.00

PANNACOTTA

$6.00

TORTA DI MELE

$9.00

TORTA DELLA NONNA

$9.00

PIZZA NUTELLA

$15.00

AFFOGATO AL CAFFÈ

$8.00

GELATO & SORBETTO

$6.00

LAVA CAKE

$9.00

pizza nutela valentine day

$16.00

Panettone

$20.00

Strawberry Cake

$11.00

Heart Shape Nutella Pizza

SUCCO (Deep Copy)

COCONUT JUICE

$9.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

SEASONAL JUICES

$6.00

NO DOCTOR' JUICE

$7.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$6.00

Jar Orange Juice

$18.00

WINE & BEER (Deep Copy)

CORKAGE FEE

$10.00

GL WHITE

$9.00

Prosecco wedding

$30.00

GL RED

$9.00

Prosecco

$10.00

RED WINE BTL

$35.00

INEDIT BEER

$6.00

PROSECCO BTL

$35.00

ESTRELLA BEER

$6.00

BEER

$7.00

WHITE WINE BTL

$32.00

BEER BUCKET

$30.00

MIMOSA

$15.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

CA DEL BOSCO

$55.00

ROSE SPARKLING

$35.00

ROSE CURVE FRANCIACORTA

$45.00

Mimosa Pack 53

$53.00

Wedding beer

$5.00

GL Prosecco

$10.00

GL PROSECCO

$10.00

Sangria

$15.00

Sangria Jar

$35.00

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
7580 Northeast 4th Court, Miami, FL 33138

