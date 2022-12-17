  • Home
Ironside Pizza 7580 Northeast 4th Court

No reviews yet

7580 Northeast 4th Court

Miami, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

INSALATE

DI CASA

$13.00

Arugula, beef steak tomato, Grana Padano, white balsamic vinaigrette.

FARMER'S CHOICE

$15.00

Local baby mix lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, Florida’s lemon dressing, organic greens

INSALATA GRECA

$16.00

Local harvest tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, greens, fresh oregano, vinaigrette.

RUCOLA E CARCIOFI

$17.00Out of stock

Shaved raw artichoke hearts, baby arugula, lemon, Grana padano, Pine nuts, lemon.

IRONSIDE CAESAR

$17.00

Lettuce, house made croutons, Caesar dressing, Grana Padano

BARBABIETOLE E FORMAGGIO DI CAPRA

$17.00

PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$13.00

Tomato, mozzarella ovaline, basil, EVOO. Ciabatta Bread.

TONNO & CIPOLLA PANINI

$14.00

Italian Alto Mare tuna, tomato, red onions, oregano, EVOO. Ciabatta bread.

MORTADELLA & PESTO PANINI

$14.00

Pistachio mortadella, basil pesto, arugula, tomato, EVOO. Ciabatta bread.

PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA PANINI

$14.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella Fior di Latte, basil, EVOO. Ciabatta bread.

Giardino Panini

$13.00

Wood fired seasonal roasted vegetables, EVOO. Ciabatta bread.

IRONSIDE BURGER

$17.00

Challah bread, beef patty, tomato, lettuce, onion, Swiss cheese. French fries & vegan mayo.

SECONDI / CONTORNI

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

Eggplant, tomato sauce, organic basil, mozzarella fior di latte, Grana padano

PATATE AL FORNO

$8.00

Roasted organic fingerling potatoes

VERDURE AL FORNO

$8.00

Roasted organic seasonal vegetables

RAPINI BROCCOLI

$8.00

Roasted broccoli

French Fries Side

$6.00

PIZZA CLASSICA

MARGHERITA

$15.00

Basil, tomato, and mozzarella Fior di latte

CAPRICCIOSA

$18.00

Mozzarella Fior di latte, Parmacotto ham, mushrooms, kalamata olives

CHE FAME

$20.00

Mozzarella fior di latte, Parmacotto ham, salame, Italian sausage

INDIAVOLATA

$18.00

Mozzarella fior di latte, tomato sauce, Calabrian chili peppers, salame

FUNGHI

$18.00

Mozzarella fior di latte, mushrooms, San Marzano tomatoes sauce, organic basil.

CAMPANIA PIZZA

$22.00

Vegan Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives, pomodoro.

PIZZA DOUGH

$6.00

Margherita Buy One Get One 50% Off

$22.50

BUILD YOUR OWN

$25.00

Choose up to 5 toppings.

PIZZE GOURMET

TRONCHETTO

$22.00

Pizza dough stuffed with smoked Mozzarella di Buffala and Fior di Latte, topped with Prosciutto Di Parma, arugula, baby cherry heirloom tomatoes, Grana Padano, EVOO

PARMACOTTO & ANANAS

$18.00

Pizza with Mozzarella Fior di Latte, Parmacotto, Pineapple, San Marzano tomato sauce, EVOO

PIZZA CALABRESE

$18.00

Pizza with mozzarella Fior di Latte, baby broccolini, N'duja, Calabrian chili pepper, EVOO

PERE E PARMIGIANO

$18.00

Pizza with fresh pear, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella Fior di Latte, EVOO

TONNO E CIPOLLA PIZZA

$18.00

Pizza with mozzarella Fior di Latte, San Marzano Tomato sauce, tuna, fresh onion, EVOO.

PIZZA BIANCA

PIZZA REGINA

$18.00

Mozzarella fior di latte, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby arugula, Grana Padano, Parma prosciutto, EVOO.

SPECK & GORGONZOLA

$18.00

Mozzarella fior di latte, smoke speck, gorgonzola blue cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes.

PESTO E RICOTTA

$20.00

Mozzarella fior di latte, basil pesto, ricotta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, speck

4 FORMAGGI

$18.00

Mozzarella Fior di Latte, Gorgonzola blue cheese, smoked Mozzarella di bufala & Grana Padano.

PASTA

RAVIOLI SPINACI E RICOTTA

$24.00

Fresh spinach ravioli, brown butter, sage & Grana Padano

MACCHERONI RAGÙ

$20.00

Fresh Maccheroni, six hour braised beef ragù, butter, Grana Padano.

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$18.00

Fresh spaghetti, baby heirloom tomatoes, San Marzano pomodoro sauce, organic basil, EVOO

GNOCCHI PESTO

$22.00

Handmade potato gnocchi, organic basil pine nut pesto, Grana Padano

SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

$22.00

Handmade spaghetti, San Marzano tomato sauce, baby heirloom tomatoes, olives, capers, onions, garlic & Calabrian chilli.

ORECCHIETTE SALSICCIA RAPINI

$22.00

Handmade orecchiette pasta, Italian sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili, oregano, onion, garlic, EVOO

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Housemade pasta, Bolognese sauce, bèchamel sauce, Grana Padano

GLUTEN FREE

$4.00

PAPPARDELLE FUNGHI

$20.00

Handmade pappardelle, exotic mushrooms, Grana Padano.

CALZONE

NAPOLI CALZONE

$18.00

Ricotta cheese, salame, smoked mozzarella, mozzarella fior di latte, Pomodoro.

GARDINIERE CALZONE

$18.00

Mozzarella Fior di latte, Tomato sauce, eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, red peppers, kalamata olives

PARMACOTTO CALZONE

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, Parmacotto ham, mushrooms

DOLCI

IRONSIDE TIRAMISÙ

$10.00

Mascarpone cream, lady fingers, espresso, dark chocolate.

PIZZA NUTELLA

$14.00

Pizza dough, Nutella, strawberries, powdered sugar.

IN BOTTIGLIA

PANNA WATER

$7.00

Natural Spring water 33.8 FL OZ (1 L)

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$7.00

Sparkling Natural water. 33.8 FL OZ (1 L)

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

D.coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

7580 Northeast 4th Court, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

