Ironsides2

Drinks

Drinks

AMF / LIT

$7.50

Chilled Beatbox Fruit Punch

$4.00

Frozen marg

$6.00

House Bloody Mary

$8.00

House Margarita

$5.00

Incredible Hulk

$10.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Sex on The Beach

$4.00

Treaty Oak Old Fashioned

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Liquor

Well Gin

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Well Coconut Rum

$4.50

Vodka Redbull

$5.50

Pickle shot

$4.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli Cucumber

$6.00

Three Olives Root Beer

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Western Son Blueberry Vodka

$6.00

Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Myers Rum

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Dos Rios Repo

$12.00

Dulce Vida PineJap

$7.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Espolon

$7.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$8.00

Lalo

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$6.00

Empress

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Balcones Pot Still

$14.00

Balcones True Blue

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blantons

$14.00

Boone-Crockett Rye Whiskey

$9.00

Buchanans

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Garrison Brothers

$15.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Iron Wolf

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$13.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Michters

$8.00

Milam & Green Rye

$10.00

Milam & Green Single Barrel

$11.00

Milam & Green Triple Cask

$9.00

Rebecca Creek

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Texas Ranger Peach

$7.00

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$10.00

Tx

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Cointreao

$6.00

Compari

$8.00

Cynar

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Gran Marnier Float

$3.00

Grand Gala Liqueur

$5.00

Grand Marnier Liqueur

$7.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Hennessy Bottle

$200.00

Hypnotic

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Maison Rouge

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

St. Elder

$6.00

Tuaca

$3.00

Cans

Austin Eastcider BO

$5.00

Beat Box - Blue Raspberry

$3.00

Beat Box - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Beat Box - Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00+

Can Jack Coke

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00+

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken 0 (nonalcoholic)

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Koozie

$3.00

Lonestar

$4.00+

Lonestar Light

$4.00+

Mich Ultra

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Modelo

$5.00

Shiner

$4.00

Shiner Blonde

$5.00

Squirt Gun IPA

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Whiteclaw 12oz Variety

$5.00+

Whiteclaw Mango

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Gun Drink

$1.00

Hot chocolate

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00+

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Slushee

$2.00

On Tap

512 Pecan Porter

$6.00

Aldstadt Kolsh

$7.00

Alstadt Amber

$7.00

Alstadt Hefewiezen

$7.00

Aquabrew Swine Dive

$7.00

Austin Eastcider

$7.00

Ballast Point Sculpin

$9.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Celis White

$8.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dos XX Draft

$5.00

Firemans 4

$5.00

Freetail Velocihopter

$7.00

Guad Honey

$5.50

Guad Scotch

$6.00

Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$7.00

Karbach Love Street

$5.00

Karbach Rodeo Clown

$6.00

Landshark Lager

$4.50

McConauHaze

$9.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Mocha Stout

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

NBBC Bickering Bros IPA

$7.00

NBBC Irish Red Ale

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Phantom Fighter

$9.00

Shiner Draft

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Yuengling Amber

$5.00

Shots

Barbie Shot

$5.00

BIRTHDAY SHOT

$3.00

Green tea shot

$8.00

Jolly Rancher BLUE

$5.00

Jolly Rancher GREEN

$5.00

Jolly Rancher RED

$5.00

Kamakazi

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$5.00

Mystery

$3.50

Orange Bomb

$6.00

Pickle shot

$4.00

Purple Gecko

$5.00

SHOT SKI

$10.00

Star fcker

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Woo Woo

$5.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Drink Specials

Axe Man

$12.00

Cinnamon Tequila Sour

$9.00

Cranberry Gin Fizz

$8.00

Poison Apple

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$9.00

Wheel Spin

wheel- Pickle Shot

$4.50

wheel- Barbie Shot

$5.00

Wheel- Kamikaze

$5.00

Wheel- Cowboy Shot

$5.00

Wheel- Lemon Drop

$6.00

Wheel- Woo Woo

$5.00

Wheel- Water Moccasin

$5.00

Wheel- Jolly Rancher (pink)

$5.00

Wheel- Tequila

$4.50

Wine

Josh Red Split

$12.00

Josh White Split

$12.00

Prosecco Split

$14.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Oak Grove Chardonnay

$5.00

pino grig Can

$6.00

Sutter Home Pinot Noir

$5.00

sutter home white

$5.00

House Cab Bttl

$15.00

House Chard Bttl

$15.00

Add Ons

Amaretto

$3.00

Apple

$1.00

Blue Caracao

$1.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$1.00

Chambord

$2.00

Gran Gala

$3.00

Gran Marn

$3.00

Melon

$1.00

Peach Schnapps

$2.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Razzmatazz

$1.00

TO GO

Bud Light Case

$40.00

Budweiser Case

$40.00

Dos Equis Case

$50.00

Lonestar Case

$40.00

Lonestar Light Case

$40.00

Shiner Case

$50.00

Shiner Light Case

$50.00

Modelo Case

$50.00

Coors Light Case

$40.00

Michelob Ultra Case

$40.00

Miller Light Case

$40.00

Event Center Bar

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Shiner Blonde

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Ultra

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wells / Shots

Tequila

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Vodka

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

House Marg

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Pickle Shot

$5.00

LIT

$10.00

Coconut Rum

$5.00

Premium Liquor

Bacardi

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Espolon

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Non Alcoholic

Canned Drink

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Food

Hot Food

12 Chicken Wings

$14.00

3 Chx Tendies Basket W Tots

$7.00

3 Chx Tendies Basket W/ Fry

$7.00

5 Chx Tendies Basket W Fry

$10.00

5 Chx Tendies Basket W Tots

$10.00

6 Chicken Wings

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Fries

$3.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Mozz. Sticks

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Frito Pie

$6.00

Hot Dog

$1.50

Hot Dog With Fries

$4.50

Hamburger

$4.50

Hamburger with Fries

$7.50

Shrimp Fry

$12.50

Hush Puppies

$6.50

Texas CHZ Steak w/ Fries

$14.00

Chick/Salad Croissant w/Fries

$9.50

Crab Cake Bites

$13.00

Chick/Salad Wrap W/ Fries

$8.50

Fried Chicken Wrap W/ Fries

$8.50

12 Wings w/ Fries

$16.00

6 Wings W/Fries

$9.00

Misc

Tickets

Michael Salgado

$35.00

Squirrel Ticket

$17.50

VIP Table for 4

$250.00

6-Pack To-Go

Budweiser

$2.50

Budlight

$2.50

Michelob

$2.50

White Claw 12oz

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Dos X X

$3.00

Hand Warmers

Hand Warmers (1 Pack)

$5.00

Hand Warmers (3 Packs)

$10.00

1-HR Pool

1-HR Pool

$5.00

Loyalty Redemption

Open Play Axe 1 HR

Corn Hole

Corn Hole

$10.00

Beer Pong

Beer Pong Team

$20.00

Beer Pong Ind

$10.00

Vendor booth

Vendor Booth

$25.00

Axe Throwing

Corporal

$100.00

The Bad Axe

$100.00

Ace of Spades

$110.00

Butcher

$110.00

Jack of Clubs

$110.00

Patriot

$75.00

League Shirt

$20.00

Merchandise

Hoodie

$35.00

Hat

$25.00

Lokis Flannel

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6700 I 35 North, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Ironsides2 image

Map
