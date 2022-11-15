Ironwood Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Angry Bird Sandwich
Chicken Burrito

Kids Menu

Kids Hotdog

$5.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.00

Kids Chips n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Fish

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Meat & Bean Burrito

$5.00

Kids Taco

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Starters

Onion Rings

$5.75+

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.75

Fry Basket

$2.75+

Tots Basket

$2.75+

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.75

Potato Skins

$7.75

Loaded Tots

$5.75+

Mozzarella Stix

$7.75

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Chicken Wings

$9.75

Fried Pickles

$7.75Out of stock

Chips & Queso Dip

$5.75

Pretzel Stix

$6.75

Pork Rinds

$4.75

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.75

Salads & Soup

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Chef Salad

$9.75

Taco Salad

$9.75

Fajita Salad

$10.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Side Salad

$4.75

Taco Bar (Friday)

$11.95

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.75

Club Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Tender Wrap

$8.75

Turkey Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$8.75

Baskets

Perch Basket

$13.75

Dogwood Basket

$7.75

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.75

Chicken Wing Basket

$11.75

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$10.75

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.75

Fish Fry Basket

$10.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cordon Bleu

$9.75

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$9.75

Perch Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Reuben

$9.75

Cali Turkey Reuben

$8.75

BLT

$6.75

Angry Bird Sandwich

$9.75

Toasted Tom

$9.75

Club Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Club

$9.75

Cuban Sandwich

$10.75

Prime Rib French Dip

$13.75

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.75

Big Plates

14oz Ribeye Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Dinner

$10.75Out of stock

Char-Broiled Sizzler

$14.75

Ribeye

$19.75

8oz Salmon Dinner

$15.75

Smothered Chicken

$13.75

Bourbon Chicken

$13.75

Burgers

IBG Burger

$9.75

Olive Burger

$8.75

Cheeseburger

$7.75

Patty Melt

$8.75

Mushroom Burger

$8.75

Hamburger

$6.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

Double Cheeseburger

$9.75

Quesadilla Burger

$9.75

Mexican

Nachos Supreme

$12.75

Chips & Cheese

$6.75+

Quesadilla

$9.75

Regular Taco

$3.75

All Meat Burrito

$11.75

Meat & Bean Burrito

$10.75

Chicken Burrito

$10.75

Two Tacos

$6.75

On The Side

$ Side Fries

$2.75

$ Side Tots

$2.75

$ Side Iron Fries

$3.75

Side Iron Tots

$3.75

$ Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

$ Side Baked Potato

$3.75

$ Extra Bacon

$2.75

$ Extra Beef Patty

$3.75

$ Extra Chicken Breast

$3.75

$ Garlic Bread

$1.25

$ Grilled Mushrooms & Onions

$2.75

$ Grilled Peppers & Onions

$2.75

$ Small Queso

$1.50

$ Large Queso

$3.00

$ Jalapeños

$0.50

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$5.75

$ Extra Sizzler

$9.00

$ Extra Ribeye

$10.00

$ Extra Salmon

$8.00

$ 1 extra piece fish

$2.75Out of stock

Perch Only

$12.00
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

