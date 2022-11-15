American
Bars & Lounges
Ironwood Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker, MI 49534
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THE LOCAL Kitchen + Sports Lounge
No Reviews
4322 Remembrance Rd NW Grand Rapids, MI 49543
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Walker
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant