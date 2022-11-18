Ironwood Cafe imageView gallery

THE IRONWOOD CAFE

review star

No reviews yet

688 Dover Center Rd

Westlake, OH 44145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Pulled Pork Sandwich
Bone In (10 Each)
Fries

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Bleu cheese dressing, crumbled bleu, celery, cilantro.

Cheese Curds

$13.00
Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Bibb lettuce, pickled red onion, slivered yellow pepper, carrot, local sprouts, lemon oregano vinaigrette

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00
Hot Pretzel

Hot Pretzel

$9.00

Queso, crumbled bacon, scallion, sriracha aioli

Ironwood Sliders

Ironwood Sliders

$12.00

Choose 1 protein. All sliders served with house cut fries.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Tri color tortilla, Texas chili, queso, pickled jalapeno, tomato, red onion, avocado sour cream, cilantro.

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$12.00

Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, pork, green onion, teriyaki

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Caramelized onion, pepper trio, cheddar jack, house salsa, avocado sour cream.

Truffle Fries APP

$12.00

Truffle Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Soups

Texas Style Chili

Texas Style Chili

$7.00

Red onion, cheddar jack, sour cream, scallion.

Truffle Bleu Mushroom

$6.00Out of stock

Black truffle, mushroom, cabernet, scallion, bacon, bleu cheese crumble

Soup du Jour Bowl

$5.00

Chef's choice.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Ciabatta Crouton, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar

House Salad

$9.00

Arcadian Blend Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta

Ironwood Burger Salad

$15.00
Pork and Brie Salad

Pork and Brie Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Dried Cherry, Ciabatta Crouton, Pickled Red Onion, Candied Pecan, Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Arcadian Blend Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta

Smoked BBQ Chicken Salad

Smoked BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Arcadian Blend Greens, Black Bean, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cheddar Jack, Corn Salsa, Onion Frite, Chipotle Lime

Autumn Apple Salad

$15.00

Ironwood Steak Salad

$17.00

Wings

Bone In (10 Each)

$14.00

Boneless (10 Each)

$12.00

Mon. Wing Night Bone IN

$9.00

Mon. Wing Night Boneless

$9.00

Burgers

Burgers served with house cut fries.

Build Your Own

$12.00

Burgers served with house cut fries

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$15.00

Pretzel Bun, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Candied Bacon, Brussel sprouts Frite, Sriracha Honey Aioli. Burgers served with house cut fries.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$15.00

Brioche Bun, Cheddar, Cherry Bacon Jam, fried egg, pickled red onion. Burgers served with house cut fries.

Sweet Heat

Sweet Heat

$14.00

Brioche Bun, Pepper Jack, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Candied Bacon, Honey Sriracha Aioli. Burgers served with house cut fries.

Smoke House Burger

Smoke House Burger

$14.00

Brioche, Cheddar, Sweet BBQ, Bacon, Onion Frite, Pickle Chips. Burgers served with house cut fries.

Black and Bleu

Black and Bleu

$14.00

Brioche Bun . Greens . Tomato. Onion . Bacon . Blackened . Bleu Cheese. Burgers served with house cut fries.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$14.00

Brioche Bun . Greens . Tomato . Onion . Mushroom . Swiss. Burgers served with house cut fries.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Pretzel Bun, Provolone, Spinach, Corn Salsa. Burgers served with house cut fries.

Big Dill Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

4 Cheese Tomato and Bacon Grilled Cheese

$13.00
Blackened Chicken Wrap

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Cheddar Jalapeño Wrap, Smoked Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, Ranch. Comes with fries.

Blackened Grouper Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Comes with fries.

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

Brioche, Cheddar Jack, Onion Frite, Cajun Ketchup. Comes with fries.

House Pulled Pork Sandwich

House Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Brioche Bun, BBQ, Cheddar Jack, Fried Jalapeño. Comes with Fries.

Ironwood Club

Ironwood Club

$13.00

Wheat, Cheddar, Swiss, Greens, Tomato, Pastrami, Turkey, Pesto Aioli. Comes with fries.

Ironwood Pastrami Sandwich

Ironwood Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche. Pastrami, Swiss, House Slaw, Fresh Cut Fries

Lamb Gyro

$13.00

Toasted Pita, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta, Tzatziki. Comes with Fries.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sammy

$13.00
Sweet Southern Chicken Sandwich

Sweet Southern Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Brioche, Breaded Chicken Breast, Honey, Pepper Jack, Pickle Chips. Comes with fries.

Truffled Chicken Florentine

$15.00

Turkey Brie Pretzel

$14.00

Entrees

Grilled Meatloaf Entree

Grilled Meatloaf Entree

$17.00

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Redskin Potato, Blackened Brussel Sprouts, Demi Glacé

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Beer Battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Tartar, Charred Lemon

Blackened Salmon Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Redskin Potatoes

$5.00

Blackened Brussel Sprout

$6.00

Honey Aioli Slaw

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Toasted Ciabatta

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Truffle Fries Side

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Stir Fry Vegetable

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken with Veggies

$6.00

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.00

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kiddilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Chicken Dippers

$6.00

Kids Beef Sliders

$6.00

Side Sauces/Dressings

Side Apple Thyme

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipotle Lime

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side LOV

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Honey Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Daily Special Items

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Gouda Mac Bites

$11.00

Black & Blue Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Muni Burger

$14.00

Desserts

Reese’s Torte

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Cake

$8.00

Browns Boats

Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders Boat

$7.00

Corn dogs Boat

$7.00

Boneless Wings Boat

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Sliders Boat

$7.00

Chicken Tenders Boat

$7.00

Meatloaf Sliders Boat

$7.00

IWC Nachos Boat

$7.00

NA BEV

Abita Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00

Bloody Mix

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranbrry

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

BOMBS

Blueberry Bomb

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Orange Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$6.75

Raz Bomb

$5.00

Berry Bomb

$5.00

Grape Bomb

$5.00

Christmas Sprinkle

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

688 Dover Center Rd, Westlake, OH 44145

Directions

Gallery
Ironwood Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

D'Italia Foods - Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
26285 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Westlake
orange star4.3 • 1,228
24940 Sperry Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Pacific East Crocker Park
orange star4.7 • 500
186 Union Street Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Crocker Park
orange star4.6 • 6,292
203 Market St. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Westlake
orange star4.7 • 5,103
151 Crocker Park BLvd Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Veranda Bistro & Bar
orange star4.4 • 598
32045 Detroit Rd Avon, OH 44011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westlake

Condado Tacos - Crocker Park
orange star4.6 • 6,292
203 Market St. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Westlake
orange star4.7 • 5,103
151 Crocker Park BLvd Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Westlake
orange star4.3 • 1,228
24940 Sperry Rd. Westlake, OH 44145
View restaurantnext